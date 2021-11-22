247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from Indiana over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Indiana since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Indiana, according to Tripadvisor

247Sports

#50: Cameron Williams (2019)

- College: Indiana

- High school: Andrean (Merrillville, IN)

- National ranking: #301 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9005 rating)

- Position ranking: #18 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#49: Yanni Karlaftis (2021)

- College: Purdue

- High school: West Lafayette (West Lafayette, IN)

- National ranking: #262 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9069 rating)

- Position ranking: #31 (LB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Johann Schwarz // Wikimedia Commons

#48: Beau Robbins (2019)

- College: Indiana

- High school: Carmel (Carmel, IN)

- National ranking: #256 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.907 rating)

- Position ranking: #16 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#47: John Goodman (2008)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Bishop Dwenger (Fort Wayne, IN)

- National ranking: #253 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.902 rating)

- Position ranking: #35 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Ron Reiring // Flickr

#46: Terry McLaurin (2014)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Cathedral (Indianapolis, IN)

- National ranking: #248 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9051 rating)

- Position ranking: #36 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Indiana

247Sports

#45: Dominique Booth (2014)

- College: Indiana

- High school: Pike (Indianapolis, IN)

- National ranking: #236 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9088 rating)

- Position ranking: #35 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#44: Donaven McCulley (2021)

- College: Indiana

- High school: Lawrence North (Indianapolis, IN)

- National ranking: #236 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.913 rating)

- Position ranking: #23 (QB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Johann Schwarz // Wikimedia Commons

#43: Dyjuan Lewis (2010)

- College: Cincinnati

- High school: Pike (Indianapolis, IN)

- National ranking: #229 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9112 rating)

- Position ranking: #33 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Johann Schwarz // Wikimedia Commons

#42: Darius Latham (2013)

- College: Indiana

- High school: North Central (Indianapolis, IN)

- National ranking: #222 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.913 rating)

- Position ranking: #16 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#41: Remound Wright (2011)

- College: Stanford

- High school: Bishop Dwenger (Fort Wayne, IN)

- National ranking: #219 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9056 rating)

- Position ranking: #16 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Best places to retire in Indiana

247Sports

#40: Cole Brevard (2020)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Carmel (Carmel, IN)

- National ranking: #203 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9205 rating)

- Position ranking: #19 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#39: MarQueis Gray (2008)

- College: Minnesota

- High school: Ben Davis (Indianapolis, IN)

- National ranking: #200 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9143 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#38: Asmar Bilal (2015)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Ben Davis (Indianapolis, IN)

- National ranking: #194 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.92 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#37: Sampson James (2019)

- College: Indiana

- High school: Avon (Avon, IN)

- National ranking: #181 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9255 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#36: David Perkins (2012)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Washington (South Bend, IN)

- National ranking: #173 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.93 rating)

- Position ranking: #18 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Indiana

247Sports

#35: Tim Kimbrough (2013)

- College: Georgia

- High school: Warren Central (Indianapolis, IN)

- National ranking: #163 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9299 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#34: Stevie Brown (2006)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Columbus East (Columbus, IN)

- National ranking: #160 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9239 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#33: Darrin Kirkland Jr. (2015)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Lawrence Central (Indianapolis, IN)

- National ranking: #160 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9306 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#32: Austin Roberts (2014)

- College: UCLA

- High school: Carmel (Carmel, IN)

- National ranking: #159 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9308 rating)

- Position ranking: #12 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#31: Montez Robinson (2009)

- College: Georgia

- High school: Avon (Avon, IN)

- National ranking: #156 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9261 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Indiana

247Sports

#30: Luke Schmidt (2006)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Jasper (Jasper, IN)

- National ranking: #152 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.927 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (FB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#29: Kris Harley (2011)

- College: Virginia Tech

- High school: Warren Central (Indianapolis, IN)

- National ranking: #144 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9315 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#28: Zack Martin (2009)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Bishop Chatard (Indianapolis, IN)

