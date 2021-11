247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from Kansas over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Kansas since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Kansas

247Sports

#50: Miles Emery (2018)

- College: Kansas

- High school: Blue Valley North (Leawood, KS)

- National ranking: #594 in 2018 (3 stars, 0.8729 rating)

- Position ranking: #32 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Paul W. Brechler // Wikipedia

#49: Mason Richman (2020)

- College: Iowa

- High school: Blue Valley (Stilwell, KS)

- National ranking: #578 in 2020 (3 stars, 0.8727 rating)

- Position ranking: #46 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#48: Trace Clark (2012)

- College: Oklahoma State

- High school: Wichita Collegiate School (Wichita, KS)

- National ranking: #572 in 2012 (3 stars, 0.8738 rating)

- Position ranking: #31 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#47: Keenan Garber (2019)

- College: Kansas State

- High school: Lawrence Free State (Lawrence, KS)

- National ranking: #534 in 2019 (3 stars, 0.8785 rating)

- Position ranking: #32 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Johann Schwarz // Wikimedia Commons

#46: Kevin Young (2009)

- College: Kansas

- High school: Olathe North (Olathe, KS)

- National ranking: #529 in 2009 (3 stars, 0.8727 rating)

- Position ranking: #25 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Kansas

Johann Schwarz // Wikimedia Commons

#45: Dylan Jordan (2019)

- College: TCU

- High school: Pittsburg (Pittsburg, KS)

- National ranking: #514 in 2019 (3 stars, 0.8808 rating)

- Position ranking: #30 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#44: Darian Kelly (2009)

- College: Kansas

- High school: Girard (Girard, KS)

- National ranking: #497 in 2009 (3 stars, 0.8733 rating)

- Position ranking: #36 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#43: Christian Gaylord (2015)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Baldwin (Baldwin City, KS)

- National ranking: #485 in 2015 (3 stars, 0.8715 rating)

- Position ranking: #53 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#42: Clay Rhodes (2013)

- College: Missouri

- High school: Blue Valley (Stilwell, KS)

- National ranking: #457 in 2013 (3 stars, 0.872 rating)

- Position ranking: #36 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#41: Isaiah Simmons (2016)

- College: Clemson

- High school: Olathe North (Olathe, KS)

- National ranking: #451 in 2016 (3 stars, 0.8746 rating)

- Position ranking: #25 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Kansas

247Sports

#40: Trevor Kent (2017)

- College: Northwestern

- High school: Pittsburg (Pittsburg, KS)

- National ranking: #413 in 2017 (3 stars, 0.8797 rating)

- Position ranking: #16 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#39: Devin Neal (2021)

- College: Kansas

- High school: Lawrence (Lawrence, KS)

- National ranking: #410 in 2021 (3 stars, 0.8853 rating)

- Position ranking: #27 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#38: Ky Thomas (2020)

- College: Minnesota

- High school: Topeka (Topeka, KS)

- National ranking: #410 in 2020 (3 stars, 0.8863 rating)

- Position ranking: #28 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#37: Tanner Hawkinson (2008)

- College: Kansas

- High school: Mcpherson (Mcpherson, KS)

- National ranking: #381 in 2008 (3 stars, 0.8822 rating)

- Position ranking: #20 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#36: DeMarcus Robinson (2010)

- College: Kansas State

- High school: Northwest (Wichita, KS)

- National ranking: #380 in 2010 (3 stars, 0.8854 rating)

- Position ranking: #29 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Kansas

247Sports

#35: Jerel Morrow (2013)

- College: Oklahoma State

- High school: Emporia (Emporia, KS)

- National ranking: #370 in 2013 (3 stars, 0.8814 rating)

- Position ranking: #17 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

KOMUnews // Flickr

#34: Lucas Vincent (2010)

- College: Missouri

- High school: Olathe North (Olathe, KS)

- National ranking: #357 in 2010 (3 stars, 0.8885 rating)

- Position ranking: #31 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#33: Tanner Wood (2013)

- College: Kansas State

- High school: Conway Springs (Conway Springs, KS)

- National ranking: #355 in 2013 (3 stars, 0.8846 rating)

- Position ranking: #14 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Jls2011 // Wikicommons // Wikimedia Commons

#32: Peyton Newell (2014)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Hiawatha Sr (Hiawatha, KS)

- National ranking: #344 in 2014 (3 stars, 0.8882 rating)

- Position ranking: #28 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#31: Marcus Hicks (2019)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Northwest (Wichita, KS)

- National ranking: #343 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.8941 rating)

- Position ranking: #21 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Best places to retire in Kansas

247Sports

#30: Breece Hall (2019)

- College: Iowa State

- High school: Northwest (Wichita, KS)

- National ranking: #339 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.8955 rating)

- Position ranking: #22 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Toniklemm // Wikimedia Commons

