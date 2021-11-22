$10K grant will help Community Harvest Project grow hunger relief efforts

MARTIN – Ashley Kite Rowland, proprietor of the Food is Free Pantry on Oxford, possesses a marriage of forwardness and positivity in her manner that is, besides reassuring, rare. The idea for her food pantry germinated while coming across The Food is Free Pantry in Martin, and what began there is a continuing pattern of community participation that contributes a little bit of hope in our difficult times. In Ashley’s own words, “If you have an idea and want to make it happen, share it with others. They just may help you make it happen.”

