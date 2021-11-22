PIAA football: Three years later, Freedom gets another shot at St. Joe’s Prep

Numerous times over the years in the PIAA tournament, the District 11 football champ in the highest classification played the District 12 champ in the state quarterfinals in a Saturday afternoon game in Philadelphia.

But Freedom High athletic director Nate Stannard is happy there’s been a change in plans this year.

His Patriots, the District 11 champions in Class 6A, are still playing the District 12 champ, St. Joe’s Prep, in the quarterfinals next weekend.

However, rather than playing Saturday afternoon at Northeast High School as Freedom did in the same round in 2018 and many previous local teams have done, the game will be played at 6 p.m. Friday at Cardinal O’Hara High School in Springfield Township, Delaware County.

Why is Stannard so happy?

His son, Nick, is an all-conference placekicker for the unbeaten Muhlenberg College football team. The Mules routed Framingham State this weekend and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament against undefeated Delaware Valley at noon Saturday at James Work Memorial Stadium in Doylestown.

The Friday night slot for Freedom allows Stannard to see both of his favorite teams play.

“Originally, our Freedom game was going to be Saturday and I was telling my wife that I don’t know how I am going to do this,” Stannard said. “The Friday night game for Freedom will benefit me. I will be a little selfish here and take that.”

Having two teams to follow makes for a busy time, but Stannard doesn’t mind.

He is proud of Freedom, which won its second district title in four years, and of his son, who was a member of the last Patriots title team in 2018. Nick Stannard kicked a pair of extra points in Freedom’s 42-14 loss to St. Joe’s Prep on Nov. 25, 2018.

The Stannard family, which includes Natalie, a senior and three-sport athlete at Freedom, is hoping for a better result this time against the 9-2 Hawks.

Regardless of when and where the game will be played, St. Joe’s Prep will be formidable. The Hawks have won the last three 6A state titles and have taken four of the last five and won PIAA gold six times since 2013.

En route to all of the state titles, St. Joe’s has eliminated the District 11 champs six times in eight years, most recently ending Nazareth’s season in 2019. It didn’t happen last year because District 11 didn’t send any teams to the state tournament.

“They’re what you expect from St. Joe’s Prep, a very balanced, very good football team,” Freedom coach Jason Roeder said. “You just know you have to play your best game and take care of the football because they’re just so balanced in all aspects of the game ... offense, defense, special teams. It is a matter of us having our best week of preparation and playing our best game.”

The Patriots were 12-1 when they played St. Joe’s Prep three years ago, and were having the best season in school history. After losing the previous two years in the district finals, they broke through with a 49-17 rout of Emmaus for the program’s first district title.

Although they cautioned against being satisfied, they went to Northeast High School for the 2018 state quarterfinal with a sense of contentment and some feeling of just being happy to be there.

After the bitter disappointment of losing on the final play in the semifinals to Parkland in 2019 and dropping a riveting district title game to Nazareth, there are no more consolation prizes for Freedom.

While they thrilled to be practicing on Thanksgiving week, they would love the program’s first December game as well.

“Looking back on 2018, we finally got the district title and that monkey off our back,” Roeder said. “I think the kids are confident in what they can do and we want to keep seeing each other on Mondays. That’s kind of been our mantra. So I will be excited to see our kids on Monday and I will be excited to practice on Thanksgiving morning. Once again, the focus will be on practice and playing our best game to give us the best chance of winning.”

Despite a nine-game winning streak and an 11-2 record, Roeder feels as though his team’s best game is still out there.

Looking back on the 28-14 win over Emmaus in Friday’s district final, Roeder wasn’t happy that his team had two costly fumbles and six penalties for 70 yards.

The Patriots were able to overcome those by getting five takeaways and turning away Emmaus three times in the red zone. They were also able to get another big rushing night from Deante Crawford, who came back from an injury that kept him out of the semifinals against Northampton, and rushed for 188 yards on 26 carries.

His two late touchdowns put the game away after it was 14-7 most of the second half.

“I still think we’re chasing our best game in terms of clicking in all three phases,” Roeder said. “That has to be the goal.”

While searching for that best game, they’re also going to make sure to have some fun and treasure at least one more week together.

Every team hopes to be practicing Thanksgiving morning. The Freedom players’ 8 a.m. session Thursday will be followed by a special breakfast put together by the parents and booster club outside by the practice field.

“It’s going to be a festive atmosphere, that’s for sure,” Roeder said. “We have practice and the breakfast early to give the families a chance to travel if they need to, but we’re excited about it. It’s going to be nice to spend the holiday together.”

