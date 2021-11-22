ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmacy Clinical Pearl of the Day: Endocarditis

By Saro Arakelians, PharmD
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBacteria, fungi, and other germs that cause endocarditis may enter the bloodstream through improper dental care, catheters, and IV drug use. Endocarditis is a life-threatening inflammation of the inner lining of the heart's chambers and valves (endocardium). Endocarditis is usually...

newspressnow.com

Pharmacies adapting to shortages

If you’ve had trouble picking up prescriptions from a pharmacy recently, you’re probably not the only one. Some local pharmacies have been experiencing trouble stocking not only prescription drugs but important medical supplies as well. While those in the industry aren’t sure of the exact reason for these issues, they say trends like these come and go.
INDUSTRY
Axios

Clinical Trainer

OrthoCarolina is one of the nation’s leading independent academic orthopedics practices serving North and South Carolina and the Southeast since 1922. OrthoCarolina provides compassionate and comprehensive musculoskeletal care including operative and non-operative care, diagnostic imaging and rehabilitative therapy. Widely known for musculoskeletal research and training, OrthoCarolina physicians have specialized expertise in foot and ankle, hip and knee, shoulder and elbow, spine, sports medicine, hand, pediatric orthopedics, and physical medicine and rehabilitation. We commit to improving the lives of all we serve, by providing premier patient care and compassionate, personalized service. Over 300 OrthoCarolina providers see more than one million patient visits throughout western North Carolina each year.
HEALTH SERVICES
WSAZ

Kentucky pharmacy opens infusion clinic for COVID-19 patients

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Since Wednesday, Stultz Pharmacy in Greenup has been offering monoclonal antibody infusions for people with COVID-19. “What we can do here is treat you the same day or next day. Within literally an hour of you finding out that you have a positive test, we can have you in here,” said Brad Stultz, a pharmacist and owner of Stultz Pharmacy.
KENTUCKY STATE
pharmacytimes.com

Daily Medication Pearl: Tavneos (avacopan) for Severe Active Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Autoantibody-Associated Vasculitis

Avacopan is a complement 5a receptor (C5aR) antagonist that inhibits the interaction between C5aR and the anaphylatoxin C5a. Dosing:The recommended dosage is 30 mg (three 10 mg capsules) twice daily, with food. Dosage form: 10 mg capsules. Adverse events: The most common adverse reactions (≥5%) include nausea, headache, hypertension, diarrhea,...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Artificial Heart#Bacteria#Fungi#Antibiotics
pharmacytimes.com

Advanced Age and Multiple Comorbidities May Be Factors in Poor Prognosis for HZO

Herpes zoster ophthalmicus develops when a varicella-zoster virus infection is reactivated, generally in those who are immunocompromised, and leads to chronic ocular complications. Although extraocular muscle paralysis is commonly associated with herpes zoster ophthalmicus (HZO), extraocular movements should be carefully examined, because eye movement may not improve, even with treatment,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Pharmacy Focus Episode 36: Breaking the Stigma Surrounding Multiple Sclerosis

Diagnosis, treatment options, and the role of the pharmacist in patient care are all important factors when looking at multiple sclerosis as a whole. In this week’s episode, we will be discussing multiple sclerosis, including diagnosis, treatment options, and the role of the pharmacist in patient care, with Dr. Tirisham Gyang and pharmacist Dr. Margaret Hansen. If you would like to nominate a pharmacist or pharmacy staff member as a Pharmacy Hero, email AAntrim@pharmacytimes.com!
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

COPD Awareness Month: Pharmacists’ Role in Helping Patients Breathe Better

Pharmacists have the potential to make a positive impact by screening patients, providing counseling, encouraging beneficial interventions, and helping tailor patient regimens based on personalized needs. Over 16 million Americans suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and it is the fourth leading cause of death in the United States.1,2...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health
Diseases & Treatments
pharmacytimes.com

Intravenous Immunoglobulins May Be Effective in Certain Patients With Leucocytoclastic Vasculitis

Intravenous immunoglobulins (IVIG) may be an effective therapy for patients with leucocytoclastic vasculitis (LCV) following the failure of established systemic treatments, according to a study published in Sarcoidosis Vasculitis and Diffuse Lung Diseases. These results are based on a case report of a patient with LCV associated to sensitive neuropathy for whom systemic treatment was ineffective.
SCIENCE
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Grants Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Treatment of HLHS in Infants

Lomecel-B (Longeveron) is an investigational allogeneic, bone marrow-derived medicinal signaling cell medication that is being evaluated in a phase 2 trial. The FDA has granted rare pediatric disease (RPD) designation to Lomecel-B (Longeveron) for the treatment of hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), a life-threatening and rare congenital heart defect in infants, Longeveron said in a statement.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

OTC Pearl of the Day: Citracal + D

Citracal + D may be used to treat conditions caused by low calcium levels. Citracal + D may be used to treat conditions caused by low calcium levels, such as bone loss (osteoporosis), weak bones (osteomalacia/rickets), decreased activity of the parathyroid gland (hypoparathyroidism), and a certain muscle disease (latent tetany).
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Daily OTC Pearl: ZzzQuil

Diphenhydramine is an antihistamine used to relieve symptoms of allergy, hay fever, and the common cold. This medication works by blocking a certain natural substance (histamine) that the body makes during an allergic reaction. Its drying effects on such symptoms as watery eyes and runny nose are caused by blocking acetylcholine.
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Daily Medication Pearl: Ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft (Besermi) for Polycythemia Vera

Besermi is an interferon alfa-2b indicated for the treatment of adults with polycythemia vera. Medication Pearl of the Day: Ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft (Besermi) Dosing: Recommended starting dose 100 mcg by subcutaneous injection every 2 weeks (50 mcg if receiving hydroxyurea). Dosage form: Injection 500 mcg/mL solution in a single-dose prefilled syringe.
PHARMACEUTICALS
pharmacytimes.com

Centralization, Automation and Their Impact on The Pharmacy

Pharmacy Times spoke to Michael Young, MBA, Vice President of Pharmacy Strategy, Parata Systems, about centralization and automation in the pharmacy field and how these tools can create new solutions for pharmacists. Pharmacy Times spoke to Michael Young, MBA, Vice President of Pharmacy Strategy, Parata Systems, about centralization and automation...
pharmacytimes.com

Webcast: The Growing Role of the Pharmacy Technician

Panel of experts discuss the increasing roles and responsibilities in the pharmacy technician space as integral members of the pharmacy patient care team. As part of the Pharmacy Times Pharmacy Focus webcast series, a panel of experts discusses the evolution of the role of pharmacy technicians and the growing recognition of their importance in the health care continuum.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

10 hospitals seeking pharmacy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. Ascension (St. Louis) a pharmacy director. Banner Health (Phoenix) a senior director...
HEALTH SERVICES
benefitspro.com

Rural pharmacies being squeezed out

Batson’s Drug Store seems like a throwback to a simpler time. The independently owned pharmacy in Howard, Kansas, still runs an old-fashioned soda counter and hand-dips ice cream. But the drugstore, the only one in the entire county, teeters on the edge between nostalgia and extinction. Julie Perkins, pharmacist and...
HOWARD, KS
pharmacytimes.com

Amyloid Potentially Involved in VZV Vasculopathy

Varicella zoster virus (VZV) vasculopathy may be an amyloid disease, according to a study published in Neurology Neuroimmunology & Neuroinflammation. The researchers based this conclusion on the analysis of VZV-infected primary human brain vascular adventitial fibroblasts (HBVAFs), which are among the first arterial cells infected in VZV vasculopathy. According to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

