247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from Tennessee over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Tennessee since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Tennessee

247Sports

#50: Greg Emerson (2018)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: North Side (Jackson, TN)

- National ranking: #136 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9441 rating)

- Position ranking: #13 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#49: Lance Wilhoite (2019)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Franklin Road Academy (Nashville, TN)

- National ranking: #135 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9412 rating)

- Position ranking: #21 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#48: Joseph Anderson (2019)

- College: South Carolina

- High school: Oakland (Murfreesboro, TN)

- National ranking: #134 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9412 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Neomrbrungle // Wikimedia Commons

#47: Jack Jones (2015)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Oakland (Murfreesboro, TN)

- National ranking: #131 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9421 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#46: Maurice Hampton (2019)

- College: LSU

- High school: Memphis University School (Memphis, TN)

- National ranking: #129 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9432 rating)

- Position ranking: #14 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Tennessee, according to Tripadvisor

247Sports

#45: Reggie Grimes (2020)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Ravenwood (Brentwood, TN)

- National ranking: #124 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9466 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Pablo Corredor // Wikimedia Commons

#44: Ingle Martin (2001)

- College: Florida

- High school: Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, TN)

- National ranking: #123 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9618 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Neomrbrungle // Wikimedia Commons

#43: Alontae Taylor (2018)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Coffee County Central (Manchester, TN)

- National ranking: #122 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9471 rating)

- Position ranking: #21 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#42: Max Wray (2018)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Franklin (Franklin, TN)

- National ranking: #121 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9473 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#41: Jacques Smith (2010)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Ooltewah (Ooltewah, TN)

- National ranking: #119 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9439 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Where people in Tennessee are moving to most

Neomrbrungle // Wikimedia Commons

#40: Tyler Baron (2020)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, TN)

- National ranking: #118 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9487 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#39: Amari Rodgers (2017)

- College: Clemson

- High school: Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, TN)

- National ranking: #117 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9453 rating)

- Position ranking: #16 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Tysto // Wikicommons

#38: Alex Bars (2014)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, TN)

- National ranking: #109 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9484 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#37: Van Jefferson (2015)

- College: Ole Miss

- High school: Ravenwood (Brentwood, TN)

- National ranking: #106 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9517 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#36: Cameron Clear (2011)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Memphis Central (Memphis, TN)

- National ranking: #105 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9482 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Do you know Tennessee's official state symbols?

247Sports

#35: Jay Hardy (2020)

- College: Auburn

- High school: McCallie School (Chattanooga, TN)

- National ranking: #101 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9549 rating)

- Position ranking: #13 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#34: Omari Thomas (2020)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Briarcrest Christian (Memphis, TN)

- National ranking: #91 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9577 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#33: Frank Herron (2013)

- College: LSU

- High school: Memphis Central (Memphis, TN)

- National ranking: #89 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9595 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#32: Junior Colson (2021)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Ravenwood (Brentwood, TN)

- National ranking: #89 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9598 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (LB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#31: Jacques McClendon (2006)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Baylor School (Chattanooga, TN)

- National ranking: #88 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.955 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Tennessee

247Sports

#30: Antonio Richardson (2011)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Pearl-Cohn (Nashville, TN)

- National ranking: #88 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9582 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#29: Golden Tate (2007)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Pope John Paul II (Hendersonville, TN)

- National ranking: #81 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9594 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#28: Key Lawrence (2020)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Ensworth (Nashville, TN)

- National ranking: #81 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9647 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Yeungb // Wikimedia Commons

#27: Adarius Bowman (2003)

- College: North Carolina

- High school: Notre Dame (Chattanooga, TN)

- National ranking: #80 in 2003 (4 stars, 0.943 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#26: Maleik Gray (2017)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: LaVergne (LaVergne, TN)

- National ranking: #80 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9621 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Tennessee

247Sports

#25: Derron Johnson (2001)

- College: Memphis

- High school: Melrose (Memphis, TN)

- National ranking: #70 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9759 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#24: Austin Long (2009)

- College: Georgia

- High school: Briarcrest Christian (Memphis, TN)

- National ranking: #67 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9678 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#23: Ty Chandler (2017)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Montgomery Bell Academy (Nashville, TN)

- National ranking: #67 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9679 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#22: Todd Kelly Jr. (2014)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Webb School of Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)

- National ranking: #64 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9696 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Getawaypaul27 // Wikimedia Commons

#21: Jacob Phillips (2017)

- College: LSU

- High school: East Nashville Magnet School (Nashville, TN)

- National ranking: #61 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9719 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Tennessee, according to Tripadvisor

247Sports

#20: Jake Briningstool (2021)

- College: Clemson

- High school: Ravenwood (Brentwood, TN)

- National ranking: #60 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9715 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#19: Drew Richmond (2015)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Memphis University School (Memphis, TN)

- National ranking: #56 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9742 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#18: LaMarcus Coker (2005)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Antioch (Antioch, TN)

- National ranking: #49 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9793 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#17: Jalen Hurd (2014)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Beech (Hendersonville, TN)

- National ranking: #39 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9805 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#16: Chris Donald (2007)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Huntingdon (Huntingdon, TN)

- National ranking: #39 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9808 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: States sending the most people to Tennessee

247Sports

#15: Michael Oher (2005)

- College: Ole Miss

- High school: Briarcrest Christian (Memphis, TN)

- National ranking: #38 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9833 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#14: Josh Malone (2014)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Station Camp (Gallatin, TN)

- National ranking: #37 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9826 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Neomrbrungle // Wikimedia Commons

#13: Daniel Brooks (2003)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Jackson Central Merry (Jackson, TN)

- National ranking: #36 in 2003 (4 stars, 0.9825 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#12: Kyle Phillips (2015)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Hillsboro (Nashville, TN)

- National ranking: #36 in 2015 (5 stars, 0.9843 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#11: Demonte Bolden (2004)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Tyner Academy (Chattanooga, TN)

- National ranking: #34 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.9845 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Tennessee

247Sports

#10: Marlon Brown (2009)

- College: Georgia

- High school: Harding Academy of Memphis (Memphis, TN)

- National ranking: #27 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.9869 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#9: Cade Mays (2018)

- College: Georgia

- High school: Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, TN)

- National ranking: #22 in 2018 (5 stars, 0.9869 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#8: Tee Higgins (2017)

- College: Clemson

- High school: Oak Ridge (Oak Ridge, TN)

- National ranking: #19 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.99 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#7: JaCoby Stevens (2017)

- College: LSU

- High school: Oakland (Murfreesboro, TN)

- National ranking: #18 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.9901 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#6: Brandon Warren (2006)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Alcoa (Alcoa, TN)

- National ranking: #18 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9922 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Tennessee

247Sports

#5: Jalen Ramsey (2013)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, TN)

- National ranking: #16 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.9923 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#4: Trey Smith (2017)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: University School Of Jackson (Jackson, TN)

- National ranking: #14 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.992 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#3: Gerald Riggs Jr. (2002)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Red Bank (Chattanooga, TN)

- National ranking: #7 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.997 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#2: Jordan Davis (2018)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Southwind (Memphis, TN)

- National ranking: #5 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.951 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#1: Patrick Turner (2005)

- College: USC

- High school: Goodpasture Christian School (Madison, TN)

- National ranking: #2 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9992 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Recipes from Tennessee