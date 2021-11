247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from Arizona over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Arizona since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

#50: Garrett Rand (2016)

- College: Wisconsin

- High school: Hamilton (Chandler, AZ)

- National ranking: #184 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9244 rating)

- Position ranking: #21 (DT)

#49: Ty Robinson (2019)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Higley (Gilbert, AZ)

- National ranking: #178 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9284 rating)

- Position ranking: #12 (SDE)

#48: Connor Brewer (2012)

- College: Texas

- High school: Chaparral (Paradise Valley, AZ)

- National ranking: #175 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9289 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (PRO)

#47: Tyler Whiley (2014)

- College: Arizona State

- High school: Chaparral (Paradise Valley, AZ)

- National ranking: #173 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9276 rating)

- Position ranking: #27 (WR)

#46: Brayden Liebrock (2019)

- College: Texas

- High school: Chandler (Chandler, AZ)

- National ranking: #169 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9307 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (TE)

#45: Lathan Ransom (2020)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, AZ)

- National ranking: #167 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9286 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (S)

#44: Taylor Lewan (2009)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Chaparral (Paradise Valley, AZ)

- National ranking: #160 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9244 rating)

- Position ranking: #12 (OT)

#43: Qualen Cunningham (2014)

- College: Texas A&M

- High school: Hamilton (Chandler, AZ)

- National ranking: #157 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9323 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (WDE)

#42: Marquis Flowers (2010)

- College: Arizona

- High school: Millennium (Goodyear, AZ)

- National ranking: #154 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9316 rating)

- Position ranking: #14 (S)

#41: Cole Luke (2013)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Hamilton (Chandler, AZ)

- National ranking: #154 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9325 rating)

- Position ranking: #16 (CB)

#40: Cam Denson (2014)

- College: Arizona

- High school: Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, AZ)

- National ranking: #154 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9339 rating)

- Position ranking: #15 (CB)

#39: Noa Pola-Gates (2019)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Williams Field (Gilbert, AZ)

- National ranking: #147 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9379 rating)

- Position ranking: #18 (CB)

#38: Keenan Walker (2015)

- College: Arizona

- High school: Chaparral (Paradise Valley, AZ)

- National ranking: #142 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9363 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (OT)

#37: Tyler Shough (2018)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Hamilton (Chandler, AZ)

- National ranking: #140 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9422 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (PRO)

#36: D.J. Foster (2012)

- College: Arizona State

- High school: Saguaro (Scottsdale, AZ)

- National ranking: #138 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9421 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (ATH)

#35: Mark Andrews (2014)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Desert Mountain (Scottsdale, AZ)

- National ranking: #131 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9407 rating)

- Position ranking: #19 (WR)

#34: Isaiah Pola-Mao (2017)

- College: USC

- High school: Mountain Pointe (Phoenix, AZ)

- National ranking: #113 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9471 rating)

- Position ranking: #15 (S)

Sparrowman980 // Wikimedia Commons

#33: Junior Taylor (2001)

- College: UCLA

- High school: Mesa (Mesa, AZ)

- National ranking: #111 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9655 rating)

- Position ranking: #18 (WR)

Clintus // Flickr

#32: Lamar Baker (2001)

- College: Arizona State

- High school: Agua Fria (Avondale, AZ)

- National ranking: #109 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9663 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (CB)

#31: Jalen Brown (2014)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Mountain Pointe (Phoenix, AZ)

- National ranking: #107 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9489 rating)

- Position ranking: #16 (WR)

#30: Mike Bell (2001)

- College: Arizona

- High school: Tolleson Union (Tolleson, AZ)

- National ranking: #105 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9671 rating)

- Position ranking: #20 (RB)

#29: Tosh Baker (2020)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Pinnacle (Phoenix, AZ)

- National ranking: #100 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9549 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (OT)

Clintus // Flickr

#28: Kyle Caldwell (2003)

- College: Arizona State

- High school: Saguaro (Scottsdale, AZ)

- National ranking: #95 in 2003 (4 stars, 0.9396 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (WDE)

#27: Cyrus Hobbi (2011)

- College: USC

- High school: Saguaro (Scottsdale, AZ)

- National ranking: #95 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9526 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OG)

#26: Byron Murphy (2016)

- College: Washington

- High school: Saguaro (Scottsdale, AZ)

- National ranking: #95 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9549 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (CB)

#25: Casey Tucker (2014)

- College: Stanford

- High school: Hamilton (Chandler, AZ)

- National ranking: #85 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9624 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (OT)

#24: Andre Yruretagoyena (2011)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Chaparral (Paradise Valley, AZ)

- National ranking: #84 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9596 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (OT)

#23: Bram Walden (2021)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Saguaro (Scottsdale, AZ)

- National ranking: #84 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9625 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (OT)

#22: Craig Roh (2009)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Chaparral (Paradise Valley, AZ)

- National ranking: #73 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9653 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (WDE)

Clintus // Flickr

#21: Gerell Robinson (2008)

- College: Arizona State

- High school: Hamilton (Chandler, AZ)

- National ranking: #73 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9663 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (ATH)

#20: Brett Hundley (2011)

- College: UCLA

- High school: Chandler (Chandler, AZ)

- National ranking: #67 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9645 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (DUAL)

#19: Ekom Udofia (2005)

- College: Stanford

- High school: Chaparral (Paradise Valley, AZ)

- National ranking: #63 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9757 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (DT)

#18: DaVonte' Neal (2012)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Central (Paradise Valley, AZ)

- National ranking: #57 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9732 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (ATH)

#17: N'Keal Harry (2016)

- College: Arizona State

- High school: Chandler (Chandler, AZ)

- National ranking: #53 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9736 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (WR)

#16: Jake Smith (2019)

- College: Texas

- High school: Notre Dame Preparatory (Scottsdale, AZ)

- National ranking: #49 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9752 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (WR)

#15: Corey Adams (2009)

- College: Arizona State

- High school: Saguaro (Scottsdale, AZ)

- National ranking: #45 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9764 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (DT)

#14: Kristofer O'Dowd (2007)

- College: USC

- High school: Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, AZ)

- National ranking: #41 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9797 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OG)

#13: Ty Thompson (2021)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Mesquite (Gilbert, AZ)

- National ranking: #39 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.981 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (QB)

#12: Priest Willis (2013)

- College: UCLA

- High school: Marcos De Niza (Tempe, AZ)

- National ranking: #39 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.981 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (S)

#11: Austin Jackson (2017)

- College: USC

- High school: North Canyon (Phoenix, AZ)

- National ranking: #35 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.983 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (OT)

#10: Andrus Peat (2012)

- College: Stanford

- High school: Corona Del Sol (Tempe, AZ)

- National ranking: #31 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9849 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OT)

#9: Christian Kirk (2015)

- College: Texas A&M

- High school: Saguaro (Scottsdale, AZ)

- National ranking: #25 in 2015 (5 stars, 0.9891 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (WR)

#8: Zach Miller (2004)

- College: Arizona State

- High school: Desert Vista (Phoenix, AZ)

- National ranking: #25 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.9892 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (TE)

#7: Bijan Robinson (2020)

- College: Texas

- High school: Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, AZ)

- National ranking: #15 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.9928 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (RB)

#6: Devon Kennard (2009)

- College: USC

- High school: Desert Vista (Phoenix, AZ)

- National ranking: #12 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.9927 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WDE)

#5: Spencer Rattler (2019)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Pinnacle (Phoenix, AZ)

- National ranking: #11 in 2019 (5 stars, 0.9942 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (PRO)

#4: Christian Westerman (2011)

- College: Auburn

- High school: Hamilton (Chandler, AZ)

- National ranking: #10 in 2011 (5 stars, 0.9929 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OT)

#3: Everson Griffen (2007)

- College: USC

- High school: Agua Fria (Avondale, AZ)

- National ranking: #9 in 2007 (5 stars, 0.996 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (SDE)

#2: Kyle Allen (2014)

- College: Texas A&M

- High school: Desert Mountain (Scottsdale, AZ)

- National ranking: #8 in 2014 (5 stars, 0.9956 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (PRO)

#1: Kelee Ringo (2020)

- College: Georgia

- High school: Saguaro (Scottsdale, AZ)

- National ranking: #4 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.9976 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (CB)

