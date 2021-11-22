ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Highest-rated football recruits from Texas over the last 20 years

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from Texas over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Texas since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

247Sports

#50: Frank Okam (2004)

- College: Texas
- High school: Lake Highlands (Dallas, TX)
- National ranking: #20 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.9918 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35pwNj_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#49: Eddie Jones (2006)

- College: Texas
- High school: Kilgore (Kilgore, TX)
- National ranking: #20 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9919 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (WDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgqXb_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#48: Jorrie Adams (2003)

- College: Texas A&M
- High school: Jasper (Jasper, TX)
- National ranking: #19 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.9926 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

Brint03 // Wikimedia Commons

#47: Justin Blalock (2002)

- College: Texas
- High school: Plano East (Plano, TX)
- National ranking: #18 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.9922 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (OG)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUXj8_0d3oarSR00
Pablo Corredor // Wikimedia Commons

#46: Jarvis Moss (2003)

- College: Florida
- High school: Ryan (Denton, TX)
- National ranking: #18 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.9928 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (WDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

Brint03 // Wikimedia Commons

#45: Mason Walters (2009)

- College: Texas
- High school: Frenship (Wolfforth, TX)
- National ranking: #16 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.9913 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c79hK_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#44: DeMarvin Leal (2019)

- College: Texas A&M
- High school: Judson (Converse, TX)
- National ranking: #16 in 2019 (5 stars, 0.992 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=491wiq_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#43: Zach Evans (2020)

- College: TCU
- High school: North Shore (Houston, TX)
- National ranking: #16 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.9925 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (RB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IrLBk_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#42: Martellus Bennett (2005)

- College: Texas A&M
- High school: Alief Taylor (Houston, TX)
- National ranking: #16 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9936 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (TE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jLBSp_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#41: Kenyon Green (2019)

- College: Texas A&M
- High school: Atascocita (Humble, TX)
- National ranking: #15 in 2019 (5 stars, 0.9926 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhtWK_0d3oarSR00
Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

#40: Ofa Mohetau (2003)

- College: BYU
- High school: Trinity (Euless, TX)
- National ranking: #15 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.9934 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (OG)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wFhZC_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#39: Daylon Mack (2015)

- College: Texas A&M
- High school: Gladewater (Gladewater, TX)
- National ranking: #14 in 2015 (5 stars, 0.9916 rating)
- Position ranking: #4 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S7pIE_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#38: Malcolm Brown (2011)

- College: Texas
- High school: Steele (Schertz, TX)
- National ranking: #14 in 2011 (5 stars, 0.9923 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (RB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#37: Garrett Gilbert (2009)

- College: Texas
- High school: Lake Travis (Austin, TX)
- National ranking: #13 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.9918 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (PRO)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#36: Mike Davis (2010)

- College: Texas
- High school: Skyline (Dallas, TX)
- National ranking: #13 in 2010 (5 stars, 0.994 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (WR)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qrn54_0d3oarSR00
Getawaypaul27 // Wikimedia Commons

#35: Ben Wilkerson (2001)

- College: LSU
- High school: Hemphill (Hemphill, TX)
- National ranking: #13 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9944 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (OC)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tnMIe_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#34: Brandon Williams (2011)

- College: Oklahoma
- High school: Royal (Brookshire, TX)
- National ranking: #12 in 2011 (5 stars, 0.9927 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (RB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rfpj1_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#33: Ja'Tavion Sanders (2021)

- College: Texas
- High school: Ryan (Denton, TX)
- National ranking: #12 in 2021 (5 stars, 0.9933 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (ATH)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qaWH_0d3oarSR00
Ron Reiring // Flickr

#32: Baron Browning (2017)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Kennedale (Kennedale, TX)
- National ranking: #11 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.994 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (OLB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#31: Tray Allen (2007)

- College: Texas
- High school: South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, TX)
- National ranking: #11 in 2007 (5 stars, 0.9948 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (OG)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIM6a_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#30: Malik Jefferson (2015)

- College: Texas
- High school: Poteet (Mesquite, TX)
- National ranking: #10 in 2015 (5 stars, 0.9934 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (OLB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#29: R.J. Washington (2008)

- College: Oklahoma
- High school: Fossil Ridge (Keller, TX)
- National ranking: #10 in 2008 (5 stars, 0.9941 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (SDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OE1ss_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#28: Malcom Brown (2012)

- College: Texas
- High school: Brenham (Brenham, TX)
- National ranking: #9 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9944 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#27: Jermie Calhoun (2008)

- College: Oklahoma
- High school: Van Horn (Van Horn, TX)
- National ranking: #9 in 2008 (5 stars, 0.9945 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (RB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1I69_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#26: Walker Little (2017)

