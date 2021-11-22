ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Luxury boats smuggle migrants to Italy

swiowanewssource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharp increase in arrivals on lesser-known route to Europe which now...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 4

Related
Washington Post

Cyprus: pope will transfer migrants to Italy after visit

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Pope Francis is arranging to transfer a number of migrants to Italy from the east Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus, where he is opening a three-day visit next week, a Cypriot government official said on Thursday. Government spokesman Marios Pelekanos told The Associated Press the Vatican is...
WORLD
BBC

Migrant boats continue to arrive despite Channel deaths

Migrant boats continued to arrive on the English coast, just one day after 27 people died crossing the English Channel. About 40 migrants arrived in Dover early on Thursday and were driven away from the port on a red double-decker bus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron...
U.S. POLITICS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Migrant boat sinks in Channel; dozens dead

CALAIS, France – At least 31 migrants bound for Britain died Wednesday when their boat sank in the English Channel, in what France's interior minister called the biggest tragedy involving migrants on the dangerous crossing to date. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 34 people were believed to have been on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Europe#Afghan Refugees#Calabria#Ap Archive
WKBN

Sailboats with migrants seek Italy in latest tactic

For years, most political, humanitarian and media attention has focused on the hundreds of thousands of migrants, most of them Africans, who cross the central Mediterranean aboard unseaworthy vessels launched by smugglers from Libya and Tunisia.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
abc17news.com

Austria arrests 15 people suspected of smuggling migrants

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities say they have arrested 15 people suspected of smuggling Syrian, Lebanese and Egyptian migrants into the country and seized 14 vehicles that were used to transport them. Police in Lower Austria province said Saturday they opened an investigation last month into the group that smuggled migrants from the Serbian-Hungarian border via Slovakia and the Czech Republic to the Mistelbach area north of Vienna. The 15 suspected smugglers — citizens of Moldova, Ukraine and Uzbekistan — were arrested mostly in checks in mid-November on suspicious vehicles and, in one case, at a Vienna hotel. All of them tried to flee when they were stopped.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wincountry.com

Lithuania says it may close Belarus border crossings over migrant smuggling

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuania may close border crossing points with Belarus if migrants continue to be smuggled into its territory on trucks, Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite said on Friday. “We have decided to increase checks on vehicles crossing into Lithuania. If we see this trend increasing, we will be very...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Italy, France sign 'historic' treaty

France and Italy on Friday drew a line under recent tensions and signed a new treaty to formalise their relations, against the background of a European Union in flux. The treaty was signed just weeks before France takes over the rotating EU presidency in January, and at a time of change on the continent.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Italy rescues 420 migrants in rough seas in Mediterranean

ROME (AP) — The Italian Coast Guard says in two operations it rescued more than 420 migrants from boats in difficulty in the Mediterranean Sea. A coast guard statement Saturday evening said 70 migrants were brought safely by a motorboat to the tiny Italian island of Lampedusa. A different coast guard vessel was headed to a port in Sicily with more than 350 migrants aboard after they were taken from a foundering fishing boat 70 miles from the Sicilian coast. Among them were more than 40 minors. Two coast guard motorboats needed several hours to transfer the migrants from the fishing boat in bad weather.
EUROPE
Shropshire Star

Migrant rescue volunteers face court in Greece on smuggling charges

A group of 24 volunteers are due to stand trial in the case strongly criticised by human rights groups. A group of 24 volunteers who took part in migrant rescue operations have appeared in court on the Greek island of Lesbos on smuggling-related charges in a case that has been strongly criticised by human rights groups.
IMMIGRATION
The Charleston Press

55-year-old man attended “Corona party” to contract the virus and build natural immunity to get Covid-19 pass, gets infected and dies

Despite the fact that governments around the world are doing everything in their power to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19 free of charge, there are millions of vaccine hesitant people who decide not to get the vaccine for many different reasons. Many countries are now allowing only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Russia starts full-scale production of its 'unstoppable' 6,670mph Zircon hypersonic missile as Moscow boasts it has capability to evade all Western defences

Russia today announced it has started serial production of its deadly 6,670 mph Zircon - or Tsirkon - hypersonic missile amid acute tensions with the West. The 'unstoppable' weapon is being rushed into manufacture even before the end of state trials, reported TASS. The go-ahead for full-scale production at a...
EUROPE
fox40jackson.com

Romanian immigrant to Americans who favor communism: ‘If you don't learn from history, nothing will save you’

A Romanian immigrant who moved to the United States in pursuit of a better life said Americans favoring communism need to learn from history or “nothing will save you.”. “I’m not saying that every system in the world is perfect, but to be in favor of communism, considering history and everything that has been documented throughout the years, it’s sad. It’s really sad,” Bogdan Laurentiu told Fox News.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Government ‘recklessly ignored’ years of warnings that policies would increase Channel boat crossings

The government has been accused of “recklessly” ignoring years of warnings that its policies would cause increasing numbers of asylum seekers to risk their lives crossing the English Channel.Priti Patel was a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee in 2019 when it found that the use of small boats was rising and that the UK’s response could “have the counterproductive effect of forcing migrants to make desperate journeys across the Channel”.There have been numerous other warnings, including from United Nations agencies, that reducing safe and legal routes would “increase the likelihood of people turning to smugglers”. Nick Thomas-Symonds, the...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy