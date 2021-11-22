247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from Maryland over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Maryland since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

247Sports

#50: Jalil Farooq (2021)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Dr. Henry Wise (Upper Marlboro, MD)

- National ranking: #122 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9442 rating)

- Position ranking: #21 (WR)

reivax // Flickr

#49: Darrell Givens (2009)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Henry E. Lackey (Indian Head, MD)

- National ranking: #118 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9451 rating)

- Position ranking: #12 (CB)

larrysphatpage // Flickr

#48: Henry Poggi (2013)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Gilman (Baltimore, MD)

- National ranking: #118 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9456 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (DT)

247Sports

#47: Trevon Diggs (2016)

- College: Alabama

- High school: The Avalon School (Rockville, MD)

- National ranking: #115 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9462 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (ATH)

247Sports

#46: Lamaar Thomas (2008)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Friendly (Fort Washington, MD)

- National ranking: #114 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.944 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (ATH)

247Sports

#45: Isaiah Prince (2015)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Eleanor Roosevelt (Greenbelt, MD)

- National ranking: #101 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9533 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (OT)

247Sports

#44: Dorian O'Daniel (2013)

- College: Clemson

- High school: Good Counsel (Olney, MD)

- National ranking: #100 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9541 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (OLB)

247Sports

#43: Kenny Tate (2008)

- College: Maryland

- High school: DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)

- National ranking: #99 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9516 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (ILB)

247Sports

#42: Anthony McFarland Jr. (2017)

- College: Maryland

- High school: DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)

- National ranking: #99 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9537 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (APB)

reivax // Flickr

#41: Antonio Logan-El (2006)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Forestville (District Heights, MD)

- National ranking: #98 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9462 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (OG)

Ron Reiring // Flickr

#40: Keandre Jones (2016)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Good Counsel (Olney, MD)

- National ranking: #98 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9544 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (OLB)

247Sports

#39: Dwayne Haskins (2016)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: The Bullis School (Potomac, MD)

- National ranking: #91 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9561 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (PRO)

Matthew Tosh // Wikimedia Commons

#38: Monkell Goodwine (2021)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Rock Creek Christian Academy (Upper Marlboro, MD)

- National ranking: #91 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9596 rating)

- Position ranking: #13 (DL)

247Sports

#37: DeMarcco Hellams (2019)

- College: Alabama

- High school: DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)

- National ranking: #84 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9603 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (S)

247Sports

#36: Jordan Toles (2020)

- College: LSU

- High school: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD)

- National ranking: #80 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9647 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (S)

247Sports

#35: PJ Mustipher (2018)

- College: Penn State

- High school: McDonogh School (Owings Mills, MD)

- National ranking: #78 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9613 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (DT)

247Sports

#34: Shane Lee (2019)

- College: Alabama

- High school: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD)

- National ranking: #78 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9647 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (ILB)

247Sports

#33: Terrance Davis (2016)

- College: Maryland

- High school: DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)

- National ranking: #74 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9642 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OG)

247Sports

#32: Trey Covington (2004)

- College: Maryland

- High school: Eleanor Roosevelt (Greenbelt, MD)

- National ranking: #69 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9739 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (WDE)

247Sports

#31: Demeioun Robinson (2021)

- College: Maryland

- High school: Quince Orchard (Gaithersburg, MD)

- National ranking: #67 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9699 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (Edge)

reivax // Flickr

#30: Rasheed Walker (2018)

- College: Penn State

- High school: North Point (Waldorf, MD)

- National ranking: #65 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9676 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (OT)

247Sports

#29: Dont'e Thornton (2021)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Mount Saint Joseph (Baltimore, MD)

- National ranking: #56 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9721 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (WR)

247Sports

#28: Nick Cross (2019)

- College: Maryland

- High school: DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)

- National ranking: #55 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9727 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (S)

247Sports

#27: Landon Tengwall (2021)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Good Counsel (Olney, MD)

- National ranking: #53 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.974 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (OT)

reivax // Flickr

#26: A.J. Wallace (2006)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Maurice J. McDonough (Pomfret, MD)

- National ranking: #52 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.977 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (CB)

