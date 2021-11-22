247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from Oregon over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Oregon since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

247Sports

#30: Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge (2021)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Jefferson (Portland, OR)

- National ranking: #276 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9051 rating)

- Position ranking: #36 (DL)

247Sports

#29: LaMar Winston (2016)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Central Catholic (Portland, OR)

- National ranking: #270 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9058 rating)

- Position ranking: #17 (OLB)

247Sports

#28: Cameron Scarlett (2015)

- College: Stanford

- High school: Central Catholic (Portland, OR)

- National ranking: #265 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9037 rating)

- Position ranking: #15 (ATH)

247Sports

#27: Evan Voeller (2013)

- College: Oregon

- High school: West Linn (West Linn, OR)

- National ranking: #258 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9049 rating)

- Position ranking: #18 (OT)

Johann Schwarz // Wikimedia Commons

#26: Keanon Lowe (2010)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Jesuit (Portland, OR)

- National ranking: #254 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9049 rating)

- Position ranking: #18 (ATH)

247Sports

#25: Dawson Jaramillo (2018)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Lake Oswego (Lake Oswego, OR)

- National ranking: #252 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9085 rating)

- Position ranking: #14 (OT)

Dllu // Wikipedia

#24: Trey Lowe (2018)

- College: Washington

- High school: Jesuit (Portland, OR)

- National ranking: #248 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9094 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (APB)

247Sports

#23: Patrick Herbert (2019)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Sheldon (Eugene, OR)

- National ranking: #246 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.909 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (TE)

247Sports

#22: Joey Alfieri (2014)

- College: Stanford

- High school: Jesuit (Portland, OR)

- National ranking: #217 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9149 rating)

- Position ranking: #20 (OLB)

247Sports

#21: Braden Lenzy (2018)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Tigard (Portland, OR)

- National ranking: #215 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9174 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (ATH)

247Sports

#20: Alex Balducci (2012)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Central Catholic (Portland, OR)

- National ranking: #204 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9216 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (SDE)

247Sports

#19: Elijah Molden (2017)

- College: Washington

- High school: West Linn (West Linn, OR)

- National ranking: #179 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9253 rating)

- Position ranking: #23 (CB)

247Sports

#18: Chase Cota (2018)

- College: UCLA

- High school: South Medford (Medford, OR)

- National ranking: #159 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9358 rating)

- Position ranking: #29 (WR)

Roman Fuchs // Wikimedia Commons

#17: Gabe King (2010)

- College: California

- High school: South Eugene (Eugene, OR)

- National ranking: #146 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9339 rating)

- Position ranking: #12 (SDE)

247Sports

#16: David Faaeteete (2004)

- College: Oregon

- High school: North Medford (Medford, OR)

- National ranking: #140 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9222 rating)

- Position ranking: #15 (DT)

247Sports

#15: Brennan Scarlett (2011)

- College: California

- High school: Central Catholic (Portland, OR)

- National ranking: #140 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9325 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (SDE)

247Sports

#14: Nic Costa (2001)

- College: Arizona

- High school: Aloha (Beaverton, OR)

- National ranking: #125 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.961 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (DUAL)

247Sports

#13: Keith Brown (2021)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Lebanon (Lebanon, OR)

- National ranking: #113 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9481 rating)

- Position ranking: #13 (LB)

247Sports

#12: Colt Lyerla (2011)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Hillsboro (Hillsboro, OR)

- National ranking: #90 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9576 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (ATH)

247Sports

#11: Talanoa Hufanga (2018)

- College: USC

- High school: Crescent Valley (Corvallis, OR)

- National ranking: #88 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9571 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (ATH)

247Sports

#10: Kellen Clemens (2001)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Burns (Burns, OR)

- National ranking: #65 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9769 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (PRO)

247Sports

#9: Curtis White (2010)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Sheldon (Eugene, OR)

- National ranking: #60 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9705 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (TE)

247Sports

#8: Marlon Tuipulotu (2017)

- College: USC

- High school: Central (Independence, OR)

- National ranking: #60 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.972 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (DT)

247Sports

#7: Ndamukong Suh (2005)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Grant (Portland, OR)

- National ranking: #48 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9797 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (DT)

Zapper258 // Wikimedia Commons

#6: Derek Anderson (2001)

- College: Oregon State

- High school: Scappoose (Scappoose, OR)

- National ranking: #46 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9827 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (PRO)

247Sports

#5: Myles Wade (2007)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Central Catholic (Portland, OR)

- National ranking: #42 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9228 rating)

- Position ranking: #17 (DT)

247Sports

#4: Ethan Johnson (2008)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Lincoln (Portland, OR)

- National ranking: #36 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9805 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (SDE)

247Sports

#3: Isaac Seumalo (2012)

- College: Oregon State

- High school: Corvallis (Corvallis, OR)

- National ranking: #28 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9876 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OG)

247Sports

#2: Thomas Tyner (2013)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Aloha (Beaverton, OR)

- National ranking: #20 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.9908 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (RB)

247Sports

#1: Owamagbe Odighizuwa (2010)

- College: UCLA

- High school: Douglas (Portland, OR)

- National ranking: #17 in 2010 (5 stars, 0.9912 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (SDE)

