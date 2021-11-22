ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Highest-rated football recruits from Maryland over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Maryland since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qiy4L_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#50: Jalil Farooq (2021)

- College: Oklahoma
- High school: Dr. Henry Wise (Upper Marlboro, MD)
- National ranking: #122 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9442 rating)
- Position ranking: #21 (WR)
- Read more details on 247Sports

reivax // Flickr

#49: Darrell Givens (2009)

- College: Penn State
- High school: Henry E. Lackey (Indian Head, MD)
- National ranking: #118 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9451 rating)
- Position ranking: #12 (CB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WRHbA_0d3oazWF00
larrysphatpage // Flickr

#48: Henry Poggi (2013)

- College: Michigan
- High school: Gilman (Baltimore, MD)
- National ranking: #118 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9456 rating)
- Position ranking: #11 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009Ey4_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#47: Trevon Diggs (2016)

- College: Alabama
- High school: The Avalon School (Rockville, MD)
- National ranking: #115 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9462 rating)
- Position ranking: #4 (ATH)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#46: Lamaar Thomas (2008)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Friendly (Fort Washington, MD)
- National ranking: #114 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.944 rating)
- Position ranking: #4 (ATH)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xRKpM_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#45: Isaiah Prince (2015)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Eleanor Roosevelt (Greenbelt, MD)
- National ranking: #101 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9533 rating)
- Position ranking: #5 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kr9mU_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#44: Dorian O'Daniel (2013)

- College: Clemson
- High school: Good Counsel (Olney, MD)
- National ranking: #100 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9541 rating)
- Position ranking: #8 (OLB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#43: Kenny Tate (2008)

- College: Maryland
- High school: DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)
- National ranking: #99 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9516 rating)
- Position ranking: #7 (ILB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CmPEq_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#42: Anthony McFarland Jr. (2017)

- College: Maryland
- High school: DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)
- National ranking: #99 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9537 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (APB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

reivax // Flickr

#41: Antonio Logan-El (2006)

- College: Penn State
- High school: Forestville (District Heights, MD)
- National ranking: #98 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9462 rating)
- Position ranking: #8 (OG)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pw29w_0d3oazWF00
Ron Reiring // Flickr

#40: Keandre Jones (2016)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Good Counsel (Olney, MD)
- National ranking: #98 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9544 rating)
- Position ranking: #9 (OLB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vti3K_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#39: Dwayne Haskins (2016)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: The Bullis School (Potomac, MD)
- National ranking: #91 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9561 rating)
- Position ranking: #7 (PRO)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uuqm0_0d3oazWF00
Matthew Tosh // Wikimedia Commons

#38: Monkell Goodwine (2021)

- College: Alabama
- High school: Rock Creek Christian Academy (Upper Marlboro, MD)
- National ranking: #91 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9596 rating)
- Position ranking: #13 (DL)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hK1cC_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#37: DeMarcco Hellams (2019)

- College: Alabama
- High school: DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)
- National ranking: #84 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9603 rating)
- Position ranking: #8 (S)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D9BGu_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#36: Jordan Toles (2020)

- College: LSU
- High school: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD)
- National ranking: #80 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9647 rating)
- Position ranking: #5 (S)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k2m1b_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#35: PJ Mustipher (2018)

- College: Penn State
- High school: McDonogh School (Owings Mills, MD)
- National ranking: #78 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9613 rating)
- Position ranking: #5 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gjd5u_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#34: Shane Lee (2019)

- College: Alabama
- High school: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD)
- National ranking: #78 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9647 rating)
- Position ranking: #5 (ILB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M8LhS_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#33: Terrance Davis (2016)

- College: Maryland
- High school: DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)
- National ranking: #74 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9642 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (OG)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#32: Trey Covington (2004)

- College: Maryland
- High school: Eleanor Roosevelt (Greenbelt, MD)
- National ranking: #69 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9739 rating)
- Position ranking: #7 (WDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xQYxn_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#31: Demeioun Robinson (2021)

- College: Maryland
- High school: Quince Orchard (Gaithersburg, MD)
- National ranking: #67 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9699 rating)
- Position ranking: #4 (Edge)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dtTMY_0d3oazWF00
reivax // Flickr

#30: Rasheed Walker (2018)

- College: Penn State
- High school: North Point (Waldorf, MD)
- National ranking: #65 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9676 rating)
- Position ranking: #6 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqVAE_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#29: Dont'e Thornton (2021)

- College: Oregon
- High school: Mount Saint Joseph (Baltimore, MD)
- National ranking: #56 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9721 rating)
- Position ranking: #7 (WR)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GwiJx_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#28: Nick Cross (2019)

- College: Maryland
- High school: DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)
- National ranking: #55 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9727 rating)
- Position ranking: #4 (S)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qpnvg_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#27: Landon Tengwall (2021)

