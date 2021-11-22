2022 wide receiver Cai Mayowa: Ole Miss “reminds me of home.”

It is entirely possible that Lincoln Riley would have left Oklahoma for USC if the Sooners had no plans to move to the SEC. It is possible that Riley, a west Texan who has spent all but five years of his life in the Big 12 footprint, had an itch at age 38 for the bright lights and the big city. But what we know is, faced with shepherding the Sooners’ move into the SEC, Riley chose to take a transfusion, blue blood to blue blood.

