Delray Beach hopes a plaza of shipping containers can transform a ‘vast wasteland.’ Now the city is trying to get residents’ support.

A vacant lot on Atlantic Avenue is shown in Delray Beach on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Delray Beach is hoping to spark the western portion of Atlantic Avenue near I-95 by transforming the property into a shipping container park, which could include restaurants, a dog park, an entertainment venue and a selfie station. Delray officials are enthusiastic about the project, but reaction has been "mixed" from residents." Amy Beth Bennett / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

Delray Beach is planning to eliminate the “vast wasteland” at the gateway of the city by transforming a barren field into a thriving outdoor plaza filled with shipping containers .

But the Community Redevelopment Agency is still trying to get the community on board.

The plaza, slated for 800 W. Atlantic Ave. on a long-vacant lot just east of Interstate 95 , would feature restaurants, shops, a dog park and a stage for musical events. The venue would feature 15 to 28 shipping containers, which would be split between 20- and 40-foot boxes.

Shipping container plazas have become trendy design choices over the past decade, popping up in places like Las Vegas, Wynwood and Orlando, due to their unique designs and quick construction timelines.

“It’s an exciting project,” Delray Beach Mayor Shelly Petrolia said. “It could be the type of spark that gets the West Atlantic area moving and starting to build on itself.”

Delray Beach officials have long attempted to revitalize the stretch of Atlantic Avenue between I-95 and Swinton Avenue, which has paled in comparison to the section west of Swinton, which is lined with dozens of popular bars and restaurants.

The hope is for the shipping container project to put a “branding to the area” and make it “something fun and for people to come and visit,” an architect for CPZ Architects said during a public presentation.

While city officials were enthusiastic about the project when it was initially discussed, it’s been met with some resistance during a pair of public meetings last month.

“The reception was not what we had hoped for,” Petrolia said. “It’s not that we have abandoned the idea, I just think it’s going to take a little more of an understanding.”

“They were basically saying, ‘The CRA doesn’t build things in their area and they’re just throwing some old nasty container trucks.’ And that’s not true.”

Petrolia added she didn’t know “if it was put out there well enough for people to understand.”

Renee Jadusingh, executive director of the Community Redevelopment Agency, conceded that reaction has been “mixed” but said they’re still pursuing the project and planning more community outreach to discuss the plaza.

Jadusingh added the idea isn’t solely to “bring people in for tourism” but to “eliminate the blight” in the area.

“[We want it so when people come] you’re not coming and seeing a vast wasteland here,” she said during a public meeting. “There’s trash there all the time, the trees are overgrown.”

If the city gives the green-light, the project would likely not come until the end of 2022 at the earliest. Delray Beach would need to first change a land-use amendment to allow for shipping containers before construction.

Annie Blake, co-owner of Death or Glory Bar in Delray Beach, was in favor of the proposal, saying the unique visual dynamics would fit in with the city’s brand.

“Delray has always been this super artsy town,” Blake said. “Putting commercial space in that area of town that’s been arguably not given as much love as East of Swinton would be a wonderful addition to bring people into the neighborhood.”

Blake added that creating a destination-type venue “could in theory increase property values of people who have been living in that neighborhood forever and have to come East of Swinton to do anything fun or West of Jog.”

Containers have increased in popularity for a variety of factors, said Jonathan Hartzell, who helped spearhead a container food plaza in Detroit for his company, Detroit Rising Development.

Utilizing containers significantly cuts down on construction costs and overall timelines, allowing the building to rise in quick fashion, he said. Hartzell said they decided on the design because of the unique aesthetic and that it created a “point of interest” for patrons.

Since opening, Hartzell said Detroit Shipping Co. has been received well and people are “intrigued when they walk by.”