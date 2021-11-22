ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated football recruits from New York over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from New York since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b5MwX_0d3oYrSB00
247Sports

#30: Osita Smith (2019)

- College: West Virginia
- High school: Milford Academy (HS) (New Berlin, NY)
- National ranking: #466 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.903 rating)
- Position ranking: #24 (S)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekfYO_0d3oYrSB00
247Sports

#29: Wayne Morgan (2012)

- College: Syracuse
- High school: Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, NY)
- National ranking: #300 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9021 rating)
- Position ranking: #20 (CB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e8CR5_0d3oYrSB00
247Sports

#28: Jason Blissett (2019)

- College: Miami
- High school: Poly Prep (Brooklyn, NY)
- National ranking: #294 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9018 rating)
- Position ranking: #22 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33KM93_0d3oYrSB00
247Sports

#27: Tirek Murphy (2020)

- College: Purdue
- High school: Christ The King Regional (Middle Village, NY)
- National ranking: #272 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9047 rating)
- Position ranking: #20 (RB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45gz4q_0d3oYrSB00
247Sports

#26: Jay Hayes (2014)

- College: Notre Dame
- High school: Poly Prep (Brooklyn, NY)
- National ranking: #245 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.906 rating)
- Position ranking: #21 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#25: Dillon Quinn (2009)

- College: Boston College
- High school: Trinity-Pawling School (Pawling, NY)
- National ranking: #226 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9078 rating)
- Position ranking: #19 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#24: Averin Collier (2008)

- College: Syracuse
- High school: Churchville-chili Senior (Churchville, NY)
- National ranking: #218 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9101 rating)
- Position ranking: #13 (ATH)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29AOrA_0d3oYrSB00
247Sports

#23: Jahzion Harris (2021)

- College: Texas A&M
- High school: Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, NY)
- National ranking: #207 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9185 rating)
- Position ranking: #15 (Edge)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ObuGx_0d3oYrSB00
247Sports

#22: Chad Kelly (2012)

- College: Clemson
- High school: St. Joseph School (Buffalo, NY)
- National ranking: #187 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9264 rating)
- Position ranking: #5 (DUAL)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v6Xue_0d3oYrSB00
cynthiacloskey // Wikimedia Commons

#21: Kevin Collier (2006)

- College: Pittsburgh
- High school: Churchville-chili Senior (Churchville, NY)
- National ranking: #181 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.914 rating)
- Position ranking: #24 (RB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#20: John Elliott (2007)

- College: Boston College
- High school: East Meadow (East Meadow, NY)
- National ranking: #167 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.92 rating)
- Position ranking: #12 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ePMTH_0d3oYrSB00
247Sports

#19: Jarron Jones (2012)

- College: Notre Dame
- High school: Aquinas Institute (Rochester, NY)
- National ranking: #152 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9382 rating)
- Position ranking: #16 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rOsUz_0d3oYrSB00
247Sports

#18: Seven McGee (2021)

- College: Oregon
- High school: East (Rochester, NY)
- National ranking: #151 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.935 rating)
- Position ranking: #9 (RB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#17: Ryan Poles (2003)

- College: Boston College
- High school: Canandaigua Academy (Canandaigua, NY)
- National ranking: #128 in 2003 (4 stars, 0.9074 rating)
- Position ranking: #11 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#16: Alex Fletcher (2004)

- College: Stanford
- High school: St. Anthony's (Long Island City, NY)
- National ranking: #107 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9462 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (OC)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QvPL3_0d3oYrSB00
247Sports

#15: Shayne Skov (2009)

- College: Stanford
- High school: Trinity-Pawling School (Pawling, NY)
- National ranking: #106 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9514 rating)
- Position ranking: #8 (ILB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zxQNv_0d3oYrSB00
247Sports

#14: Adisa Isaac (2019)

- College: Penn State
- High school: Canarsie (Brooklyn, NY)
- National ranking: #92 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9584 rating)
- Position ranking: #4 (WDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djiJY_0d3oYrSB00
Yeungb // Wikimedia Commons

#13: Mike Paulus (2007)

- College: North Carolina
- High school: Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, NY)
- National ranking: #82 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9592 rating)
- Position ranking: #6 (PRO)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38umoK_0d3oYrSB00
247Sports

#12: Josh McNeil (2013)

- College: not committed
- High school: Milford Academy (HS) (Durham, NC)
- National ranking: #81 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9054 rating)
- Position ranking: #10 (TE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CmHmH_0d3oYrSB00
247Sports

#11: Thomas Holley (2014)

- College: Florida
- High school: Abraham Lincoln (Brooklyn, NY)
- National ranking: #80 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9636 rating)
- Position ranking: #5 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FXp4n_0d3oYrSB00
247Sports

#10: Matthew Jones (2018)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, NY)
- National ranking: #68 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9652 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (OC)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#9: Doug Worthington (2005)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: St. Francis (Attica, NY)
- National ranking: #60 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9759 rating)
- Position ranking: #4 (SDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CoSVN_0d3oYrSB00
247Sports

#8: Curtis Samuel (2014)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, NY)
- National ranking: #56 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9721 rating)
- Position ranking: #7 (ATH)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UcaSb_0d3oYrSB00
247Sports

#7: Jeremy Ruckert (2018)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Lindenhurst (Lindenhurst, NY)
- National ranking: #37 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.981 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (TE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTSeQ_0d3oYrSB00
247Sports

#6: Maurice Evans (2006)

- College: Penn State
- High school: Christ The King Regional (Middle Village, NY)
- National ranking: #30 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9847 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (SDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=222rYu_0d3oYrSB00
247Sports

#5: Ishaq Williams (2011)

- College: Notre Dame
- High school: Abraham Lincoln (Brooklyn, NY)
- National ranking: #26 in 2011 (5 stars, 0.9888 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (OLB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#4: Jason Gwaltney (2005)

- College: West Virginia
- High school: North Babylon (North Babylon, NY)
- National ranking: #25 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9888 rating)
- Position ranking: #5 (RB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nIdL7_0d3oYrSB00
247Sports

#3: Isaiah Wilson (2017)

- College: Georgia
- High school: Poly Prep (Brooklyn, NY)
- National ranking: #16 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.9904 rating)
- Position ranking: #5 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i7uMn_0d3oYrSB00
Gunther Hagleitner // Flickr

#2: Leon Williams (2001)

- College: Miami
- High school: Canarsie (Brooklyn, NY)
- National ranking: #11 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9952 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (ILB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#1: Dominique Easley (2010)

- College: Florida
- High school: Curtis (Staten Island, NY)
- National ranking: #4 in 2010 (5 stars, 0.9978 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama’s New Ranking

Where will Alabama come in on Tuesday night in the new College Football Playoff selection committee rankings?. The Crimson Tide improved to 11-1 on Saturday with a thrilling overtime victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl. However, Alabama dropped in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll. The Crimson Tide...
ALABAMA STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Georgia still No. 1, Cincinnati cracks top 4

UNDATED (AP) — Georgia continues to top the latest CFP rankings, but there’s a new No. 2 and No. 4. Ohio State has moved ahead of Alabama for second, with Cincinnati holding the other semifinal slot. The Bulldogs and Bearcats are the only unbeaten teams in the rankings. Cincinnati plays...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

Bowl projections: College Football Playoff coming into focus, New Year's Six locks

College football chaos is here thanks to rivalry weekend following Michigan's stunning win over Ohio State and Oklahoma State's thrilling Bedlam victory, results that tossed this week's College Football Playoff and bowl projections into a blender. Jim Harbaugh's first victory over the Buckeyes snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series and pushes the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship, one win away from the program's first playoff berth.
OKLAHOMA STATE
2 On Your Side

Finger Lakes, Western New York COVID rates remain highest in state

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Finger Lakes region on Friday surpassed 8 percent on the seven-day average for positive COVID-19 tests. The Western New York region joined it on Saturday, hitting 8.04 percent according to data provided by Gov. Kathy Hochul's office. The Finger Lakes region on the same day topped its previous 7-day average for positive COVID-19 tests hitting 8.25 percent.
PUBLIC HEALTH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Report: 2 names emerge as potential DC hires for Billy Napier at Florida

A pair of names have emerged for Florida’s defensive coordinator spot as Billy Napier begins to build his initial staff in Gainesville. According to 247Sports, Napier is eyeing Oklahoma State’s Jim Knowles or Houston’s Doug Belk for the position. Knowles has been the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State since 2018...
FLORIDA STATE
