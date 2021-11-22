ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated football recruits from Ohio over the last 20 years

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from Ohio over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Ohio since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

Ron Reiring // Flickr

#50: Maurice Hall (2001)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Brookhaven (Columbus, OH)
- National ranking: #73 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9749 rating)
- Position ranking: #15 (RB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

Ron Reiring // Flickr

#49: Marcus Freeman (2004)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Wayne (Dayton, OH)
- National ranking: #66 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9741 rating)
- Position ranking: #5 (ILB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

Ron Reiring // Flickr

#48: Doug Datish (2002)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Howland (Warren, OH)
- National ranking: #62 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9739 rating)
- Position ranking: #5 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

Ron Reiring // Flickr

#47: Reggie Arden (2001)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Ironton (Ironton, OH)
- National ranking: #60 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9787 rating)
- Position ranking: #7 (OLB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UjYcv_0d3oYmHm00
larrysphatpage // Flickr

#46: Shawn Crable (2003)

- College: Michigan
- High school: Washington (Massillon, OH)
- National ranking: #57 in 2003 (4 stars, 0.9741 rating)
- Position ranking: #5 (WDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

larrysphatpage // Flickr

#45: Pat Massey (2001)

- College: Michigan
- High school: St. Ignatius (Cleveland, OH)
- National ranking: #57 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9793 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (SDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

Ron Reiring // Flickr

#44: David Patterson (2003)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Warrensville Heights (Cleveland, OH)
- National ranking: #54 in 2003 (4 stars, 0.9755 rating)
- Position ranking: #4 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49nb0q_0d3oYmHm00
247Sports

#43: Josh Myers (2017)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Miamisburg (Miamisburg, OH)
- National ranking: #53 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9757 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (OG)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fPHmB_0d3oYmHm00
247Sports

#42: Dante Booker (2014)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: St. Vincent-St. Mary (Akron, OH)
- National ranking: #52 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9743 rating)
- Position ranking: #4 (OLB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zzw3U_0d3oYmHm00
247Sports

#41: Mike Hall (2021)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Streetsboro (Streetsboro, OH)
- National ranking: #52 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9744 rating)
- Position ranking: #10 (DL)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#40: Mario Manningham (2005)

- College: Michigan
- High school: Warren G Harding (Warren, OH)
- National ranking: #52 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9785 rating)
- Position ranking: #6 (WR)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZvGfC_0d3oYmHm00
Johann Schwarz // Wikimedia Commons

#39: Devoe Torrence (2008)

- College: not committed
- High school: Washington (Massillon, OH)
- National ranking: #51 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9764 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (ATH)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#38: DeVier Posey (2008)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: LaSalle (Cincinnati, OH)
- National ranking: #49 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9769 rating)
- Position ranking: #10 (WR)
- Read more details on 247Sports

larrysphatpage // Flickr

#37: Justin Boren (2006)

- College: Michigan
- High school: Pickerington Central (Pickerington, OH)
- National ranking: #49 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9783 rating)
- Position ranking: #5 (OG)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJbNq_0d3oYmHm00
Pablo Corredor // Wikimedia Commons

#36: DeShawn Wynn (2002)

- College: Florida
- High school: Reading Community (Cincinnati, OH)
- National ranking: #48 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9789 rating)
- Position ranking: #6 (RB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#35: Brandon Braxton (2004)

- College: Oklahoma
- High school: Ursuline (Youngstown, OH)
- National ranking: #47 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9791 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mlrh1_0d3oYmHm00
247Sports

#34: Kyle Kalis (2012)

- College: Michigan
- High school: St. Edward (Lakewood, OH)
- National ranking: #46 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9775 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (OG)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IOAEV_0d3oYmHm00
247Sports

#33: Demario McCall (2016)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: North Ridgeville (North Ridgeville, OH)
- National ranking: #44 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9767 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (APB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

larrysphatpage // Flickr

#32: Pierre Woods (2001)

- College: Michigan
- High school: Glenville (Cleveland, OH)
- National ranking: #43 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9831 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (SDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RvtEg_0d3oYmHm00
247Sports

#31: Connor Smith (2006)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Colerain (Cincinnati, OH)
- National ranking: #42 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9801 rating)
- Position ranking: #4 (OG)
- Read more details on 247Sports

Ron Reiring // Flickr

#30: Maurice Clarett (2002)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Warren G Harding (Warren, OH)
- National ranking: #35 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.9841 rating)
- Position ranking: #5 (RB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26su5V_0d3oYmHm00
247Sports

#29: Justin Hilliard (2015)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: St. Xavier (Cincinnati, OH)
- National ranking: #35 in 2015 (5 stars, 0.9851 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (OLB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PmNIa_0d3oYmHm00
247Sports

#28: Tyreke Smith (2018)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Cleveland Heights (Cleveland, OH)
- National ranking: #34 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9816 rating)
- Position ranking: #4 (WDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494Z8g_0d3oYmHm00
247Sports

