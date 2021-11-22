ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Highest-rated football recruits from Iowa over the last 20 years

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g6LPY_0d3oZcUj00

Paul W. Brechler // Wikipedia

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Iowa since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

247Sports

#30: Cooper DeJean (2021)

- College: Iowa
- High school: Battle Creek-Ida Grove (Ida Grove, IA)
- National ranking: #355 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.8917 rating)
- Position ranking: #25 (S)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GRkoG_0d3oZcUj00
247Sports

#29: Ezra Miller (2019)

- College: Iowa
- High school: Ridge View (Holstein, IA)
- National ranking: #354 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.8928 rating)
- Position ranking: #31 (OT)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HkqhE_0d3oZcUj00
247Sports

#28: Mark Kallenberger (2017)

- College: Iowa
- High school: Bettendorf (Bettendorf, IA)
- National ranking: #330 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.8912 rating)
- Position ranking: #32 (OT)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9J5m_0d3oZcUj00
247Sports

#27: Arland Bruce IV (2021)

- College: Iowa
- High school: Ankeny (Olathe, KS)
- National ranking: #330 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.8952 rating)
- Position ranking: #20 (ATH)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fgT3_0d3oZcUj00
247Sports

#26: Jake Campos (2013)

- College: Iowa State
- High school: Valley (West Des Moines, IA)
- National ranking: #325 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.8918 rating)
- Position ranking: #22 (OT)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RoSgK_0d3oZcUj00
247Sports

#25: Jake Heinrich (2016)

- College: Arkansas
- High school: Urbandale (Urbandale, IA)
- National ranking: #309 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.8954 rating)
- Position ranking: #15 (OG)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyl8A_0d3oZcUj00
247Sports

#24: Hunter Dekkers (2020)

- College: Iowa State
- High school: West Sioux (Hawarden, IA)
- National ranking: #292 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9006 rating)
- Position ranking: #13 (DUAL)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dW28S_0d3oZcUj00
KOMUnews // Flickr

#23: Dan Hoch (2008)

- College: Missouri
- High school: Harlan Community (Harlan, IA)
- National ranking: #270 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.8981 rating)
- Position ranking: #27 (OT)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TB4tK_0d3oZcUj00
247Sports

#22: Austin Blythe (2011)

- College: Iowa
- High school: Williamsburg (Williamsburg, IA)
- National ranking: #248 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.8987 rating)
- Position ranking: #10 (OG)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xEJIR_0d3oZcUj00
247Sports

#21: AJ Derby (2010)

- College: Iowa
- High school: Iowa City (Iowa City, IA)
- National ranking: #241 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9083 rating)
- Position ranking: #8 (PRO)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BufZp_0d3oZcUj00
247Sports

#20: Logan Jones (2020)

- College: Iowa
- High school: Lewis Central (Council Bluffs, IA)
- National ranking: #237 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9127 rating)
- Position ranking: #23 (DT)
Paul W. Brechler // Wikipedia

#19: Brandon Wegher (2009)

- College: Iowa
- High school: Bishop Heelan Catholic (Sioux City, IA)
- National ranking: #229 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9071 rating)
- Position ranking: #27 (RB)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OoyMt_0d3oZcUj00
247Sports

#18: Max Duggan (2019)

- College: TCU
- High school: Lewis Central (Council Bluffs, IA)
- National ranking: #229 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9127 rating)
- Position ranking: #5 (DUAL)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f2T97_0d3oZcUj00
Paul W. Brechler // Wikipedia

#17: Connor Colby (2021)

- College: Iowa
- High school: John F Kennedy (Cedar Rapids, IA)
- National ranking: #226 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9142 rating)
- Position ranking: #17 (IOL)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1idF3j_0d3oZcUj00
247Sports

#16: Amara Darboh (2012)

- College: Michigan
- High school: Dowling Catholic (West Des Moines, IA)
- National ranking: #218 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9188 rating)
- Position ranking: #28 (WR)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273GWC_0d3oZcUj00
247Sports

#15: Christian French (2011)

- College: Oregon
- High school: John F Kennedy (Cedar Rapids, IA)
- National ranking: #217 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9062 rating)
- Position ranking: #18 (ATH)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cXpzC_0d3oZcUj00
247Sports

#14: Jake Rubley (2021)

- College: Kansas State
- High school: Valley (West Des Moines, IA)
- National ranking: #200 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9204 rating)
- Position ranking: #21 (QB)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17t2oJ_0d3oZcUj00
247Sports

#13: Oliver Martin (2017)

- College: Michigan
- High school: West Senior (Iowa City, IA)
- National ranking: #181 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9251 rating)
- Position ranking: #29 (WR)
Paul W. Brechler // Wikipedia

#12: Alex Kanellis (2005)

- College: Iowa
- High school: West Senior (Iowa City, IA)
- National ranking: #168 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9 rating)
- Position ranking: #14 (DT)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UatKK_0d3oZcUj00
247Sports

#11: TJ Bollers (2021)

- College: Wisconsin
- High school: Clear Creek Amana (Tiffin, IA)
- National ranking: #156 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9327 rating)
- Position ranking: #10 (Edge)
247Sports

#10: Jordan Bernstine (2007)

- College: not committed
- High school: Lincoln (Des Moines, IA)
- National ranking: #144 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9275 rating)
- Position ranking: #14 (CB)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38TCz3_0d3oZcUj00
247Sports

#9: John Raridon (2016)

- College: Nebraska
- High school: Valley (West Des Moines, IA)
- National ranking: #120 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9452 rating)
- Position ranking: #5 (OG)
Paul W. Brechler // Wikipedia

#8: Keenan Davis (2009)

- College: Iowa
- High school: George Washington (Cedar Rapids, IA)
- National ranking: #117 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9453 rating)
- Position ranking: #15 (WR)
247Sports

#7: Adrian Arrington (2004)

- College: Michigan
- High school: George Washington (Cedar Rapids, IA)
- National ranking: #115 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9369 rating)
- Position ranking: #18 (WR)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jYsCl_0d3oZcUj00
247Sports

#6: Kyle Orton (2001)

- College: Purdue
- High school: Southeast Polk (Des Moines, IA)
- National ranking: #100 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9681 rating)
- Position ranking: #8 (PRO)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45HW16_0d3oZcUj00
247Sports

#5: Thomas Fidone (2021)

- College: Nebraska
- High school: Lewis Central (Council Bluffs, IA)
- National ranking: #92 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9595 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (TE)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LrzEv_0d3oZcUj00
247Sports

#4: Allen Lazard (2014)

- College: Iowa State
- High school: Urbandale (Urbandale, IA)
- National ranking: #78 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9641 rating)
- Position ranking: #10 (WR)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3taE9Q_0d3oZcUj00
247Sports

#3: Ross Pierschbacher (2014)

- College: Alabama
- High school: Cedar Falls (Cedar Falls, IA)
- National ranking: #73 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9657 rating)
- Position ranking: #6 (OT)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zq2iI_0d3oZcUj00
Tony Faiola // Flickr

#2: David Barrent (2009)

- College: Michigan State
- High school: Valley (West Des Moines, IA)
- National ranking: #57 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9718 rating)
- Position ranking: #6 (OT)
Paul W. Brechler // Wikipedia

#1: Blake Larsen (2001)

- College: Iowa
- High school: Atlantic (Atlantic, IA)
- National ranking: #34 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9857 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (OT)
