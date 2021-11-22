247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from New York over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from New York since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

247Sports

#30: Osita Smith (2019)

- College: West Virginia

- High school: Milford Academy (HS) (New Berlin, NY)

- National ranking: #466 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.903 rating)

- Position ranking: #24 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#29: Wayne Morgan (2012)

- College: Syracuse

- High school: Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, NY)

- National ranking: #300 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9021 rating)

- Position ranking: #20 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#28: Jason Blissett (2019)

- College: Miami

- High school: Poly Prep (Brooklyn, NY)

- National ranking: #294 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9018 rating)

- Position ranking: #22 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#27: Tirek Murphy (2020)

- College: Purdue

- High school: Christ The King Regional (Middle Village, NY)

- National ranking: #272 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9047 rating)

- Position ranking: #20 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#26: Jay Hayes (2014)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Poly Prep (Brooklyn, NY)

- National ranking: #245 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.906 rating)

- Position ranking: #21 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#25: Dillon Quinn (2009)

- College: Boston College

- High school: Trinity-Pawling School (Pawling, NY)

- National ranking: #226 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9078 rating)

- Position ranking: #19 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#24: Averin Collier (2008)

- College: Syracuse

- High school: Churchville-chili Senior (Churchville, NY)

- National ranking: #218 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9101 rating)

- Position ranking: #13 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#23: Jahzion Harris (2021)

- College: Texas A&M

- High school: Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, NY)

- National ranking: #207 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9185 rating)

- Position ranking: #15 (Edge)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#22: Chad Kelly (2012)

- College: Clemson

- High school: St. Joseph School (Buffalo, NY)

- National ranking: #187 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9264 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (DUAL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

cynthiacloskey // Wikimedia Commons

#21: Kevin Collier (2006)

- College: Pittsburgh

- High school: Churchville-chili Senior (Churchville, NY)

- National ranking: #181 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.914 rating)

- Position ranking: #24 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#20: John Elliott (2007)

- College: Boston College

- High school: East Meadow (East Meadow, NY)

- National ranking: #167 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.92 rating)

- Position ranking: #12 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#19: Jarron Jones (2012)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Aquinas Institute (Rochester, NY)

- National ranking: #152 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9382 rating)

- Position ranking: #16 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#18: Seven McGee (2021)

- College: Oregon

- High school: East (Rochester, NY)

- National ranking: #151 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.935 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#17: Ryan Poles (2003)

- College: Boston College

- High school: Canandaigua Academy (Canandaigua, NY)

- National ranking: #128 in 2003 (4 stars, 0.9074 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#16: Alex Fletcher (2004)

- College: Stanford

- High school: St. Anthony's (Long Island City, NY)

- National ranking: #107 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9462 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OC)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#15: Shayne Skov (2009)

- College: Stanford

- High school: Trinity-Pawling School (Pawling, NY)

- National ranking: #106 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9514 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#14: Adisa Isaac (2019)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Canarsie (Brooklyn, NY)

- National ranking: #92 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9584 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Yeungb // Wikimedia Commons

#13: Mike Paulus (2007)

- College: North Carolina

- High school: Christian Brothers Academy (Syracuse, NY)

- National ranking: #82 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9592 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#12: Josh McNeil (2013)

- College: not committed

- High school: Milford Academy (HS) (Durham, NC)

- National ranking: #81 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9054 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#11: Thomas Holley (2014)

- College: Florida

- High school: Abraham Lincoln (Brooklyn, NY)

- National ranking: #80 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9636 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#10: Matthew Jones (2018)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, NY)

- National ranking: #68 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9652 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OC)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#9: Doug Worthington (2005)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: St. Francis (Attica, NY)

- National ranking: #60 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9759 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#8: Curtis Samuel (2014)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, NY)

- National ranking: #56 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9721 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#7: Jeremy Ruckert (2018)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Lindenhurst (Lindenhurst, NY)

- National ranking: #37 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.981 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#6: Maurice Evans (2006)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Christ The King Regional (Middle Village, NY)

- National ranking: #30 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9847 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#5: Ishaq Williams (2011)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Abraham Lincoln (Brooklyn, NY)

- National ranking: #26 in 2011 (5 stars, 0.9888 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#4: Jason Gwaltney (2005)

- College: West Virginia

- High school: North Babylon (North Babylon, NY)

- National ranking: #25 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9888 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#3: Isaiah Wilson (2017)

- College: Georgia

- High school: Poly Prep (Brooklyn, NY)

- National ranking: #16 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.9904 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Gunther Hagleitner // Flickr

#2: Leon Williams (2001)

- College: Miami

- High school: Canarsie (Brooklyn, NY)

- National ranking: #11 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9952 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#1: Dominique Easley (2010)

- College: Florida

- High school: Curtis (Staten Island, NY)

- National ranking: #4 in 2010 (5 stars, 0.9978 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

