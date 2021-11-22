Wolverine TV: Game Clips Of On300 Michigan LB Commit Aaron Alexander
The Wolverine’s EJ Holland was in Detroit over the weekend and saw On300 Michigan linebacker commit Aaron Alexander in game action.
Here are full clips from the contest.
The Wolverine’s EJ Holland was in Detroit over the weekend and saw On300 Michigan linebacker commit Aaron Alexander in game action.
Here are full clips from the contest.
The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.https://www.on3.com/
Comments / 0