247Sports

#25: A.J. Lytton (2018)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Dr. Henry Wise (Upper Marlboro, MD)

- National ranking: #50 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9757 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (CB)

247Sports

#24: Cyrus Jones (2012)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Gilman (Baltimore, MD)

- National ranking: #44 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9788 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (ATH)

247Sports

#23: Ben Tate (2006)

- College: Auburn

- High school: Snow Hill (Snow Hill, MD)

- National ranking: #44 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9793 rating)

- Position ranking: #12 (RB)

U.S. Department of Defense // Wikimedia Commons

#22: MarShawn Lloyd (2020)

- College: South Carolina

- High school: DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)

- National ranking: #43 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9778 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (RB)

247Sports

#21: Shane Simmons (2016)

- College: Penn State

- High school: DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)

- National ranking: #41 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9784 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (WDE)

247Sports

#20: J.B. Walton (2006)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Henry E. Lackey (Indian Head, MD)

- National ranking: #41 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9804 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OG)

247Sports

#19: Curtis Jacobs (2020)

- College: Penn State

- High school: McDonogh School (Owings Mills, MD)

- National ranking: #36 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9823 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OLB)

Tysto // Wikicommons

#18: Victor Abiamiri (2003)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Gilman (Baltimore, MD)

- National ranking: #29 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.9861 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (SDE)

247Sports

#17: Damian Prince (2014)

- College: Maryland

- High school: Bishop McNamara (District Heights, MD)

- National ranking: #28 in 2014 (5 stars, 0.9863 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OT)

247Sports

#16: Ronald Darby (2012)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Potomac (Oxon Hill, MD)

- National ranking: #25 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9879 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (CB)

247Sports

#15: Akeem Hebron (2006)

- College: Georgia

- High school: Good Counsel (Milledgeville, GA)

- National ranking: #24 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9819 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OLB)

247Sports

#14: Taron Vincent (2018)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

- National ranking: #20 in 2018 (5 stars, 0.9884 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (DT)

247Sports

#13: Melvin Alaeze (2005)

- College: Maryland

- High school: Randallstown (Randallstown, MD)

- National ranking: #20 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9916 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (SDE)

247Sports

#12: Chris Braswell (2020)

- College: Alabama

- High school: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD)

- National ranking: #19 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.9909 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WDE)

247Sports

#11: Kendall Fuller (2013)

- College: Virginia Tech

- High school: Good Counsel (Olney, MD)

- National ranking: #17 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.9923 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (CB)

247Sports

#10: Derrick Harvey (2004)

- College: Florida

- High school: Eleanor Roosevelt (Greenbelt, MD)

- National ranking: #11 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.9956 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (WDE)

247Sports

#9: Kenny Bigelow Jr. (2013)

- College: USC

- High school: Eastern Christian (Bear, DE)

- National ranking: #9 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.9952 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (DT)

247Sports

#8: Stefon Diggs (2012)

- College: Maryland

- High school: Good Counsel (Olney, MD)

- National ranking: #8 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9969 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WR)

247Sports

#7: Chase Young (2017)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)

- National ranking: #7 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.9957 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WDE)

247Sports

#6: Jelani Jenkins (2009)

- College: Florida

- High school: Good Counsel (Essex, MD)

- National ranking: #7 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.9971 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OLB)

247Sports

#5: Wesley Jefferson (2003)

- College: Maryland

- High school: Gwynn Park (Brandywine, MD)

- National ranking: #6 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.9964 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (ILB)

247Sports

#4: Derrick Williams (2005)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Eleanor Roosevelt (Greenbelt, MD)

- National ranking: #4 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9986 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WR)

247Sports

#3: Eyabi Anoma (2018)

- College: Alabama

- High school: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD)

- National ranking: #4 in 2018 (5 stars, 0.9987 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WDE)

247Sports

#2: Cyrus Kouandjio (2011)

- College: Alabama

- High school: DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)

- National ranking: #2 in 2011 (5 stars, 0.9994 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OT)

247Sports

#1: Bryan Bresee (2020)

- College: Clemson

- High school: Damascus (Damascus, MD)

- National ranking: #1 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.9995 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (DT)

