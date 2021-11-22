2024 safety Keion Dunlap had a “great experience” at Ole Miss for the Vanderbilt game

A year ago, Ole Miss shredded Vanderbilt's defense during a 54-21 win in Nashville without even scoring in the fourth quarter. Every defensive category in the box score looked brutal for the Commodores — Matt Corral passed for 412 yards and six touchdowns, Elijah Moore made 14 receptions for 238 yards and three scores and the Rebels even ran for 192 yards. The tape did not look any better, as Moore ran right past Vanderbilt's defensive backs early and often with no resistance.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO