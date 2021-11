247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from Florida over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Florida since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

#50: Willie Williams (2004)

- College: Miami

- High school: Miami Carol City (Opa Locka, FL)

- National ranking: #19 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.9988 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OLB)

#49: Antone Smith (2005)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Pahokee (Pahokee, FL)

- National ranking: #18 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9932 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (RB)

#48: Xavier Carter (2004)

- College: LSU

- High school: Palm Bay Senior (Melbourne, FL)

- National ranking: #17 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.993 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (WR)

#47: Dalvin Cook (2014)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Miami Central (Miami, FL)

- National ranking: #13 in 2014 (5 stars, 0.994 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (RB)

#46: Demetrice Morley (2005)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Killian (Miami, FL)

- National ranking: #13 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9952 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (CB)

#45: Calvin Ridley (2015)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Monarch (Pompano Beach, FL)

- National ranking: #12 in 2015 (5 stars, 0.9932 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WR)

#44: Lamarcus Joyner (2010)

- College: Florida State

- High school: St. Thomas Aquinas (Miami, FL)

- National ranking: #12 in 2010 (5 stars, 0.9941 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (ATH)

#43: Tyson Campbell (2018)

- College: Georgia

- High school: American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

- National ranking: #12 in 2018 (5 stars, 0.9944 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (CB)

#42: Gervon Dexter (2020)

- College: Florida

- High school: Lake Wales (Lake Wales, FL)

- National ranking: #12 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.9946 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (DT)

#41: Marcus Forston (2008)

- College: Miami

- High school: Northwestern (Miami, FL)

- National ranking: #11 in 2008 (5 stars, 0.994 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (DT)

#40: Leon Washington (2002)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Andrew Jackson (Jacksonville, FL)

- National ranking: #11 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.9946 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (CB)

#39: Gary Brown (2009)

- College: Florida

- High school: West Gadsden (Greenville, FL)

- National ranking: #10 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.9935 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (DT)

#38: Leonard Taylor (2021)

- College: Miami

- High school: Miami Palmetto (Miami, FL)

- National ranking: #10 in 2021 (5 stars, 0.994 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (DL)

#37: Joshua Kaindoh (2017)

- College: Florida State

- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

- National ranking: #10 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.9948 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (WDE)

#36: Noel Devine (2007)

- College: West Virginia

- High school: North Fort Myers (North Fort Myers, FL)

- National ranking: #10 in 2007 (5 stars, 0.9957 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (RB)

#35: Aaron Lynch (2011)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Island Coast (Cape Coral, FL)

- National ranking: #9 in 2011 (5 stars, 0.9947 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (SDE)

#34: Kevin Toliver II (2015)

- College: LSU

- High school: Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, FL)

- National ranking: #9 in 2015 (5 stars, 0.995 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (CB)

#33: Kenneth Phillips (2005)

- College: Miami

- High school: Miami Carol City (Opa Locka, FL)

- National ranking: #9 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.996 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (S)

#32: Ciatrick Fason (2002)

- College: Florida

- High school: Duncan U. Fletcher (Neptune Beach, FL)

- National ranking: #9 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.997 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (RB)

#31: Dallas Turner (2021)

- College: Alabama

- High school: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

- National ranking: #8 in 2021 (5 stars, 0.9952 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (Edge)

#30: Matthew Thomas (2013)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Booker T. Washington (Miami, FL)

- National ranking: #8 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.9957 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OLB)

#29: Sam Young (2006)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

- National ranking: #8 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9964 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OT)

#28: Xavier Lee (2004)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Seabreeze (Daytona Beach, FL)

- National ranking: #8 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.9964 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (DUAL)

#27: Nick Bosa (2016)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

- National ranking: #8 in 2016 (5 stars, 0.9965 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (SDE)

#26: Evan Neal (2019)

- College: Alabama

- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

- National ranking: #7 in 2019 (5 stars, 0.9946 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OT)

#25: CeCe Jefferson (2015)

