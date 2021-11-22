ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoca, PA

Woman, 18, charged with encouraging pre-teens into sex act

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YReHU_0d3oa7Nc00

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

AVOCA — Borough police charged an 18-year-old woman with encouraging two children younger than 6-years-old to engage in a lewd sex act in June.

Shaylene Reynolds, of McAlpine Street, was arraigned Friday by District Judge James Tupper in Kingston Township on two counts of corruption of minors and a single count of sexual exploitation of children.

According to the criminal complaint:

During a family cookout on June 17, Reynolds was inside a residence with two children, a boy and a girl. As family members were preparing food, the mother of the children walked into a living room and encountered the boy and girl about to perform a lewd sex act.

Reynolds was inside the living room during the encounter, the complaint says.

The boy told his mother Reynolds encouraged the children to engage in the lewd act “as a joke,” according to the complaint.

Police in the complaint say Reynolds later attempted to have the boy deny her involvement and witnessed the girl pull down the boy’s pants.

Reynolds told police she wanted to stop the children when the children’s mother walked into the room.

Police said the children were questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children Advocacy Center.

Reynolds was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avoca, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Luzerne, PA
Kingston, PA
Crime & Safety
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
Avoca, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Kingston, PA
County
Luzerne County, PA
CNN

Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial begins Monday. Prosecutors allege she created a network of underage victims for the late Jeffrey Epstein

(CNN) — The public will get a glimpse into the life of the late Jeffrey Epstein as the sex-trafficking trial of his longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell gets underway. Opening statements are expected to begin Monday after a jury is empaneled. Federal prosecutors allege the British socialite created a network of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Omicron variant now in North America, Canadian officials say

Canadian officials announced Sunday that the omicron variant of the coronavirus has reached North America, with two cases appearing in Ontario. Top Ontario health officials Christine Elliott and Kieran Moore said in a joint statement that two people who had recently been in Nigeria have tested positive for the variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Police
CNN

Couple who traveled to South Africa arrested for 'fleeing' Amsterdam quarantine hotel

(CNN) — Dutch police said on Sunday, November 28 that they arrested a married couple who had "fled" from a mandatory government-ordered quarantine. The pair, who AFP identified as a 30-year-old Spanish man and 28-year-old Portuguese woman, reportedly arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Friday from South Africa, where the new Omicron coronavirus variant was first identified and detected last week.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Justices’ views on abortion in their own words and votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday over whether Mississippi can ban abortions after 15 weeks, the justices will be focused on an issue that has dominated the term. Not only is there Mississippi’s call to overrule Roe v. Wade, but justices are already considering a Texas law banning abortion at roughly six weeks and written to make it difficult to mount legal challenges against it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy