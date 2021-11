Arizona is looking for a new defensive coordinator after Don Brown was named the new head coach of UMass. "Now we have to find guys that are going to improve upon taking the ball away, red zone defense, continuing to develop the talent we have,” Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said. “We’re going to look for a great talent developer and a great recruiter. Somebody that is going to absolutely go out there and harvest talent, find talent, search for talent, and really make sure we continue to bring in great players.”