#27: Jalin Marshall (2013)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Middletown (Middletown, OH)
- National ranking: #34 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.9839 rating)
- Position ranking: #4 (WR)
- Read more details on 247Sports

Ron Reiring // Flickr

#26: Justin Zwick (2002)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Washington (Massillon, OH)
- National ranking: #34 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.9843 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (PRO)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTwoe_0d3oYmHm00
247Sports

#25: Jonathon Cooper (2016)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Gahanna Lincoln (Columbus, OH)
- National ranking: #33 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9811 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (WDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXzmQ_0d3oYmHm00
Ron Reiring // Flickr

#24: Louis Irizarry (2003)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Ursuline (Youngstown, OH)
- National ranking: #33 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.9833 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (TE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#23: Robert Rose (2006)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Glenville (Cleveland, OH)
- National ranking: #31 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9845 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (SDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V4197_0d3oYmHm00
247Sports

#22: Jaelen Gill (2018)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Westerville South (Westerville, OH)
- National ranking: #30 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9831 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (APB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#21: Trey DePriest (2011)

- College: Alabama
- High school: Springfield (Springfield, OH)
- National ranking: #30 in 2011 (5 stars, 0.9846 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (ILB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#20: Kyle Rudolph (2008)

- College: Notre Dame
- High school: Elder (Cincinnati, OH)
- National ranking: #29 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9832 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (TE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HOkCG_0d3oYmHm00
247Sports

#19: Braxton Miller (2011)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Wayne (Dayton, OH)
- National ranking: #29 in 2011 (5 stars, 0.9847 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (DUAL)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#18: Eugene Clifford (2007)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Colerain (Cincinnati, OH)
- National ranking: #28 in 2007 (5 stars, 0.9849 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (S)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7yep_0d3oYmHm00
247Sports

#17: Tommy Kraemer (2016)

- College: Notre Dame
- High school: Elder (Cincinnati, OH)
- National ranking: #26 in 2016 (5 stars, 0.9835 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0516vb_0d3oYmHm00
247Sports

#16: Jamario O'Neal (2005)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Glenville (Cleveland, OH)
- National ranking: #23 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9908 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (CB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#15: Ben Martin (2007)

- College: Tennessee
- High school: La Salle (Cincinnati, OH)
- National ranking: #22 in 2007 (5 stars, 0.9874 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (SDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

Ron Reiring // Flickr

#14: Donte Whitner (2003)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Glenville (Cleveland, OH)
- National ranking: #22 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.9912 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (CB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#13: Mike Adams (2008)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Dublin Coffman (Dublin, OH)
- National ranking: #21 in 2008 (5 stars, 0.9887 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D7YkO_0d3oYmHm00
247Sports

#12: Adolphus Washington (2012)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Taft (Cincinnati, OH)
- National ranking: #19 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9895 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (WDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eCDbP_0d3oYmHm00
247Sports

#11: Jackson Carman (2018)

- College: Clemson
- High school: Fairfield (Fairfield, OH)
- National ranking: #17 in 2018 (5 stars, 0.9894 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zJuay_0d3oYmHm00
247Sports

#10: Alex Boone (2005)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: St. Edward (Lakewood, OH)
- National ranking: #17 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9934 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

Ron Reiring // Flickr

#9: Mike D'Andrea (2002)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Avon Lake (Avon Lake, OH)
- National ranking: #16 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.9926 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (ILB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#8: Fred Davis (2004)

- College: USC
- High school: Rogers (Toledo, OH)
- National ranking: #14 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.9944 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (WR)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oKXln_0d3oYmHm00
247Sports

#7: Zach Harrison (2019)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Olentangy Orange (Lewis Center, OH)
- National ranking: #12 in 2019 (5 stars, 0.9933 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (SDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zYjLf_0d3oYmHm00
247Sports

#6: Paris Johnson Jr. (2020)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Princeton (Cincinnati, OH)
- National ranking: #9 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.9953 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#5: Jordan Hicks (2010)

- College: Texas
- High school: Lakota West (West Chester, OH)
- National ranking: #7 in 2010 (5 stars, 0.9962 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (OLB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#4: Beanie Wells (2006)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Garfield (Akron, OH)
- National ranking: #7 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9965 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (RB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

larrysphatpage // Flickr

#3: Prescott Burgess (2003)

- College: Michigan
- High school: Warren G Harding (Warren, OH)
- National ranking: #5 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.997 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (S)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kLamk_0d3oYmHm00
247Sports

#2: Jack Sawyer (2021)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Pickerington North (Pickerington, OH)
- National ranking: #4 in 2021 (5 stars, 0.9982 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (DL)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#1: Ted Ginn Jr. (2004)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Glenville (Cleveland, OH)
- National ranking: #2 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.9992 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (CB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

