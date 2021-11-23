ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota Weather: Big Warmup Tuesday, But Thanksgiving Will Be A Cold One

By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’ll be a roller coaster of a week weather-wise, with a cool start followed by a warmup before temperatures drop again on Thanksgiving.

Overnight lows will be around average early Tuesday, but temperatures will jump to the upper 40s as the day rolls on — and the Twin Cities may even hit 50 degrees. Unfortunately, the wind will make it feel a bit cooler.

(credit: CBS)

Wednesday will start off mild and reach the lower 40s, but wind shifts coming from the northwest will usher in cold air.

Thanksgiving Day will also be cold and breezy, with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the teens. Fortunately, there are no storms in sight, and roads will be in great condition for holiday travel.

Things will warm up slightly Friday, and temperatures will stay mild through the weekend.

