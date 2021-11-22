ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Highest-rated football recruits from Oregon over the last 20 years

By Stacker
 6 days ago

247Sports

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Oregon since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bhOFd_0d3oao3U00
247Sports

#30: Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge (2021)

- College: Oklahoma
- High school: Jefferson (Portland, OR)
- National ranking: #276 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9051 rating)
- Position ranking: #36 (DL)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EXQT0_0d3oao3U00
247Sports

#29: LaMar Winston (2016)

- College: Oregon
- High school: Central Catholic (Portland, OR)
- National ranking: #270 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9058 rating)
- Position ranking: #17 (OLB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y90ey_0d3oao3U00
247Sports

#28: Cameron Scarlett (2015)

- College: Stanford
- High school: Central Catholic (Portland, OR)
- National ranking: #265 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9037 rating)
- Position ranking: #15 (ATH)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I28t8_0d3oao3U00
247Sports

#27: Evan Voeller (2013)

- College: Oregon
- High school: West Linn (West Linn, OR)
- National ranking: #258 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9049 rating)
- Position ranking: #18 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y9P2I_0d3oao3U00
Johann Schwarz // Wikimedia Commons

#26: Keanon Lowe (2010)

- College: Oregon
- High school: Jesuit (Portland, OR)
- National ranking: #254 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9049 rating)
- Position ranking: #18 (ATH)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0APujJ_0d3oao3U00
247Sports

#25: Dawson Jaramillo (2018)

- College: Oregon
- High school: Lake Oswego (Lake Oswego, OR)
- National ranking: #252 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9085 rating)
- Position ranking: #14 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WcUrS_0d3oao3U00
Dllu // Wikipedia

#24: Trey Lowe (2018)

- College: Washington
- High school: Jesuit (Portland, OR)
- National ranking: #248 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9094 rating)
- Position ranking: #6 (APB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kQzXj_0d3oao3U00
247Sports

#23: Patrick Herbert (2019)

- College: Oregon
- High school: Sheldon (Eugene, OR)
- National ranking: #246 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.909 rating)
- Position ranking: #9 (TE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c7XuB_0d3oao3U00
247Sports

#22: Joey Alfieri (2014)

- College: Stanford
- High school: Jesuit (Portland, OR)
- National ranking: #217 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9149 rating)
- Position ranking: #20 (OLB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32AxWB_0d3oao3U00
247Sports

#21: Braden Lenzy (2018)

- College: Notre Dame
- High school: Tigard (Portland, OR)
- National ranking: #215 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9174 rating)
- Position ranking: #10 (ATH)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#20: Alex Balducci (2012)

- College: Oregon
- High school: Central Catholic (Portland, OR)
- National ranking: #204 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9216 rating)
- Position ranking: #10 (SDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aFiSq_0d3oao3U00
247Sports

#19: Elijah Molden (2017)

- College: Washington
- High school: West Linn (West Linn, OR)
- National ranking: #179 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9253 rating)
- Position ranking: #23 (CB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zgp90_0d3oao3U00
247Sports

#18: Chase Cota (2018)

- College: UCLA
- High school: South Medford (Medford, OR)
- National ranking: #159 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9358 rating)
- Position ranking: #29 (WR)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t4ZDH_0d3oao3U00
Roman Fuchs // Wikimedia Commons

#17: Gabe King (2010)

- College: California
- High school: South Eugene (Eugene, OR)
- National ranking: #146 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9339 rating)
- Position ranking: #12 (SDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#16: David Faaeteete (2004)

- College: Oregon
- High school: North Medford (Medford, OR)
- National ranking: #140 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9222 rating)
- Position ranking: #15 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCyGs_0d3oao3U00
247Sports

#15: Brennan Scarlett (2011)

- College: California
- High school: Central Catholic (Portland, OR)
- National ranking: #140 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9325 rating)
- Position ranking: #11 (SDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#14: Nic Costa (2001)

- College: Arizona
- High school: Aloha (Beaverton, OR)
- National ranking: #125 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.961 rating)
- Position ranking: #6 (DUAL)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCnij_0d3oao3U00
247Sports

#13: Keith Brown (2021)

- College: Oregon
- High school: Lebanon (Lebanon, OR)
- National ranking: #113 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9481 rating)
- Position ranking: #13 (LB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t3JD4_0d3oao3U00
247Sports

#12: Colt Lyerla (2011)

- College: Oregon
- High school: Hillsboro (Hillsboro, OR)
- National ranking: #90 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9576 rating)
- Position ranking: #8 (ATH)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GMR5a_0d3oao3U00
247Sports

#11: Talanoa Hufanga (2018)

- College: USC
- High school: Crescent Valley (Corvallis, OR)
- National ranking: #88 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9571 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (ATH)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#10: Kellen Clemens (2001)

- College: Oregon
- High school: Burns (Burns, OR)
- National ranking: #65 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9769 rating)
- Position ranking: #5 (PRO)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oICz2_0d3oao3U00
247Sports

#9: Curtis White (2010)

- College: Oregon
- High school: Sheldon (Eugene, OR)
- National ranking: #60 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9705 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (TE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNbQb_0d3oao3U00
247Sports

#8: Marlon Tuipulotu (2017)

- College: USC
- High school: Central (Independence, OR)
- National ranking: #60 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.972 rating)
- Position ranking: #5 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PNgBy_0d3oao3U00
247Sports

#7: Ndamukong Suh (2005)

- College: Nebraska
- High school: Grant (Portland, OR)
- National ranking: #48 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9797 rating)
- Position ranking: #6 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u1v1c_0d3oao3U00
Zapper258 // Wikimedia Commons

#6: Derek Anderson (2001)

- College: Oregon State
- High school: Scappoose (Scappoose, OR)
- National ranking: #46 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9827 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (PRO)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#5: Myles Wade (2007)

- College: Oregon
- High school: Central Catholic (Portland, OR)
- National ranking: #42 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9228 rating)
- Position ranking: #17 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLibi_0d3oao3U00
247Sports

#4: Ethan Johnson (2008)

- College: Notre Dame
- High school: Lincoln (Portland, OR)
- National ranking: #36 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9805 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (SDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UeN1h_0d3oao3U00
247Sports

#3: Isaac Seumalo (2012)

- College: Oregon State
- High school: Corvallis (Corvallis, OR)
- National ranking: #28 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9876 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (OG)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=173YvG_0d3oao3U00
247Sports

#2: Thomas Tyner (2013)

- College: Oregon
- High school: Aloha (Beaverton, OR)
- National ranking: #20 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.9908 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (RB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#1: Owamagbe Odighizuwa (2010)

- College: UCLA
- High school: Douglas (Portland, OR)
- National ranking: #17 in 2010 (5 stars, 0.9912 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (SDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

