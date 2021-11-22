ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Dortmund forward Hazard has COVID-19, team fully vaccinated

SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and will miss the team’s Champions League game at Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday. Dortmund said the 28-year-old Hazard did...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Messi sets up PSG comeback win marred by Neymar injury

Paris Saint-Germain overturned an early deficit to beat 10-man Saint-Etienne 3-1 away in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with Lionel Messi setting up all three goals. The result means Saint-Etienne slip to the foot of the table, behind Metz on goal difference.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thorgan Hazard
The Independent

‘It’s complicated’: Rafael Benitez struggling with Jean-Philippe Gbamin situation

Everton manager Rafael Benitez admits he is dealing with a complicated situation surrounding Jean-Philippe Gbamin The Ivory Coast international has endured a terrible time since joining from Mainz in August 2019, missing virtually two years with consecutive thigh, Achilles and knee injuries.He has managed just 282 minutes of football and his Premier League comeback against Wolves earlier this month ended in ignominy when he was hauled off at half-time having looked well short of the level required.Since then he has only featured as an 89th-minute substitute in the goalless draw at home to Tottenham – a match in which Benitez...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri sings praises of ‘crack’ Watford star Joao Pedro

Claudio Ranieri has tipped Brazilian forward Joao Pedro to develop into a star player for Watford Former Fluminense man Pedro celebrated his maiden Premier League goal last weekend after coming off the bench to help seal a thumping 4-1 win over Manchester United.Hornets boss Ranieri will be forced into an attacking reshuffle away to former club Leicester on Sunday, with the influential Ismaila Sarr ruled out by a knee injury sustained against United.Pedro – who has only made one top-flight start to date following some impressive displays in the Sky Bet Championship last season – is among the alternatives, although...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Belenenses-Benfica abandoned as Covid outbreak causes chaos

Benfica’s clash with Belenenses was abandoned amid extraordinary scenes after the Covid-hit Primeira Liga strugglers were forced to name a team of just nine players – including two goalkeepers.The visitors cashed in to rack up seven goals by half-time, before Belenenses returned with just seven players.The match was then called off a minute into the second half as goalkeeper Joao Monteiro dropped to the floor, forcing the referee to abandon the game due to the minimum number of players not being on the field.A nossa equipa 🏰#TorresdeBelem #LigaPortugal #Futebol pic.twitter.com/0B8KiMBYZt— Belenenses Futebol SAD (@OsBelenensesSAD) November 27, 2021Following a positive test...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borussia Dortmund#Ap#Sporting Lisbon#Belgian#Bayern Munich#Bavarian
The Independent

Furious Bayern Munich fans demand president resigns as AGM descends into chaos

Bayern Munich’s annual general meeting ended in tumult with members yelling and booing the club’s directors for refusing to discuss its sponsorship arrangements with Qatar.“We are Bayern! You are not!” irate fans chanted at club president Herbert Hainer chief executive Oliver Kahn and other presidium members late Thursday. “We are the fans that you don’t want!”Tempers frayed following club member Michael Ott’s unsuccessful attempt to lodge a motion calling for a vote on Bayern’s contentious sponsorship agreements with Qatar. Ott, and many other Bayern fans, contend that the partnership with Qatar Airways through 2023 is damaging the club’s reputation because...
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola vows not to manage another club in England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has all but ruled out ever taking charge of another club in England The Spaniard is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 and could extend that, but expects to work elsewhere at some point in the future.Although he has expressed an interest in international football, the 50-year-old admits he has no clear vision of where his long-term future lies.I don't think I am going to train another club in England. I'm a part of this club.Pep GuardiolaOne thing he is sure about, however, is that he cannot see himself being employed by another Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte enjoying Premier League return despite Tottenham struggles

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is enjoying being back in the Premier League despite the situation he inherited at his new club.Conte laid bare just how big a job he has on his hands after Spurs’ European embarrassment in midweek, where they lost to Slovenian minnows NS Mura – the lowest ranked team in the Europa Conference League.Conte was forced to admit after the humiliation that the level of his squad is “for sure not so high” and that he has reservations over its limitations.The Italian chose to return to the Premier League four years after he was sacked at Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Newcastle owners can be removed if Saudi state controls club, says Premier League’s Richard Masters

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters says Newcastle’s owners can be removed should the Saudi state be found to control the club.Newcastle were taken over by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund – who the country’s Crown Prince is chairman of – last month.Masters said the Premier League had received “legally binding assurances” that the Saudi state would not control the club.“The issue is about control and we resolved the issue of control,” Masters told the BBC.“There are legally-binding assurances that the state will not be in control of the club.“If we find evidence to the contrary...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Frank urges Brentford to show ‘bravery’ in bid to improve home form

Thomas Frank has urged his Brentford side to show “bravery” as they bid to get back on track at the Community Stadium against Everton on Sunday.The Bees have not won a home Premier League game since the opening day of the season against Arsenal and stopped the rot of four straight losses by salvaging a point at Newcastle last week.But Frank insists he is unconcerned by his side’s recent plight and believes they are in good shape to recover their momentum and turn their new home into a “fortress”.Frank said: “It is extremely important that we are brave. I...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy