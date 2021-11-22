ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

While BBB still in the works, ARP gets a start on shoring up child care

By Jeniffer Solis
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 6 days ago

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OVpV1_0d3oavzL00

When Ivy Ward cut back costs for her child care business in Fallon last summer after a sharp drop in enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a federal pandemic relief grant administered by a local non-profit helped keep the center alive.

“I don’t know what I would have done without that grant,” Ward said.

Those funds have since expired. The child care industry is still facing obstacles like higher operating costs due to the pandemic.

The Build Back Better bill passed by House Democrats last week allocates $400 billion for universal pre-K for 3-and-4 year-olds, and also provides subsidies to limit how much of a family’s income goes toward daycare costs for younger children. However that legislation, and the child care provisions, have yet to be approved by the Senate, which is expected to whittle down the House legislation.

In the meantime, some relief for Nevada families struggling to find and pay for child care is starting to get rolled out under a new statewide program, thanks to the state’s share of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden in March.

More than $222 million in ARP funds will be allocated to support child care in the Silver State, as approved recently by the state legislative Interim Finance Committee. Funds are available for the more than 600 licensed facilities, according to the state plan.

Funds will be given as stipends for operating costs to help providers stay in business and help existing and newly-recruited child care centers achieve sustainable revenue. The funds are expected to save Nevada families more than $50 million in child care costs, support more than 750 small businesses and provide more than $50 million in direct financial support to child care workers, according to the governor’s office.

“This investment will help stabilize and grow our child care sector by supporting providers and families, as well as ensuring state-level infrastructure is in place to meet continuing needs of parents and employers while giving our children opportunities to learn, grow and succeed,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak in a statement.

The additional funds for child care will help keep facilities open in the state. Child care facilities have continued to close statewide due to pandemic-related low enrollment, according to licensing data from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services.

So far, 245 applications for ARP funding have been received from childcare providers by the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, which is working with state partners to administer the funds and implement programs designed to support both child care providers and parents.

Partner organizations include The Children’s Cabinet, the Las Vegas Urban League, Nevada Association for the Education of Young Children, The Nevada Registry, and the Nevada Community Health Worker Association.

The Children’s Cabinet has received a flood of applications and expects hundreds more.

“We anticipate receiving close to 500 applications from licensed providers,” said Marty Elquist, a development director with The Children’s Cabinet.

Past stabilization stipends distributed by The Children’s Cabinet using federal pandemic response appropriations were provided to 355 licensed providers and 14 Out-of-School-Time providers serving children through age 12, including Ivy Ward’s child care center Ivy Land in Fallon, Nevada.

The Children’s Cabinet is encouraging licensed child care providers to apply for ARP stipends which will support providers with 6-months of operating expenses.

“We are less than halfway through the application period and are tracking … available funding every day,” said Elquist. “The Children’s Cabinet is working closely with the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services to ensure there is ample funding to cover the stabilization stipend requests.”

Most of the state funds will be used to stabilize and reinvent the child care sector in Nevada by supporting providers. The state hopes the funds will increase access to child care services and reduce costs to families. The remaining funds will be targeted to decrease rates for underserved populations, increase child care subsidies for families in need, and train child care employees.

Providers will be required to pass along 20% of the stipends to families, which can be done by supplying diapers, food, reducing co-pays or other options that benefit working families.

Childcare experts in the state, however, warn that Nevada will need to be strategic in distributing subsidies and expanding child care to take full advantage of the ARP funding.

Subsidies for low-income families are already available in Nevada but only a fraction of those who qualify actually receive them.

In fact, Nevada has some of the lowest rates of subsidy enrollment of the eligible population in the nation, according to a study funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The study notes that several factors in the state contribute to the lack of participation in subsidized child care, including a lack of providers and capacity, lack of awareness of the program among the eligible population, and barriers that keep child care providers from participating in the subsidy program.

All Nevada child care facilities are encouraged to apply for the available funds, and applications are still open. Information on how to apply can be found here .

Eligible applicants include:

  • Child care centers licensed in Nevada (with the exception of Head Start)
  • Family or group child care licensed in Nevada
  • Nevada Out of School Time providers (excluding city and county parks and recreation programs)
  • License-exempt family child care provider participating in subsidy/Child Care and Development Fund

The post While BBB still in the works, ARP gets a start on shoring up child care appeared first on Nevada Current .

Comments / 0

Related
Nevada Current

Child care in NV will be ‘decimated’ if Congress doesn’t act, providers say

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Child care and universal pre-K proposals in President Joe Biden’s social spending plan have thus far survived as the legislative package has been reduced to appease two conservative Democrats in the Senate. Initially envisioned as a bill spending $3.5 trillion over 10 years, a revised framework released by the White House last week halved the […] The post Child care in NV will be ‘decimated’ if Congress doesn’t act, providers say appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Child tax credits brings Nevada families more than $600 million since July

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada families have received more than $600 million from expanded child tax credit direct payments since the program began in July. In October, more than 590,000 children in Nevada benefited from the credits, according to data released by the U.S. Treasury and Internal Revenue Service.  Nationwide, more than $15 billion in advance child tax credit […] The post Child tax credits brings Nevada families more than $600 million since July appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Historic federal pandemic relief could mean investing in safety net for homeless youth

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Representatives from youth-based coalitions focused on homelessness have long used their lived experience to offer solutions to end youth homelessness, which has led to the implementation of new state laws that address systemic barriers and contributed to regional strategies. Taisacan Hall, a member of the Southern Nevada Youth Action Board, said their contributions haven’t stopped […] The post Historic federal pandemic relief could mean investing in safety net for homeless youth appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Middletown Press

