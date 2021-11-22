ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Man hospitalized after being assaulted in East Toledo

By The Blade
 6 days ago

Toledo police identified David Fishbein as the man who was taken to a local hospital Monday morning after being assaulted in East Toledo.

Mr. Fishbein, 56, was taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, where he was admitted in critical condition, police said.

Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 700 block of Utah Street, arrived about 2:10 a.m., and found the victim lying in the street with a head wound that appeared to be life threatening, police said.

Officer Andrew Dlugosielski, a police department spokesman, said there were no arrests as of late morning.

The motive was not released. The incident remains under investigation.

