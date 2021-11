FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) specializes in streaming media. Specifically, the platform connects viewers with over 100 live TV channels across sports, news, and entertainment. The company recently expanded into the mobile sports betting market with the launch of the Fubo Sportsbook in Iowa. Even so, the stock is down 60% from its all-time high, due in part to a sharp sell-off following the company's third-quarter earnings report.

STOCKS ・ 13 MINUTES AGO