- College: Stanford
- High school: Episcopal (Bellaire, TX)
- National ranking: #9 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.9952 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XgfBA_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#25: Tony Brown (2014)

- College: Alabama
- High school: Ozen (Beaumont, TX)
- National ranking: #9 in 2014 (5 stars, 0.9952 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (CB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#24: Craig Loston (2009)

- College: LSU
- High school: Aldine Eisenhower (Houston, TX)
- National ranking: #9 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.9956 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (S)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19fGn5_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#23: Jeff Okudah (2017)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: South Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, TX)
- National ranking: #8 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.9955 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (CB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IzM3g_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#22: Reggie Youngblood (2005)

- College: Miami
- High school: Booker T Washington (Houston, TX)
- National ranking: #8 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.996 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#21: Terrance Toliver (2007)

- College: LSU
- High school: Hempstead (Hempstead, TX)
- National ranking: #8 in 2007 (5 stars, 0.9965 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (WR)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LxmQd_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#20: Reggie McNeal (2002)

- College: Texas A&M
- High school: Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
- National ranking: #8 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.997 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (ATH)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08315f_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#19: DeMarcus Granger (2005)

- College: Oklahoma
- High school: Kimball (Dallas, TX)
- National ranking: #7 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9964 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X4Tmb_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#18: Marvin Wilson (2017)

- College: Florida State
- High school: Episcopal (Bellaire, TX)
- National ranking: #6 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.9958 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w2MSf_0d3oarSR00
Toniklemm // Wikimedia Commons

#17: Tommie Harris (2001)

- College: Oklahoma
- High school: Killeen (Killeen, TX)
- National ranking: #6 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9966 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UT61l_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#16: Ed Oliver (2016)

- College: Houston
- High school: Westfield (Houston, TX)
- National ranking: #6 in 2016 (5 stars, 0.9969 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uXXtL_0d3oarSR00
Brint03 // Wikimedia Commons

#15: Rodrique Wright (2002)

- College: Texas
- High school: Alief Hastings (Houston, TX)
- National ranking: #6 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.997 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#14: Johnathan Gray (2012)

- College: Texas
- High school: Aledo (Aledo, TX)
- National ranking: #6 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9973 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (RB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oJ1m7_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#13: Matthew Stafford (2006)

- College: Georgia
- High school: Highland Park (Dallas, TX)
- National ranking: #6 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9975 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (PRO)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#12: Jackson Jeffcoat (2010)

- College: Texas
- High school: Plano West (Plano, TX)
- National ranking: #5 in 2010 (5 stars, 0.9976 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (SDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#11: Ryan Mallett (2007)

- College: Michigan
- High school: Texas High (Texarkana, TX)
- National ranking: #5 in 2007 (5 stars, 0.9978 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (PRO)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=470fR9_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#10: Tommy Brockermeyer (2021)

- College: Alabama
- High school: All Saints Episcopal (Fort Worth, TX)
- National ranking: #5 in 2021 (5 stars, 0.9979 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYbAC_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#9: Sergio Kindle (2006)

- College: Texas
- High school: Woodrow Wilson (Dallas, TX)
- National ranking: #4 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9981 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (ILB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#8: Rhett Bomar (2004)

- College: Oklahoma
- High school: Grand Prairie (Grand Prairie, TX)
- National ranking: #4 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.9982 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (PRO)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#7: Russell Shepard (2009)

- College: LSU
- High school: Cy Ridge (Houston, TX)
- National ranking: #3 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.9986 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (DUAL)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dPAgG_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#6: Greg Little (2016)

- College: Ole Miss
- High school: Allen (Allen, TX)
- National ranking: #3 in 2016 (5 stars, 0.9991 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s6GyY_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#5: Myles Garrett (2014)

- College: Texas A&M
- High school: Martin (Arlington, TX)
- National ranking: #2 in 2014 (5 stars, 0.9993 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (WDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M2SmJ_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#4: Mario Edwards (2012)

- College: Florida State
- High school: Ryan (Denton, TX)
- National ranking: #2 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9995 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d355b_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#3: Trey Metoyer (2011)

- College: Oklahoma
- High school: Whitehouse (Whitehouse, TX)
- National ranking: #1 in 2011 (5 stars, 0.9907 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (WR)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#2: Adrian Peterson (2004)

- College: Oklahoma
- High school: Palestine (Palestine, TX)
- National ranking: #1 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.9996 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (RB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b3Lzn_0d3oarSR00
247Sports

#1: Vince Young (2002)

- College: Texas
- High school: Madison (Houston, TX)
- National ranking: #1 in 2002 (5 stars, 1 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (DUAL)
- Read more details on 247Sports