- National ranking: #142 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9319 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#27: Josh Barajas (2015)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Andrean (Merrillville, IN)

- National ranking: #138 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9382 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#26: Morgan Newton (2009)

- College: Kentucky

- High school: Carmel (Carmel, IN)

- National ranking: #137 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9364 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (DUAL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Indiana

247Sports

#25: Cameron McGrone (2018)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Lawrence Central (Indianapolis, IN)

- National ranking: #118 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9481 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#24: Braxston Cave (2008)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Penn (Mishawaka, IN)

- National ranking: #117 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9419 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OC)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#23: David Bell (2019)

- College: Purdue

- High school: Warren Central (Indianapolis, IN)

- National ranking: #113 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9495 rating)

- Position ranking: #19 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#22: Emil Ekiyor (2018)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Cathedral (Indianapolis, IN)

- National ranking: #113 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9496 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OC)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#21: Sheldon Day (2012)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Warren Central (Indianapolis, IN)

- National ranking: #111 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9509 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Recipes from Indiana

247Sports

#20: J.B. Paxson (2005)

- College: Purdue

- High school: Center Grove (Greenwood, IN)

- National ranking: #110 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9361 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#19: Blake Lueders (2010)

- College: Stanford

- High school: Zionsville (Zionsville, IN)

- National ranking: #109 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9486 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

larrysphatpage // Flickr

#18: Clayton Richard (2003)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Mccutcheon (Lafayette, IN)

- National ranking: #104 in 2003 (4 stars, 0.9359 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#17: Auston Robertson (2016)

- College: Michigan State

- High school: Wayne (Fort Wayne, IN)

- National ranking: #103 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9521 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#16: Justin Brent (2014)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Speedway (Indianapolis, IN)

- National ranking: #95 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9554 rating)

- Position ranking: #14 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Highest-rated Class of 2021 football recruits from Indiana

247Sports

#15: Austin Mack (2016)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Bishop Luers (Fort Wayne, IN)

- National ranking: #72 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9649 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#14: Kiaro Holts (2011)

- College: North Carolina

- High school: Warren Central (Indianapolis, IN)

- National ranking: #71 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9636 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#13: Brandon Peters (2016)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Avon (Avon, IN)

- National ranking: #61 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9684 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#12: George Karlaftis (2019)

- College: Purdue

- High school: West Lafayette (West Lafayette, IN)

- National ranking: #59 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9705 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#11: Elijah Daniel (2013)

- College: Auburn

- High school: Avon (Avon, IN)

- National ranking: #55 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9746 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Indiana

247Sports

#10: Blake Fisher (2021)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Avon (Avon, IN)

- National ranking: #54 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9739 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#9: Selwyn Lymon (2005)

- College: Purdue

- High school: Paul Harding (Fort Wayne, IN)

- National ranking: #50 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9787 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#8: Jerimy Finch (2007)

- College: Florida

- High school: Warren Central (Indianapolis, IN)

- National ranking: #49 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9782 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#7: Rod Smith (2010)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Paul Harding (Fort Wayne, IN)

- National ranking: #45 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9762 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#6: James Hurst (2010)

- College: North Carolina

- High school: Plainfield (Plainfield, IN)

- National ranking: #35 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9816 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: States sending the most people to Indiana

247Sports

#5: Hunter Johnson (2017)

- College: Clemson

- High school: Brownsburg (Brownsburg, IN)

- National ranking: #30 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.9854 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Neomrbrungle // Wikimedia Commons

#4: James Banks (2002)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Ben Davis (Indianapolis, IN)

- National ranking: #29 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.9878 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (DUAL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#3: James Aldridge (2006)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Crown Point (Crown Point, IN)

- National ranking: #27 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9873 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#2: Gunner Kiel (2012)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Columbus East (Columbus, IN)

- National ranking: #26 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9878 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#1: Jaylon Smith (2013)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Bishop Luers (Fort Wayne, IN)

- National ranking: #2 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.9987 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Indiana