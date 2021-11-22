Laurinburg Exchange

Trust grants Partnership for Children $275,000 for awareness

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Partnership for Children recently received a grant of $275,000 from the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust in Winston Salem.

Work funded by this grant will build awareness in Robeson County about the impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences, ACEs, and develop resources to help build both community and individual resilience. Grant funded activities will also facilitate the development and implementation of a Community Prevention Action Plan to improve coordination within and between systems to improve care for people impacted by adverse experiences in Robeson County.

For the past year, Robeson County has participated as part of a tri-county area in creating a regional Community Prevention Action Plan (CPAP) with Prevent Child Abuse NC (PCANC). PCANC’s model for creating a CPAP committee educates and empowers communities to develop effective child abuse and neglect prevention strategies.

This Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust-funded project will be managed by Robeson County Partnership for Children with support from a local CPAP committee including leadership from the Robeson County Department of Social Services, the Department of Public Health, public schools, early childhood educators, law enforcement, courts, child advocates, members of the business community, medical professionals and additional groups as appropriate.

***

Larry Chavis enters NC Banking Hall of Fame

PEMBROKE — Larry Chavis, chairman of the Board of Lumbee Guaranty Bank, was recently honored by the North Carolina Bankers Association as a 2021 inductee into the North Carolina Banking Hall of Fame.

“We inducted titans of the banking industry into the North Carolina Banking Hall of Fame this week,” said Peter Gwaltney, president and CEO of the NCBA, praising Chavis and his fellow inductees. “They are an inspiration to me and the people they touch every day, and they are shining examples of leadership and service to others.”

The North Carolina Banking Hall of Fame was established in 2001 to pay tribute to the leaders of North Carolina ‘s banking industry and recognize the impact that they have had on their communities.

“Chavis is the embodiment of someone who has made a significant difference for the banking industry and the communities served by Lumbee Guaranty Bank,” a release read in part.

Chavis began his career with Lumbee Guaranty Bank in 1987 as president and CEO. Upon his retirement in 2019, he was elected chairman of the Board. Under his leadership, Lumbee Guaranty Bank grew from one office in Pembroke to 14 locations in Robeson, Cumberland and Hoke Counties, providing a full spectrum of banking and financial services.

***

RCC transfer fair brings 23 colleges together

LUMBERTON — More than 20 colleges across North and South Carolina were represented at a college transfer fair held Thursday at Robeson Community College.

Colleges in attendance included: Campbell University, Chowan University, Coastal Carolina University,Coker College, East Carolina University, Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Francis Marion University,Gardner-Webb University,Lees-McRae College,Living Arts College, Meredith University, Methodist University, Newberry College, N.C. State University, North Greenville University, St. Andrews University, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, University of North Carolina at Wilmington, University of Mount Olive, Western Carolina University, and Wingate University.

Culinary students also got involved with the transfer fair by preparing sandwiches and homemade chips for the recruiters.

***

Iconic WAYN host Jimmy Smith passes at 87

ROCKINGHAM — Richmond County lost a fixture in its local airwaves with the passing of long-time WAYN host Jimmy Smith this week at age 87.

Residents of a certain generation have fond memories of waking up to his cowbell ringing to signal the start of the day, his theme song (Leroy Anderon’s “Syncopated Clock”), and his musings about his favorite dish: cheesy grits. Starting at age 16, Smith worked at the radio station for the next 63 years of his life, retiring in 2013. His show, “Jim Smith’s Musical Clock,” was a mainstay back when radio was king.

According to Bill Futterer, president of WAYN, Smith’s talent could have taken him far beyond Richmond County, but he stayed by choice.

“Jimmy was a star in the glory days of radio and was good enough at his profession that he could have gone to a major market, but he loved Richmond County and chose to allow us to benefit from his talent,” Futterer said Friday. “We were lucky that Jimmy made his choice to stay — he just loved Rockingham.”

From Champion Media reports