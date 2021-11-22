ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

2024 safety Keion Dunlap had a “great experience” at Ole Miss for the Vanderbilt game

By Zach Berry about 9 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11LxvM_0d3ofZeq00
Keion Dunlap

2024 safety Keion Dunlap made the drive over to Oxford, Miss., for Ole Miss’ home finale against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tim Tebow gives advice to Alabama QB Bryce Young ahead of Iron Bowl

Alabama Football coverage presented by — Ahead of Saturday afternoon’s matchup against Auburn in the Iron Bowl, current ESPN college football analyst and former Heisman winner Tim Tebow offered Alabama quarterback Bryce Young some advice on how to handle the Iron Bowl. The context here is important. Alabama is already...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry names a leader

Montgomery (Ala.) Pike Road defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry is leading a hotly contested recruitment heading into signing day. But the four-star said on Sunday that one team is currently ahead of the pack: Auburn. Perry told 247Sports that the Tigers, who he visited for the Iron Bowl, are the current...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss
dicksonpost.com

Tankersley signs with Ole Miss

Cameron Tankersley, the talented golfer from Dickson County High School, has signed his letter of intent to play at Ole Miss. Tankersley, who has been a big part of Dickson’s success in the postseason since he stepped foot on campus, will follow another former Cougar in Ben Wolcott in his path to Oxford.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
247Sports

Tale of two seasons collide Saturday when 10th-ranked Ole Miss hosts Vanderbilt

First-year Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea understood well the task ahead when he accepted the challenge to try to run the Commodores football program around. Lea's charges are 2-8 overall and winless in six SEC tries with a loss to FCS member East Tennessee State on the ledger. And things won't get any easier this Saturday when Vandy travels to Oxford to face 10th-ranked Ole Miss.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Ole Miss' passing game poses toughest test yet for Vanderbilt's defense

A year ago, Ole Miss shredded Vanderbilt's defense during a 54-21 win in Nashville without even scoring in the fourth quarter. Every defensive category in the box score looked brutal for the Commodores — Matt Corral passed for 412 yards and six touchdowns, Elijah Moore made 14 receptions for 238 yards and three scores and the Rebels even ran for 192 yards. The tape did not look any better, as Moore ran right past Vanderbilt's defensive backs early and often with no resistance.
NFL
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss’ Acker Gears up for Vanderbilt

Ole Miss freshman offensive lineman Eli Acker got his first colligate start in the 29-19 win over then No. 11 Texas A&M on Saturday. “Figured out the first of the week when (the coaches) put me in there running with the ones,” Acker said. “All week ran with the ones.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Bret Michaels to fly Matt Corral's parents to Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt game

This sounds like nothin’ but a good time. Former Poison frontman Bret Michaels is flying Matt Corral’s parents to Ole Miss senior day on Saturday. Michaels released a statement Friday night saying Corral’s parents, Liz and Peter, will be in attendance for Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt. It could be Corral’s last game in an Ole Miss uniform if he decides to test the NFL Draft this year.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss announces throwback uniform combo for Vanderbilt game

In honor of the late Chucky Mullins, the Ole Miss Rebels will be wearing their navy blue jerseys and gray pants with the red strips down the side and throwback powder blue helmets. Mullins was injured in a 1989 game against Vanderbilt that left him paralyzed. He passed in 1991.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
17K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy