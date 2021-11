Bentley is one of the preeminent luxury car manufacturers in the world, and the Flying Spur is its most luxurious offering. The Flying Spur family, which includes a hybrid model, has proven to be wildly popular in America, and models such as the 2022 Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner have been described as the "pinnacle of luxury." These cars are internationally loved, but few markets appreciate this level of opulence more than China, and Bentley recently made a big splash when the Flying Spur Mulliner, Flying Spur Hybrid, and Bentayga S made their first official appearance at the 2021 Guangzhou Auto Show.

CARS ・ 14 HOURS AGO