247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from Louisiana over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Louisiana since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

You may also like: Parishes with the most super commuters in Louisiana

Toniklemm // Wikimedia Commons

#50: Brent Rawls (2001)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Evangel Christian Academy (Shreveport, LA)

- National ranking: #77 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9743 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Getawaypaul27 // Wikimedia Commons

#49: Al Jones (2005)

- College: LSU

- High school: St. Augustine (New Orleans, LA)

- National ranking: #70 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9735 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#48: DeVonta Smith (2017)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Amite (Amite, LA)

- National ranking: #62 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9717 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Getawaypaul27 // Wikimedia Commons

#47: Marlon Favorite (2004)

- College: LSU

- High school: West Jefferson (Harvey, LA)

- National ranking: #62 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9745 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Getawaypaul27 // Wikimedia Commons

#46: Charles Scott (2006)

- College: LSU

- High school: Jonesboro-Hodge (Jonesboro, LA)

- National ranking: #61 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9738 rating)

- Position ranking: #14 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Recipes from Louisiana

247Sports

#45: Sedrick Van Pran (2020)

- College: Georgia

- High school: Warren Easton (New Orleans, LA)

- National ranking: #60 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9713 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OC)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Getawaypaul27 // Wikimedia Commons

#44: Carnell Stewart (2003)

- College: LSU

- High school: John Curtis (New Orleans, LA)

- National ranking: #58 in 2003 (4 stars, 0.9737 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Getawaypaul27 // Wikimedia Commons

#43: Eric Reid (2010)

- College: LSU

- High school: Dutchtown (Geismar, LA)

- National ranking: #57 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9719 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#42: Tyler Shelvin (2017)

- College: LSU

- High school: Notre Dame (Lafayette, LA)

- National ranking: #54 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9754 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#41: Hootie Jones (2014)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Neville (Monroe, LA)

- National ranking: #50 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9758 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Where people in Louisiana are moving to most

247Sports

#40: Donte Jackson (2015)

- College: LSU

- High school: Riverdale (New Orleans, LA)

- National ranking: #50 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9761 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#39: Ishmael Sopsher (2019)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Amite (Amite, LA)

- National ranking: #47 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9757 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#38: Tre'Davious White (2013)

- College: LSU

- High school: Green Oaks (Shreveport, LA)

- National ranking: #46 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9763 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#37: Derrius Guice (2015)

- College: LSU

- High school: Catholic (Baton Rouge, LA)

- National ranking: #45 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9793 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#36: Michael Ford (2009)

- College: LSU

- High school: Leesville (Leesville, LA)

- National ranking: #44 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9766 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Lowest-earning parishes in Louisiana

247Sports

#35: Justin Rogers (2018)

- College: TCU

- High school: Parkway (Bossier City, LA)

- National ranking: #43 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9772 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (DUAL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#34: Kelvin Joseph (2018)

- College: LSU

- High school: Scotlandville Magnet (Baton Rouge, LA)

- National ranking: #42 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9784 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#33: Jaquelin Roy (2020)

- College: LSU

- High school: University Lab (Baton Rouge, LA)

- National ranking: #41 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9803 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Getawaypaul27 // Wikimedia Commons

#32: Andrew Whitworth (2001)

- College: LSU

- High school: West Monroe (West Monroe, LA)

- National ranking: #38 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9847 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#31: Gerald Willis (2014)

- College: Florida

- High school: Edna Karr (New Orleans, LA)

- National ranking: #35 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9831 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Best parishes to live in Louisiana

247Sports

#30: Glenn Dorsey (2004)

- College: LSU

- High school: East Ascension (Gonzales, LA)

- National ranking: #30 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.9867 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#29: Chris Davenport (2009)

- College: LSU

- High school: Mansfield (Mansfield, LA)

- National ranking: #29 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.985 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#28: Sage Ryan (2021)

- College: LSU

- High school: Lafayette Christian Academy (Lafayette, LA)

- National ranking: #29 in 2021 (5 stars, 0.9852 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#27: Tyron Johnson (2015)

- College: LSU

- High school: Warren Easton (New Orleans, LA)

- National ranking: #28 in 2015 (5 stars, 0.9879 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#26: Robert Lane (2003)

- College: Ole Miss

- High school: Neville (Monroe, LA)

- National ranking: #27 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.9876 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (DUAL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Louisiana

247Sports

#25: Trovon Reed (2010)

