Man who fired gun at cops was shot by Chicago police officer in West Garfield Park and suffered injuries not considered life-threatening

A man was shot by a Chicago police officer Sunday night after reportedly shooting at officers who had tried to stop and speak to the man, according to authorities.

Tactical officers working in West Garfield Park had “attempted to conduct an investigative stop” on the man in the 200 block of North Kostner Avenue about 8:35 p.m.

Instead, the man took off running, police said. Officers gave chase.

As the man ran east, he drew a gun and began shooting at the pursuing officers, authorities said. One of the officers “returned fire,” striking the man. Police did not say how many times the man was shot, where he was hit or his condition. A statement from Superintendent David Brown said the man was taken “to an area hospital for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries.”

“There were no officers struck by gunfire. However, one officer was transported to an area hospital for observation and is in good condition. A weapon was recovered on scene,” said Brown’s statement.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability was planning an investigation.

In a post on social media, a COPA representative said investigators were called to a shooting in the 4300 block of West West End Avenue, which intersects with North Kostner, not far from where police first tried to stop the man.

The officer who shot the man will be placed on administrative duties for a period of 30 days, as is routine.

kdouglas@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @312BreakingNews