Family child care providers step up when schools close

BRIDGEPORT — When more kids showed up at Norma Stennett’s home on Wednesday of Thanksgiving break, the family child care provider was willing and able to meet the need. Stennett owns and operates a home-based daycare in Bridgeport called Scholastic Renaissance, where she looks after four infants and toddlers. But when local schools closed this week for the holiday, she added two school-aged children to her program and restructured it to match the breadth of ages.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Joe Biden
thecounty.me

Let’s keep working to strengthen Maine’s child care system

A recent column by Senate President Troy Jackson of Aroostook County, where I am proud to say I was born and raised, cites strengthening child care as a top priority — and success — of the last session of Maine’s Legislature. Now law, LD 1712 also was a priority to...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Nevada Day#Bbb#Shoring#House#Democrats#Senate#The American Rescue Plan#Interim Finance Committee
Wisconsin Examiner

In Green County, working to ameliorate a child care desert

As parents struggle in their search for child care and child care providers struggle to hire workers, one Wisconsin county is trying to make both of those efforts a little easier. Providers and non-profit groups in Green County have teamed up to bolster child care where demand exceeds supply so drastically that the county has […] The post In Green County, working to ameliorate a child care desert appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Henry Wolf: Traverse Connect works on housing, talent, child care

Traverse Connect and the Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance successfully developed thoughtful state policy changes with respect to affordable housing, talent attraction, and child care accessibility. As the new Director of Government Relations at both organizations, I bring 10 years of experience working in various capacities in the Michigan State Legislature....
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
WBUR

The child care crisis is a wage crisis

By the time Tasha Jackson was 9-years-old, she was taking care of her younger siblings. Tasha realized very quickly that she was good at it, and that she loved it. It wasn’t a surprise that Tasha grew up to become an early educator. She took an internship at the Ellis Early Learning Center and has been there ever since. Educating children is her passion.
BOSTON, MA
Nevada Current

Thoughts turn to lawsuits, redistricting reform after Democrats’ unpopular maps approved

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Nevada State Legislature on Tuesday concluded its once-a-decade responsibility of redrawing political boundaries. But the issue is far from over, as legal challenges are likely and frustrations are deep after a divisive special session where Democrats found themselves with virtually no supporters. The Assembly passed Senate Bill 1, which contained the redrawn congressional and […] The post Thoughts turn to lawsuits, redistricting reform after Democrats’ unpopular maps approved appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Nevada Current

Did Nevada choose employers over workers by paying down UI debt?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Businesses in Nevada are being spared higher unemployment insurance taxes as a result of federal coronavirus aid flowing to the state, despite recommendations from the Employment Security Council to increase the state UI tax on employers from 1.65 percent to 2 percent. Lawmakers will be able to hold state UI tax steady for 2022 by […] The post Did Nevada choose employers over workers by paying down UI debt? appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
itechpost.com

Fourth Stimulus Check? How to Get Up to $8000 With Child and Dependent Care Credit

If you're still searching for the fourth stimulus check, then try applying for the Child and Dependent Care Credit. This program provides up to $8000 payments to eligible families. Aside from stimulus checks, the federal government has launched many programs to aid U.S. economic reliance and recovery. One of the...
IRS
Nevada Current

Maryland Pkwy, cleaner RTC fleet among projects in line for infrastructure act funding

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Poor road conditions caused by potholes or cracked and uneven roads, often worsened because of a lack of investment in infrastructure, are more than just a minor inconvenience, said U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen. Among the many consequences, transit-related problems have costly effects on people and result in higher commute times, which are worse for communities […] The post Maryland Pkwy, cleaner RTC fleet among projects in line for infrastructure act funding appeared first on Nevada Current.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Houston Chronicle

How some families can get 12 months of free child care from the Texas Workforce Commission

The Texas Workforce Commission debuted a program that helps parents in the service industry who often have to choose between income and child care. The TWC is providing 12 months of free child care to low-income parents who are employed in the accommodations, food services and retail industries in addition to arts and recreation. The federally-funded Service Industry Recovery program uses COVID-relief dollars for industries that suffered heavily during the pandemic, the agency announced in September.
POLITICS
iowapublicradio.org

Axne says the Build Back Better Act will help to make child care affordable in Iowa, while Republicans criticize the bill as a 'spending spree'

1:38 p.m. - State reports 9.9% 14-day coronavirus test positivity rate. 12:25 p.m. - Axne says the Build Back Better Act will help to make child care affordable in Iowa, while Republicans criticize the bill as a ‘spending spree’. Iowa Republicans in the U.S. House are criticizing Friday’s passage of...
IOWA STATE
Nevada Current

Nevada Democrats tout signing of bill bringing billions to the state

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada Democrats took a victory lap Monday after the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocated billions to the state for roads, highways and airports, was signed into law by President Joe Biden.  The bill is expected to make long-needed investments in the nation’s crumbling infrastructure to repair roads and bridges, modernize transportation, […] The post Nevada Democrats tout signing of bill bringing billions to the state appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Omak Chronicle

Grants offered for child care providers

NESPELEM – Grants are available to help those in the child care sector during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Child care providers may use stabilization subgrants to cover:. -Rent, utilities, facilities maintenance and insurance. -Personal protective equipment, cleaning, and other health and safety practices. -Equipment and supplies. -Goods and services. -Mental...
NESPELEM, WA
Cape May County Herald

Continued Child Care Coverage

Government exists to correct problems. There is a potential solution to a problem facing 48 million disabled U.S. citizens. It can be corrected. Statistics show there are one in five people - 16 million - with some form of disability; there are also one in 10 people, or 32.9 million, with a severe disability. This number is a large part of our population of just over 329 million.
CHARITIES
Nevada Current

Nevada Current

928
Followers
415
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

Nevada Current is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

 https://www.nevadacurrent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy