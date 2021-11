Sir Frank Williams’ death marks the end of an era in Formula One the sport’s former supremo Bernie Ecclestone has said.Williams, the founder and erstwhile team principal of the British team, died on Sunday, aged 79.Williams was part of the sport’s fabric for more than half-a-century. He oversaw 114 wins, as well as seven drivers’ and nine constructors’ world championships.“Frank was one of the old-timers who went back an awful long way,” Ecclestone, who ruled F1 for 40 years, told the PA news agency.“One wonders that if people like Frank had not been around in the early days whether...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO