Highest-rated football recruits from Maine over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Maine since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

#5: Davis DiVall (2019)

- College: Baylor
- High school: Bridgton Academy (Bridgton, ME)
- National ranking: #1,747 in 2019 (3 stars, 0.8285 rating)
- Position ranking: #93 (OG)
#4: Pete Clifford (2003)

- College: Michigan State
- High school: Bridgton Academy (Bridgton, ME)
- National ranking: #1,692 in 2003 (2 stars, 0.7667 rating)
- Position ranking: #157 (OT)
#3: Dalton Gifford (2011)

- College: Connecticut
- High school: Bridgton Academy (Bridgton, ME)
- National ranking: #1,346 in 2011 (3 stars, 0.8099 rating)
- Position ranking: #88 (OG)
#2: Alexander Marshall (2017)

- College: Florida State
- High school: Bridgton Academy (Andover, MA)
- National ranking: #500 in 2017 (3 stars, 0.8686 rating)
- Position ranking: #20 (TE)
#1: James Nixon (2007)

- College: Connecticut
- High school: Bridgton Academy (Bridgton, ME)
- National ranking: #368 in 2007 (3 stars, 0.8733 rating)
- Position ranking: #25 (ATH)
