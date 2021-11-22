ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Iodine Thruster Demonstration Opens Way For More Powerful, Maneuverable Spacecraft

By Stephen Luntz
IFLScience
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe successful demonstration of an iodine electric thruster in space suggests the world is close to cheaper, more powerful ways to move satellites in orbit and spacecraft exploring other worlds. With low Earth orbit having become a much more dangerous place after last week’s blowing up of the Cosmos 1408 satellite,...

www.iflscience.com

parabolicarc.com

Spanish Astrobiology Center Participates in DART and Hera Planetary Defense Missions

MADRID (Spanish Astrobiology Center) — Currently the Astrobiology Center (CAB, CSIC-INTA) is an integral part of the joint space mission of NASA and ESA called DART-Hera. Its objective consists of sending two spacecraft to a binary asteroid system known as Didymos 65803 and thus validating the impact techniques in order to avoid future collisions with potentially dangerous asteroids for our planet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

This Picture of Mars Taken by The Curiosity Rover Is So Beautiful We Could Cry

Most humans alive today are never going to go to Mars. It's probably for the best, really. Without some serious fixes in place, Mars is extremely inhospitable to human survival. But we still dream lofty dreams of planting our feet on alien ground and staring at incredible alien horizons. Luckily for us, we have the next best thing: robotic rovers, toiling away in the red dust, taking in its vistas with their robotic eyes. This new image, captured by NASA's Curiosity rover and enhanced by the Curiosity mission team here on Earth, really conveys the sense of wonder and wildness one might...
ASTRONOMY
NASA

The DART Spacecraft

The DART spacecraft and its single instrument, the Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Optical (DRACO) navigation, was built by the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in California. DRACO will capture images of the asteroids Didymos and Dimorphos, and support autonomous optical navigation for the DART spacecraft. DART contains...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

NASA’s DART spacecraft is on its way to crash into an asteroid

NASA has launched a spacecraft on a mission to test technology that could one day alter the course of a hazardous asteroid heading toward Earth. The DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) spacecraft launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at Vandenberg Space Force Base on the California coast at 10:21 p.m. PT., with the liftoff lighting up the night sky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ghani Mengal

Iodine Instead of Xenon Is a Small Space Revolution

Ion thrusters with iodine are not intended to set performance records, but rather to be a simple and inexpensive solution for satellite constellations such as Starlink. Iodine Instead of Xenon (Space Revolution)SpaceX From Unsplash.
IFLScience

NASA Is Seeking Designs To Put A Nuclear Reactor On The Moon

If you’ve ever wanted to design a key piece of space infrastructure, now is your opportunity, as NASA is asking for ideas on how to put a nuclear power reactor on the Moon. You have three months to come up with a proposal for a lunar nuclear reactor that could operate on the Moon, although since astronauts' lives will depend on this, back-of-the-envelope sketches are probably not what is being sought.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

In a space first, scientists test ion thrusters powered by iodine

For a few years now, ion propulsion technology's sci-fi mechanics have raised the standard for flying spacecraft, replacing fiery rocket tails as the new in-thing. Ion propulsion can be about 10 times faster than normal fuel and can continuously run for prolonged periods of time, gaining a wicked amount of speed along the way.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Iodine successfully tested in satellite ion thrusters

A team of researchers from ThrustMe, working with colleagues from Sorbonne Université, has successfully tested the use of iodine as an ionizing agent in an ion-thrusting spacecraft engine. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes their two-year test of the chemical element. The team has also posted a press release describing their work on their site.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theregister.com

New study demonstrates iodine as satellite propellant... in space

Scientists are trying to support the boom in miniaturised satellites with the development of a plasma engine using an iodine propellant — rather than the commonly used xenon — for the first time. Launched last November by Chinese space biz Spacety, the propulsion systems developed by French company TrustMe are...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Iodine powers low-cost engines for satellites

Solid iodine transforms directly into gas when heated — a property that has been used to create cheap, compact engines that could make large networks of small satellites commercially viable. Igor Levchenko 0 &. Igor Levchenko is at the Plasma Sources and Application Centre, National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

In-orbit demonstration of an iodine electric propulsion system

Propulsion is a critical subsystem of many spacecraft1,2,3,4. For efficient propellant usage, electric propulsion systems based on the electrostatic acceleration of ions formed during electron impact ionization of a gas are particularly attractive5,6. At present, xenon is used almost exclusively as an ionizable propellant for space propulsion2,3,4,5. However, xenon is rare, it must be stored under high pressure and commercial production is expensive7,8,9. Here we demonstrate a propulsion system that uses iodine propellant and we present in-orbit results of this new technology. Diatomic iodine is stored as a solid and sublimated at low temperatures. A plasma is then produced with a radio-frequency inductive antenna, and we show that the ionization efficiency is enhanced compared with xenon. Both atomic and molecular iodine ions are accelerated by high-voltage grids to generate thrust, and a highly collimated beam can be produced with substantial iodine dissociation. The propulsion system has been successfully operated in space onboard a small satellite with manoeuvres confirmed using satellite tracking data. We anticipate that these results will accelerate the adoption of alternative propellants within the space industry and demonstrate the potential of iodine for a wide range of space missions. For example, iodine enables substantial system miniaturization and simplification, which provides small satellites and satellite constellations with new capabilities for deployment, collision avoidance, end-of-life disposal and space exploration10,11,12,13,14.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

Yes, it's rocket science: Australia needs eyes in space to monitor our tinderbox landscape

As climate change worsens, bushfires are likely to become more intense and frequent. We must find new ways of managing bushfires to prevent catastrophic events. Satellite data can help in this task. It helps us identify where and when vegetation such as grass and leaves forms a continuous swath of fuel dry enough for a catastrophic bushfire to ignite and take hold. Right now, Australia relies on foreign satellites to gather this information. These satellites are not designed to assess our unique bush landscape and its highly flammable eucalyptus. We need to develop bespoke Australian satellites to better prevent bushfires. Today, a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

More than 300 exoplanets have been discovered in deep space thanks to a newly created algorithm using data from NASA's spacecraft and supercomputer

An additional 301 exoplanets have been confirmed, thanks to a new deep learning algorithm, NASA said. The significant addition to the ledger was made possible by the ExoMiner deep neural network, which was created using data from NASA's Kepler spacecraft and its follow-on, K2. It uses the space agency's supercomputer,...
ASTRONOMY

