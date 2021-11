(CBS4) — This year, according to the National Retail Federation, retailers are making a big comeback — and setting records — thanks to consumer spending habits. And it may come as a shock, but experts say e-commerce is only a small part of it. (credit: CBS) “We love stores, and the thing is as soon as the stores opened back up, we went back to them again brick and mortar sales are up 64% this year from last year, which is really good news. These are people physically going to the stores to take immediate possession of the goods,” said Darrin Duber-Smith,...

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO