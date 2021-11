A couple of times in recent months, Suicide Squad director David Ayer took to social media to share Joker-centric behind-the-scenes photos from the film. Ayer has repeatedly praised actor Jared Leto's much-maligned take on The Joker, who had a much bigger role in the original cut of Suicide Squad. The relationship between Joker and Harley Quinn was apparently a significant aspect of the movie originally, with Leto having once said that there was enough cut footage to make a whole movie out of it. So it's maybe no surprise that Leto is down to see what Ayer's original vision was.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO