Billcasey905 // Wikimedia Commons

Highest-rated football recruits from Maine over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Maine since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Maine

247Sports

#5: Davis DiVall (2019)

- College: Baylor

- High school: Bridgton Academy (Bridgton, ME)

- National ranking: #1,747 in 2019 (3 stars, 0.8285 rating)

- Position ranking: #93 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Tony Faiola // Flickr

#4: Pete Clifford (2003)

- College: Michigan State

- High school: Bridgton Academy (Bridgton, ME)

- National ranking: #1,692 in 2003 (2 stars, 0.7667 rating)

- Position ranking: #157 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Billcasey905 // Wikimedia Commons

#3: Dalton Gifford (2011)

- College: Connecticut

- High school: Bridgton Academy (Bridgton, ME)

- National ranking: #1,346 in 2011 (3 stars, 0.8099 rating)

- Position ranking: #88 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#2: Alexander Marshall (2017)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Bridgton Academy (Andover, MA)

- National ranking: #500 in 2017 (3 stars, 0.8686 rating)

- Position ranking: #20 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Billcasey905 // Wikimedia Commons

#1: James Nixon (2007)

- College: Connecticut

- High school: Bridgton Academy (Bridgton, ME)

- National ranking: #368 in 2007 (3 stars, 0.8733 rating)

- Position ranking: #25 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Best counties to live in Maine