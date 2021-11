WASHINGTON — At least 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, an official said Monday as a key deadline arrived. According to The Associated Press and NPR, President Joe Biden signed an executive order in September requiring federal workers to prove by Nov. 22 that they’ve been vaccinated against the disease. As of Monday, more than 90% of those workers had received at least one jab of an approved vaccine, a U.S. official told the AP on condition of anonymity. The official said most are fully vaccinated, while a “smaller number” have requested or have been granted exceptions, the AP reported.

