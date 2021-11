The price of bitcoin shot up by more than $4,000 overnight to recuperate losses suffered last week.The cryptocurrency reached above $58,000 to close within $10,000 of the all-time high it reached earlier this month.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketThe 7 per cent price rise was mirrored by several other leading cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ether) and Solana (SOL).The overall crypto market rose more than 5 per cent to return above $2.5 trillion.The bounce back could signal an end to the price correction BTC suffered after its record high, which blockchain data suggests was partly caused by long-term investors skimming...