#29: Jaydan Bird (2009)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Conway Springs (Conway Springs, KS)

- National ranking: #338 in 2009 (3 stars, 0.8895 rating)

- Position ranking: #17 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#28: Jace Ruder (2018)

- College: North Carolina

- High school: Norton (Norton, KS)

- National ranking: #336 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.8957 rating)

- Position ranking: #15 (DUAL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Ashlux // Wikipedia

#27: Joseph Randle (2010)

- College: Oklahoma State

- High school: Southeast (Wichita, KS)

- National ranking: #330 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.8917 rating)

- Position ranking: #25 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#26: Shane Ray (2011)

- College: Missouri

- High school: Bishop Miege (Mission, KS)

- National ranking: #326 in 2011 (3 stars, 0.8807 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Best counties to live in Kansas

247Sports

#25: Tyler Matthews (2012)

- College: New Mexico State

- High school: Mcpherson (Mcpherson, KS)

- National ranking: #321 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.8986 rating)

- Position ranking: #13 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#24: AJ Harris (2015)

- College: Missouri

- High school: Blue Valley (Stilwell, KS)

- National ranking: #319 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.894 rating)

- Position ranking: #21 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#23: Jimmie Swain (2014)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Olathe North (Olathe, KS)

- National ranking: #309 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.8929 rating)

- Position ranking: #26 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#22: Daniel Jackson (2020)

- College: Minnesota

- High school: Bishop Miege (Mission, KS)

- National ranking: #306 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.8982 rating)

- Position ranking: #52 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#21: Traevohn Wrench (2014)

- College: Kansas

- High school: Gardner Edgerton (Gardner, KS)

- National ranking: #301 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.8934 rating)

- Position ranking: #17 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: States sending the most people to Kansas

Jls2011 // Wikicommons // Wikimedia Commons

#20: Blake Lawrence (2007)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Shawnee Mission West (Overland Park, KS)

- National ranking: #293 in 2007 (3 stars, 0.8813 rating)

- Position ranking: #19 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#19: Brian Smith (2007)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, KS)

- National ranking: #237 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.8906 rating)

- Position ranking: #13 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Toniklemm // Wikimedia Commons

#18: Geneo Grissom (2010)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Hutchinson (Hutchinson, KS)

- National ranking: #222 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9123 rating)

- Position ranking: #18 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#17: Amani Bledsoe (2016)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Lawrence (Lawrence, KS)

- National ranking: #168 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9287 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#16: Chris Harper (2008)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Northwest (Wichita, KS)

- National ranking: #129 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9366 rating)

- Position ranking: #12 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Kansas

247Sports

#15: Bubba Starling (2011)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Gardner Edgerton (Gardner, KS)

- National ranking: #110 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9452 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (DUAL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Paul W. Brechler // Wikipedia

#14: Christian Ballard (2007)

- College: Iowa

- High school: Lawrence Free State (Lawrence, KS)

- National ranking: #106 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9439 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#13: Xavier Kelly (2016)

- College: Clemson

- High school: East (Wichita, KS)

- National ranking: #100 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9536 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#12: Nick Patton (2004)

- College: Kansas State

- High school: Winfield (Winfield, KS)

- National ranking: #100 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9614 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (DUAL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#11: Matt Boss (2004)

- College: Kansas State

- High school: Cherryvale Sr / Middle School (Cherryvale, KS)

- National ranking: #95 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9645 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Kansas

Toniklemm // Wikimedia Commons

#10: Justin McCay (2010)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Bishop Miege (Mission, KS)

- National ranking: #69 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.967 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Toniklemm // Wikimedia Commons

#9: Blake Bell (2010)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Bishop Carroll (Wichita, KS)

- National ranking: #66 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9678 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (DUAL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#8: Graham Mertz (2019)

- College: Wisconsin

- High school: Blue Valley North (Mission, KS)

- National ranking: #65 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9689 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#7: Braden Smith (2014)

- College: Auburn

- High school: Olathe South (Olathe, KS)

- National ranking: #63 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9699 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#6: Kamerion Wimbley (2002)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Northwest (Wichita, KS)

- National ranking: #61 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9745 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Kansas, according to Tripadvisor

247Sports

#5: Lennon Creer (2007)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Lawrence Free State (Tatum, TX)

- National ranking: #52 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9765 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#4: Turner Corcoran (2020)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Lawrence Free State (Lawrence, KS)

- National ranking: #48 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9748 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#3: Jordan Phillips (2011)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Circle (Towanda, KS)

- National ranking: #47 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.974 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#2: Arthur Brown (2008)

- College: Miami

- High school: East (Wichita, KS)

- National ranking: #8 in 2008 (5 stars, 0.996 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#1: Bryce Brown (2009)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: East (Wichita, KS)

- National ranking: #2 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.9992 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Kansas, according to Tripadvisor