- College: Penn State
- High school: Good Counsel (Olney, MD)
- National ranking: #53 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.974 rating)
- Position ranking: #7 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

reivax // Flickr

#26: A.J. Wallace (2006)

- College: Penn State
- High school: Maurice J. McDonough (Pomfret, MD)
- National ranking: #52 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.977 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (CB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ruiX_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#25: A.J. Lytton (2018)

- College: Florida State
- High school: Dr. Henry Wise (Upper Marlboro, MD)
- National ranking: #50 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9757 rating)
- Position ranking: #7 (CB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17jkYQ_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#24: Cyrus Jones (2012)

- College: Alabama
- High school: Gilman (Baltimore, MD)
- National ranking: #44 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9788 rating)
- Position ranking: #6 (ATH)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i5aPQ_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#23: Ben Tate (2006)

- College: Auburn
- High school: Snow Hill (Snow Hill, MD)
- National ranking: #44 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9793 rating)
- Position ranking: #12 (RB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25EQvW_0d3oazWF00
U.S. Department of Defense // Wikimedia Commons

#22: MarShawn Lloyd (2020)

- College: South Carolina
- High school: DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)
- National ranking: #43 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9778 rating)
- Position ranking: #5 (RB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ro7vv_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#21: Shane Simmons (2016)

- College: Penn State
- High school: DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)
- National ranking: #41 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9784 rating)
- Position ranking: #4 (WDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwvqB_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#20: J.B. Walton (2006)

- College: Penn State
- High school: Henry E. Lackey (Indian Head, MD)
- National ranking: #41 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9804 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (OG)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2820xU_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#19: Curtis Jacobs (2020)

- College: Penn State
- High school: McDonogh School (Owings Mills, MD)
- National ranking: #36 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9823 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (OLB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2glweK_0d3oazWF00
Tysto // Wikicommons

#18: Victor Abiamiri (2003)

- College: Notre Dame
- High school: Gilman (Baltimore, MD)
- National ranking: #29 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.9861 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (SDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qgr67_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#17: Damian Prince (2014)

- College: Maryland
- High school: Bishop McNamara (District Heights, MD)
- National ranking: #28 in 2014 (5 stars, 0.9863 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uaSC6_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#16: Ronald Darby (2012)

- College: Florida State
- High school: Potomac (Oxon Hill, MD)
- National ranking: #25 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9879 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (CB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#15: Akeem Hebron (2006)

- College: Georgia
- High school: Good Counsel (Milledgeville, GA)
- National ranking: #24 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9819 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (OLB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qwYo_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#14: Taron Vincent (2018)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)
- National ranking: #20 in 2018 (5 stars, 0.9884 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#13: Melvin Alaeze (2005)

- College: Maryland
- High school: Randallstown (Randallstown, MD)
- National ranking: #20 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9916 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (SDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WONFu_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#12: Chris Braswell (2020)

- College: Alabama
- High school: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD)
- National ranking: #19 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.9909 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (WDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HG8i7_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#11: Kendall Fuller (2013)

- College: Virginia Tech
- High school: Good Counsel (Olney, MD)
- National ranking: #17 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.9923 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (CB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#10: Derrick Harvey (2004)

- College: Florida
- High school: Eleanor Roosevelt (Greenbelt, MD)
- National ranking: #11 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.9956 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (WDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNj64_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#9: Kenny Bigelow Jr. (2013)

- College: USC
- High school: Eastern Christian (Bear, DE)
- National ranking: #9 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.9952 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sezsu_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#8: Stefon Diggs (2012)

- College: Maryland
- High school: Good Counsel (Olney, MD)
- National ranking: #8 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9969 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (WR)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3slsuT_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#7: Chase Young (2017)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)
- National ranking: #7 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.9957 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (WDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#6: Jelani Jenkins (2009)

- College: Florida
- High school: Good Counsel (Essex, MD)
- National ranking: #7 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.9971 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (OLB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CLJen_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#5: Wesley Jefferson (2003)

- College: Maryland
- High school: Gwynn Park (Brandywine, MD)
- National ranking: #6 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.9964 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (ILB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#4: Derrick Williams (2005)

- College: Penn State
- High school: Eleanor Roosevelt (Greenbelt, MD)
- National ranking: #4 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9986 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (WR)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26FmB9_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#3: Eyabi Anoma (2018)

- College: Alabama
- High school: St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, MD)
- National ranking: #4 in 2018 (5 stars, 0.9987 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (WDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dR7AM_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#2: Cyrus Kouandjio (2011)

- College: Alabama
- High school: DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)
- National ranking: #2 in 2011 (5 stars, 0.9994 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RaWu8_0d3oazWF00
247Sports

#1: Bryan Bresee (2020)

- College: Clemson
- High school: Damascus (Damascus, MD)
- National ranking: #1 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.9995 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

