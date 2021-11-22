Wrong-way driver causes crash on I-90 westbound in Lake Co.

A wrong-way driver caused a crash on I-90 westbound near Ravenna Road Monday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

State troopers responded at 7:14 a.m. to the westbound lanes of I-90 near mile post 202 in Concord Township.

A driver operating a Toyota RAV4 was traveling east on I-90 when it went off the left side of the road, crossed the median and continued traveling east in the westbound lanes.

The RAV4 struck a Honda HR-V, which was traveling west on I-90.

The driver of the RAV4 was transported from the scene with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the HR-V was treated at the scene.

The OSHP said neither impairment nor distracted driver appear to be contributing factors.

The crash remains under investigation and the scene has been cleared.

Click here to see the latest traffic information and an interactive traffic map on our Akron-Canton Traffic Center

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.