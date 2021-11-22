ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millions of Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving, reaching near pre-pandemic levels

CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe busy Thanksgiving travel week was off to a chaotic start...

www.cbsnews.com

yourvalley.net

AAA predicts holiday travel surge reach pre-pandemic levels

The American Automobile Association of Arizona’s recent 2021 Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Forecast is predicting a surge of travelers expected to “jam-pack” the roads and airports this holiday season. An estimated 53.4 million travelers are expected for the Thanksgiving holiday, a 13% increase from 2020 and the most outstanding rise since...
CBS Chicago

AAA Provides Best And Worst Times For Post-Holiday Travel

CHICAGO (CBS) – With the Thanksgiving holiday now over, AAA advises those who are traveling back to hit the road, sooner rather than later. AAA says the worst time to travel Sunday is from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The best time is before noon. That’s because AAA predicts more than 53 million people will have taken to the roads and skies to travel this holiday season. This brings travel volumes within 5 percent of pre-pandemic levels in 2019, with air travel almost completely recovering from its dramatic fall during the pandemic, up 80 percent over last year. Because airports will be so crowded, experts are urging travelers to arrive early as long lines are very possible. Between last Tuesday, and this Monday O’Hare expects 1.2 million people to have flown in and out of the airport – that is a 155 percent increase compared to this time last year.
CBS Minnesota

TSA: Record Numbers Of Travelers For Thanksgiving

MINNEAPOLS (WCCO)– The Transportation Security Administration announced the beginning of this year’s Thanksgiving travel rush. TSA says Wednesday was the busiest day for air travel in the U.S. since the pandemic began. On Wednesday alone, TSA reports 2,311,978 people passed through security. They said it is the highest number of daily passengers since Feb. 28, 2020, when 2,353,150 were screened. TSA checkpoint travel numbers are updated daily.   More On WCCO.com: Group Of 20-30 Robbers Swarm Burnsville Best Buy On Black Friday 6-Year-Old Boy Run Over By Trailer At Tree Farm, Suffers Injuries Historic Wabasha Street Caves In St. Paul Begins New Chapter Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
CBS Philly

Philadelphians Cautious As COVID Omicron Variant Prompts US Travel Restrictions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starting Monday, the United States will impose new travel restrictions as more countries confirm cases of the new Omicron COVID variant. Philadelphians are hoping the variant doesn’t derail their holiday. It’s officially the holiday season, and yearly traditions are back in full swing. “It’s amazing that this year, we can be out,” Sarah Germanovich of Philadelphia told CBS3. But with new outings come new concerns as some Philadelphians worry about the threat of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant. “I have heard about the new variant, and I am concerned about it,” Germanovich said. In just a few hours, the US will ban...
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
Huron Daily Tribune

New variant of coronavirus detected in eight states, could be more transmissible

A new sub-variant of the delta variant of the coronavirus has been detected by labs in at least eight states, as officials in the United Kingdom say they are investigating a growing number of cases from the strain. The new strain, AY.4.2, could spread somewhat faster but there is not yet evidence of more severe illnesses due to the variant and current vaccines look to be effective against it.
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
city.waltham.ma.us

Everyone age 18 or older who received Pfizer or Moderna at least 6 months ago, or Johnson & Johnson at least 2 months ago is eligible to receive any booster

Boosters are the best way to stay safe and prevent hospitalization from COVID-19. It is strongly recommended that all individuals schedule an appointment for a booster as soon as possible if they have not gotten one already, especially heading into the holiday season. To schedule an appointment:. • Visit the...
CBS Miami

Florida Ranks First In CDC’S Thanksgiving Week COVID-19 Death Forecast

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC published its latest predictions in the fight against the coronavirus and said it expects an increase in COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations over the next four weeks, according to its new ensemble forecasts. According to Johns Hopkins University, the current COVID-related death toll in the US now stands at 773,000. The CDC forecasts suggest, by December 18, the new death toll could be between 794,000 and 822,000. The agency also predicts hospitals are likely to admit more than 12,000 new COVID patients in the next four weeks. Florida ranks the No. 1 state for predicted number of COVID-19 deaths for the week ending Nov. 28 with 279. Last week, there were 19 new COVID-19 deaths in Florida, which is a change of +1368%. Factors that could throw off the forecasts range from the rise of new variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 to the start of a new flu epidemic.
vidanewspaper.com

New Miracle Drug Saves 94 Percent Of Desperately Ill COVID Patients In Trial

Israel’s Bonus BioGroup reports a survival rate of 94 percent (47 of 50) of the severe COVID-19 patients treated with its drug product MesenCure in a Phase II, multicenter clinical trial. Study results, soon to be published, show MesenCure treatment reduced study participants’ hospitalization period by about half compared to...
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

New Study Brings Good News Regarding COVID Reinfection

The infection with COVID strikes fear in a lot of people, and the idea of reinfection surely sounds even more horrifying. But despite this, a new study brings some good news for anyone who might deal with the coronavirus for the second time during their lifetime. CNN reveals the exhilarating...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Pfizer and Moderna say they can quickly update COVID-19 vaccines 'if they need to' in the wake of new South African Omicron variant which scientists fear could be most infectious yet

Manufacturers of Americas most used vaccines are saying that they can quickly respond to challenges presented by the South African Nu variant. The recently emerged variant is believed to be the most infectious yet, and some fear it could evade protection provided but the current crop of COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer,...
INDUSTRY
