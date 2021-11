247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from South Carolina over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from South Carolina since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

#30: Lawrence Timmons (2004)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Wilson (Florence, SC)

- National ranking: #81 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9695 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (OLB)

Toniklemm // Wikimedia Commons

#29: Eric Huggins (2005)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Conway (Conway, SC)

- National ranking: #78 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9691 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (WR)

#28: Jamie Robinson (2005)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Northwestern (Rock Hill, SC)

- National ranking: #69 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9739 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (CB)

U.S. Department of Defense // Wikimedia Commons

#27: George Gause (2001)

- College: South Carolina

- High school: Conway (Conway, SC)

- National ranking: #63 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9775 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (SDE)

Ken L. // Flickr

#26: Malliciah Goodman (2009)

- College: Clemson

- High school: West Florence (Florence, SC)

- National ranking: #61 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.97 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (SDE)

#25: Corey Miller (2010)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Byrnes (Duncan, SC)

- National ranking: #59 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9709 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (WDE)

#24: Leon Hart (2004)

- College: Auburn

- High school: Spring Valley (Columbia, SC)

- National ranking: #55 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9765 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OG)

#23: C.J. Byrd (2005)

- College: Georgia

- High school: North Augusta (North Augusta, SC)

- National ranking: #53 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9775 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (S)

#22: Sam Montgomery (2009)

- College: LSU

- High school: Greenwood (Greenwood, SC)

- National ranking: #50 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9745 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (WDE)

#21: Gary Gray (2007)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Richland Northeast (Columbia, SC)

- National ranking: #44 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9787 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (CB)

#20: Shaq Roland (2012)

- College: South Carolina

- High school: Lexington (Lexington, SC)

- National ranking: #41 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9808 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (ATH)

#19: Christian Miller (2014)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Spring Valley (Columbia, SC)

- National ranking: #40 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9804 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OLB)

Ken L. // Flickr

#18: Airese Currie (2001)

- College: Clemson

- High school: Richland Northeast (Columbia, SC)

- National ranking: #40 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9839 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (WR)

#17: Charone Peake (2011)

- College: Clemson

- High school: Dorman (Roebuck, SC)

- National ranking: #36 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9786 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (WR)

#16: Cliff Matthews (2007)

- College: South Carolina

- High school: Cheraw (Cheraw, SC)

- National ranking: #36 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9812 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WDE)

#15: John Fulton (2010)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Manning (Manning, SC)

- National ranking: #36 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9813 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (CB)

#14: Stephon Gilmore (2009)

- College: South Carolina

- High school: South Pointe (Rock Hill, SC)

- National ranking: #34 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9812 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (CB)

#13: Tavien Feaster (2016)

- College: Clemson

- High school: Spartanburg (Spartanburg, SC)

- National ranking: #29 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9816 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (APB)

#12: Ricky Sapp (2006)

- College: Clemson

- High school: Bamberg-Ehrhardt (Bamberg, SC)

- National ranking: #28 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9866 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WDE)

#11: Derion Kendrick (2018)

- College: Clemson

- High school: South Pointe (Rock Hill, SC)

- National ranking: #26 in 2018 (5 stars, 0.9855 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (WR)

U.S. Department of Defense // Wikimedia Commons

#10: Ricardo Hurley (2002)

- College: South Carolina

- High school: Greenwood (Greenwood, SC)

- National ranking: #17 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.9924 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (ILB)

#9: Carlos Dunlap (2007)

- College: Florida

- High school: Fort Dorchester (North Charleston, SC)

- National ranking: #14 in 2007 (5 stars, 0.9935 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (SDE)

U.S. Department of Defense // Wikimedia Commons

#8: Demetris Summers (2003)

- College: South Carolina

- High school: Lexington (Lexington, SC)

- National ranking: #9 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.9946 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (RB)

#7: Marcus Lattimore (2010)

- College: South Carolina

- High school: Byrnes (Duncan, SC)

- National ranking: #9 in 2010 (5 stars, 0.9953 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (APB)

#6: Zacch Pickens (2019)

- College: South Carolina

- High school: T L Hanna (Anderson, SC)

- National ranking: #8 in 2019 (5 stars, 0.9946 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (DT)

#5: Jordan Burch (2020)

- College: South Carolina

- High school: Hammond School (Columbia, SC)

- National ranking: #8 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.9954 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (DT)

#4: A.J. Green (2008)

- College: Georgia

- High school: Summerville (Summerville, SC)

- National ranking: #7 in 2008 (5 stars, 0.9973 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WR)

Ken L. // Flickr

#3: Roscoe Crosby (2001)

- College: Clemson

- High school: Union (Union, SC)

- National ranking: #3 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9978 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WR)

#2: Da'Quan Bowers (2008)

- College: Clemson

- High school: Bamberg-Ehrhardt (Bamberg, SC)

- National ranking: #1 in 2008 (5 stars, 0.9997 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (SDE)

#1: Jadeveon Clowney (2011)

- College: South Carolina

- High school: South Pointe (Rock Hill, SC)

- National ranking: #1 in 2011 (5 stars, 1 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WDE)

