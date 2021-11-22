ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

By Laurinburg Exchange
 6 days ago
Trust grants Partnership for Children $275,000 for awareness

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Partnership for Children recently received a grant of $275,000 from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust in Winston Salem.

Work funded by this grant will build awareness in Robeson County about the impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences, ACEs, and develop resources to help build both community and individual resilience. Grant funded activities will also facilitate the development and implementation of a Community Prevention Action Plan to improve coordination within and between systems to improve care for people impacted by adverse experiences in Robeson County.

For the past year, Robeson County has participated as part of a tri-county area in creating a regional Community Prevention Action Plan (CPAP) with Prevent Child Abuse NC (PCANC). PCANC’s model for creating a CPAP committee educates and empowers communities to develop effective child abuse and neglect prevention strategies.

This Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust-funded project will be managed by Robeson County Partnership for Children with support from a local CPAP committee including leadership from the Robeson County Department of Social Services, the Department of Public Health, public schools, early childhood educators, law enforcement, courts, child advocates, members of the business community, medical professionals and additional groups as appropriate.

Larry Chavis enters NC Banking Hall of Fame

PEMBROKE — Larry Chavis, chairman of the Board of Lumbee Guaranty Bank, was recently honored by the North Carolina Bankers Association as a 2021 inductee into the North Carolina Banking Hall of Fame.

“We inducted titans of the banking industry into the North Carolina Banking Hall of Fame this week,” said Peter Gwaltney, president and CEO of the NCBA, praising Chavis and his fellow inductees. “They are an inspiration to me and the people they touch every day, and they are shining examples of leadership and service to others.”

The North Carolina Banking Hall of Fame was established in 2001 to pay tribute to the leaders of North Carolina ‘s banking industry and recognize the impact that they have had on their communities.

“Chavis is the embodiment of someone who has made a significant difference for the banking industry and the communities served by Lumbee Guaranty Bank,” a release read in part.

Chavis began his career with Lumbee Guaranty Bank in 1987 as president and CEO. Upon his retirement in 2019, he was elected chairman of the Board. Under his leadership, Lumbee Guaranty Bank grew from one office in Pembroke to 14 locations in Robeson, Cumberland and Hoke Counties, providing a full spectrum of banking and financial services.

RCC transfer fair brings 23 colleges together

LUMBERTON — More than 20 colleges across North and South Carolina were represented at a college transfer fair held Thursday at Robeson Community College.

Colleges in attendance included: Campbell University, Chowan University, Coastal Carolina University,Coker College, East Carolina University, Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Francis Marion University,Gardner-Webb University,Lees-McRae College,Living Arts College, Meredith University, Methodist University, Newberry College, N.C. State University, North Greenville University, St. Andrews University, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, University of North Carolina at Wilmington, University of Mount Olive, Western Carolina University, and Wingate University.

Culinary students also got involved with the transfer fair by preparing sandwiches and homemade chips for the recruiters.

Iconic WAYN host Jimmy Smith passes at 87

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County lost a fixture in its local airwaves with the passing of long-time WAYN host Jimmy Smith this week at age 87.

Residents of a certain generation have fond memories of waking up to his cowbell ringing to signal the start of the day, his theme song (Leroy Anderon’s “Syncopated Clock”), and his musings about his favorite dish: cheesy grits. Starting at age 16, Smith worked at the radio station for the next 63 years of his life, retiring in 2013. His show, “Jim Smith’s Musical Clock,” was a mainstay back when radio was king.

According to Bill Futterer, president of WAYN, Smith’s talent could have taken him far beyond Richmond County, but he stayed by choice.

“Jimmy was a star in the glory days of radio and was good enough at his profession that he could have gone to a major market, but he loved Richmond County and chose to allow us to benefit from his talent,” Futterer said Friday. “We were lucky that Jimmy made his choice to stay — he just loved Rockingham.”

From Champion Media reports

LUMBERTON – Paying for classes just got a lot easier for many students at Robeson Community College. Free college is now available at Robeson Community College to all eligible students who enroll in at least 6 credit hours for the Spring 2022 semester.
RALEIGH — Robeson County's district attorney was given Tuesday the Dogwood Award by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein for his efforts to better Robeson County. Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott was among 36 state residents to receive the award Tuesday, according to a press release by Attorney General Josh Stein's office.
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Future Farmers of America Chapter brought home honors, including the title of state champions during the 67th Annual North Carolina FFA Association Land Judging Career Development Event on Saturday. The Senior Team placed first in the state.
PEMBROKE — The chair of the Education Committee of the Lumbee Tribal Council called on her fellow council members Thursday to help fund a billboard displaying art by a high school tribal member.
Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions.
State government may have your money

Think back: Have you ever been owed money — maybe a refund from a business, security deposit from a landlord or the return of a deposit from a utility company — and never received it?
UNCP student earns statewide service award

PEMBROKE – UNC-Pembroke student Kiana Myers has been selected for outstanding leadership and service by North Carolina Campus Compact, a statewide network of colleges and universities committed to community engagement.
Community calendar items are listed free of charge for nonprofits, community organizations and educational institutions.
High school sports reform bill headed to governor

RALEIGH — The N.C. legislature passed the Accountability and Fair Play in Athletics on Wednesday.
Printed submissions can be delivered to The Laurinburg Exchange office, emailed to cvincen[email protected] by 5 p.m. on Wednesday for inclusion in the following Friday's edition.
We saw you recently …

The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County.
Soldiers shadowing

A team of Civil Affair soldiers from Ft. Bragg were recognized during Tuesday night's Laurinburg City Council meeting. The team is training to deploy into South American in 2022 and are in Laurinburg learning how the government operates.
Hospital CEO is ‘cautiously optimistic’

LAURINBURG — As Thanksgiving approaches, COVID-19 numbers seem to be remaining low in the community. Scotland Health Care CEO Greg Wood says that as the holiday approaches he is cautiously optimistic about the state of the pandemic in the community.
Brighter Hope Inc. looks to spread the warmth

LAURINBURG — It's getting cold outside and Brighter Hope Inc. is hoping to start spreading the warmth, but they need the community's help. The Laurinburg group is seeking donations of new and gently used coats, gloves, hats, sweaters, socks, and scarves for adults and children for the Gifts of Warmth program.
Cooper approves bill formalizing NC prep sports oversight

RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper approved a measure Tuesday for a new governing structure for high school sports. The new law allows the State Board of Education to create a formal agreement with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.
Grads return for recruitment at RichmondCC Career Fair

HAMLET — Two graduates of Richmond Community College's Electric Utility Substation & Relay Technology (EUSRT) program were back on campus last week for a new kind of purpose: recruitment.
Our lawmakers can still make history in N.C.

The North Carolina General Assembly remains poised to make open government history next week when lawmakers return to Raleigh for the last time in 2021.
We saw you recently …

The Laurinburg Exchange will be looking for you at community events and random locations around Scotland County.