- College: Florida

- High school: Baker County Senior (Glen Saint Mary, FL)

- National ranking: #7 in 2015 (5 stars, 0.9952 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (SDE)

#24: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (2011)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Dr. Phillips (Orlando, FL)

- National ranking: #7 in 2011 (5 stars, 0.9955 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (S)

#23: Andre Caldwell (2003)

- College: Florida

- High school: Jefferson (Tampa, FL)

- National ranking: #7 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.996 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WR)

#22: Nicholas Petit-Frere (2018)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Berkeley Prep (Tampa, FL)

- National ranking: #7 in 2018 (5 stars, 0.9963 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OT)

#21: Keith Rivers (2004)

- College: USC

- High school: Lake Mary (Lake Mary, FL)

- National ranking: #7 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.997 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (ILB)

#20: Trey Sanders (2019)

- College: Alabama

- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

- National ranking: #6 in 2019 (5 stars, 0.9963 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (RB)

#19: Trent Richardson (2009)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Escambia (Pensacola, FL)

- National ranking: #6 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.9972 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (RB)

#18: Patrick Surtain II (2018)

- College: Alabama

- High school: American Heritage (Fort Lauderdale, FL)

- National ranking: #6 in 2018 (5 stars, 0.9973 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (CB)

#17: Patrick Peterson (2008)

- College: LSU

- High school: Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach, FL)

- National ranking: #6 in 2008 (5 stars, 0.9977 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (CB)

#16: Jacobbi McDaniel (2009)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Madison County (Greenville, FL)

- National ranking: #5 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.9974 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (DT)

#15: Fred Rouse (2005)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Lincoln (Tallahassee, FL)

- National ranking: #5 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.998 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (WR)

#14: Chris Davis (2002)

- College: Florida State

- High school: St. Petersburg (Saint Petersburg, FL)

- National ranking: #5 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.998 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (ATH)

#13: Derwin James (2015)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Haines City Senior (Auburndale, FL)

- National ranking: #5 in 2015 (5 stars, 0.9982 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (S)

#12: Laremy Tunsil (2013)

- College: Ole Miss

- High school: Columbia (Lake City, FL)

- National ranking: #4 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.9976 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OT)

#11: Karlos Williams (2011)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Ridge Community (Davenport, FL)

- National ranking: #4 in 2011 (5 stars, 0.9977 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (S)

#10: Alex Leatherwood (2017)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Booker T. Washington (Pensacola, FL)

- National ranking: #4 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.9981 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OT)

#9: Shea Patterson (2016)

- College: Ole Miss

- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

- National ranking: #4 in 2016 (5 stars, 0.9982 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (PRO)

#8: Vernon Hargreaves III (2013)

- College: Florida

- High school: Wharton (Tampa, FL)

- National ranking: #3 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.998 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (CB)

#7: Ryan Moore (2002)

- College: Miami

- High school: Dr. Phillips (Orlando, FL)

- National ranking: #3 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.9986 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WR)

#6: Byron Cowart (2015)

- College: Auburn

- High school: Armwood (Seffner, FL)

- National ranking: #3 in 2015 (5 stars, 0.9987 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (SDE)

#5: Xavier Thomas (2018)

- College: Clemson

- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

- National ranking: #3 in 2018 (5 stars, 0.9988 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (SDE)

#4: JC Latham (2021)

- College: Alabama

- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

- National ranking: #2 in 2021 (5 stars, 0.999 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OT)

#3: Martez Ivey (2015)

- College: Florida

- High school: Apopka (Apopka, FL)

- National ranking: #2 in 2015 (5 stars, 0.9991 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OT)

#2: Nolan Smith (2019)

- College: Georgia

- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

- National ranking: #1 in 2019 (5 stars, 0.9994 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WDE)

#1: Ernie Sims (2003)

- College: Florida State

- High school: North Florida Christian (Tallahassee, FL)

- National ranking: #1 in 2003 (5 stars, 1 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (ILB)