- College: Auburn

- High school: Thibodaux (Thibodaux, LA)

- National ranking: #25 in 2010 (5 stars, 0.9864 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#24: Kayshon Boutte (2020)

- College: LSU

- High school: Westgate (New Iberia, LA)

- National ranking: #24 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.9892 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#23: Rashard Lawrence (2016)

- College: LSU

- High school: Neville (Monroe, LA)

- National ranking: #23 in 2016 (5 stars, 0.9847 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#22: Kristian Fulton (2016)

- College: LSU

- High school: Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, LA)

- National ranking: #22 in 2016 (5 stars, 0.9861 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#21: Maason Smith (2021)

- College: LSU

- High school: Terrebonne (Houma, LA)

- National ranking: #19 in 2021 (5 stars, 0.9899 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (DL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Louisiana, according to Tripadvisor

Getawaypaul27 // Wikimedia Commons

#20: Michael Clayton (2001)

- College: LSU

- High school: Christian Life Academy (Baton Rouge, LA)

- National ranking: #19 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9924 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#19: DeAngelo Benton (2007)

- College: LSU

- High school: Bastrop (Bastrop, LA)

- National ranking: #18 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9802 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Getawaypaul27 // Wikimedia Commons

#18: Malachi Dupre (2014)

- College: LSU

- High school: John Curtis (New Orleans, LA)

- National ranking: #17 in 2014 (5 stars, 0.9918 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#17: Jarvis Landry (2011)

- College: LSU

- High school: Lutcher (Lutcher, LA)

- National ranking: #15 in 2011 (5 stars, 0.9922 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#16: John Emery Jr. (2019)

- College: LSU

- High school: Destrehan (Destrehan, LA)

- National ranking: #13 in 2019 (5 stars, 0.9929 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Highest-earning parishes in Louisiana

247Sports

#15: Terrace Marshall (2018)

- College: LSU

- High school: Parkway (Bossier City, LA)

- National ranking: #13 in 2018 (5 stars, 0.993 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#14: Al Woods (2006)

- College: LSU

- High school: Elton (Elton, LA)

- National ranking: #12 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9942 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#13: Speedy Noil (2014)

- College: Texas A&M

- High school: Edna Karr (New Orleans, LA)

- National ranking: #10 in 2014 (5 stars, 0.9952 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Getawaypaul27 // Wikimedia Commons

#12: Marquise Hill (2001)

- College: LSU

- High school: De La Salle (New Orleans, LA)

- National ranking: #8 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9958 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#11: Rueben Randle (2009)

- College: LSU

- High school: Bastrop (Bastrop, LA)

- National ranking: #8 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.9967 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Parishes with the most veterans in Louisiana

Getawaypaul27 // Wikimedia Commons

#10: Marcus Spears (2001)

- College: LSU

- High school: University Lab (Baton Rouge, LA)

- National ranking: #7 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9964 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#9: Landon Collins (2012)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Dutchtown (Geismar, LA)

- National ranking: #7 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9971 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#8: Ryan Perrilloux (2005)

- College: LSU

- High school: East St. John (Reserve, LA)

- National ranking: #6 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9968 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (DUAL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#7: Anthony Johnson (2011)

- College: LSU

- High school: O Perry Walker (New Orleans, LA)

- National ranking: #5 in 2011 (5 stars, 0.9973 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#6: Early Doucet (2004)

- College: LSU

- High school: St. Martinville Senior (Saint Martinville, LA)

- National ranking: #5 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.998 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Parishes with the worst commutes in Louisiana

247Sports

#5: Cam Robinson (2014)

- College: Alabama

- High school: West Monroe (West Monroe, LA)

- National ranking: #4 in 2014 (5 stars, 0.998 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#4: La'el Collins (2011)

- College: LSU

- High school: Redemptorist (Baton Rouge, LA)

- National ranking: #3 in 2011 (5 stars, 0.9977 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#3: Derek Stingley (2019)

- College: LSU

- High school: Dunham School (Baton Rouge, LA)

- National ranking: #3 in 2019 (5 stars, 0.998 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#2: Leonard Fournette (2014)

- College: LSU

- High school: St. Augustine (New Orleans, LA)

- National ranking: #1 in 2014 (5 stars, 0.9996 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#1: Joe McKnight (2007)

- College: USC

- High school: John Curtis (New Orleans, LA)

- National ranking: #1 in 2007 (5 stars, 0.9997 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Louisiana, according to Tripadvisor