LCS weekly COVID update

Vaccination percentages of residential students, students in on-campus classes and faculty and staff, have all increased. According to the Covid-19 dashboard, as of Nov. 11, 85% of residential students, 81% of students in on-campus classes and 89% of faculty and staff are vaccinated. This is an increase compared to the last time the Niner Times reported on vaccination percentages, in October, when 83% of residential students, 78% of students with on-campus classes and 88% of employees with on-campus presence were vaccinated.
