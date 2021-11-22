247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from Ohio over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Ohio since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

Ron Reiring // Flickr

#50: Maurice Hall (2001)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Brookhaven (Columbus, OH)

- National ranking: #73 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9749 rating)

- Position ranking: #15 (RB)

Ron Reiring // Flickr

#49: Marcus Freeman (2004)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Wayne (Dayton, OH)

- National ranking: #66 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9741 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (ILB)

Ron Reiring // Flickr

#48: Doug Datish (2002)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Howland (Warren, OH)

- National ranking: #62 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9739 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (OT)

Ron Reiring // Flickr

#47: Reggie Arden (2001)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Ironton (Ironton, OH)

- National ranking: #60 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9787 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (OLB)

larrysphatpage // Flickr

#46: Shawn Crable (2003)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Washington (Massillon, OH)

- National ranking: #57 in 2003 (4 stars, 0.9741 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (WDE)

larrysphatpage // Flickr

#45: Pat Massey (2001)

- College: Michigan

- High school: St. Ignatius (Cleveland, OH)

- National ranking: #57 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9793 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (SDE)

Ron Reiring // Flickr

#44: David Patterson (2003)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Warrensville Heights (Cleveland, OH)

- National ranking: #54 in 2003 (4 stars, 0.9755 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (DT)

247Sports

#43: Josh Myers (2017)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Miamisburg (Miamisburg, OH)

- National ranking: #53 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9757 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OG)

247Sports

#42: Dante Booker (2014)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: St. Vincent-St. Mary (Akron, OH)

- National ranking: #52 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9743 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OLB)

247Sports

#41: Mike Hall (2021)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Streetsboro (Streetsboro, OH)

- National ranking: #52 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9744 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (DL)

247Sports

#40: Mario Manningham (2005)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Warren G Harding (Warren, OH)

- National ranking: #52 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9785 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (WR)

Johann Schwarz // Wikimedia Commons

#39: Devoe Torrence (2008)

- College: not committed

- High school: Washington (Massillon, OH)

- National ranking: #51 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9764 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (ATH)

247Sports

#38: DeVier Posey (2008)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: LaSalle (Cincinnati, OH)

- National ranking: #49 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9769 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (WR)

larrysphatpage // Flickr

#37: Justin Boren (2006)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Pickerington Central (Pickerington, OH)

- National ranking: #49 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9783 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (OG)

Pablo Corredor // Wikimedia Commons

#36: DeShawn Wynn (2002)

- College: Florida

- High school: Reading Community (Cincinnati, OH)

- National ranking: #48 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9789 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (RB)

247Sports

#35: Brandon Braxton (2004)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Ursuline (Youngstown, OH)

- National ranking: #47 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9791 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OT)

247Sports

#34: Kyle Kalis (2012)

- College: Michigan

- High school: St. Edward (Lakewood, OH)

- National ranking: #46 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9775 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OG)

247Sports

#33: Demario McCall (2016)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: North Ridgeville (North Ridgeville, OH)

- National ranking: #44 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9767 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (APB)

larrysphatpage // Flickr

#32: Pierre Woods (2001)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Glenville (Cleveland, OH)

- National ranking: #43 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9831 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (SDE)

247Sports

#31: Connor Smith (2006)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Colerain (Cincinnati, OH)

- National ranking: #42 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9801 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OG)

Ron Reiring // Flickr

#30: Maurice Clarett (2002)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Warren G Harding (Warren, OH)

- National ranking: #35 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.9841 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (RB)

247Sports

#29: Justin Hilliard (2015)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: St. Xavier (Cincinnati, OH)

- National ranking: #35 in 2015 (5 stars, 0.9851 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OLB)

247Sports

#28: Tyreke Smith (2018)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Cleveland Heights (Cleveland, OH)

- National ranking: #34 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9816 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (WDE)

247Sports

#27: Jalin Marshall (2013)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Middletown (Middletown, OH)

- National ranking: #34 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.9839 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (WR)

Ron Reiring // Flickr

#26: Justin Zwick (2002)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Washington (Massillon, OH)

- National ranking: #34 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.9843 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (PRO)

247Sports

#25: Jonathon Cooper (2016)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Gahanna Lincoln (Columbus, OH)

- National ranking: #33 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9811 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (WDE)

Ron Reiring // Flickr

#24: Louis Irizarry (2003)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Ursuline (Youngstown, OH)

- National ranking: #33 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.9833 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (TE)

247Sports

#23: Robert Rose (2006)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Glenville (Cleveland, OH)

- National ranking: #31 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9845 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (SDE)

247Sports

#22: Jaelen Gill (2018)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Westerville South (Westerville, OH)

- National ranking: #30 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9831 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (APB)

247Sports

#21: Trey DePriest (2011)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Springfield (Springfield, OH)

- National ranking: #30 in 2011 (5 stars, 0.9846 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (ILB)

247Sports

#20: Kyle Rudolph (2008)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Elder (Cincinnati, OH)

- National ranking: #29 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9832 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (TE)

247Sports

#19: Braxton Miller (2011)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Wayne (Dayton, OH)

- National ranking: #29 in 2011 (5 stars, 0.9847 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (DUAL)

247Sports

#18: Eugene Clifford (2007)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Colerain (Cincinnati, OH)

- National ranking: #28 in 2007 (5 stars, 0.9849 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (S)

247Sports

#17: Tommy Kraemer (2016)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Elder (Cincinnati, OH)

- National ranking: #26 in 2016 (5 stars, 0.9835 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OT)

247Sports

#16: Jamario O'Neal (2005)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Glenville (Cleveland, OH)

- National ranking: #23 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9908 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (CB)

247Sports

#15: Ben Martin (2007)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: La Salle (Cincinnati, OH)

- National ranking: #22 in 2007 (5 stars, 0.9874 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (SDE)

Ron Reiring // Flickr

#14: Donte Whitner (2003)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Glenville (Cleveland, OH)

- National ranking: #22 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.9912 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (CB)

247Sports

#13: Mike Adams (2008)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Dublin Coffman (Dublin, OH)

- National ranking: #21 in 2008 (5 stars, 0.9887 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OT)

247Sports

#12: Adolphus Washington (2012)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Taft (Cincinnati, OH)

- National ranking: #19 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9895 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WDE)

247Sports

#11: Jackson Carman (2018)

- College: Clemson

- High school: Fairfield (Fairfield, OH)

- National ranking: #17 in 2018 (5 stars, 0.9894 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OT)

247Sports

#10: Alex Boone (2005)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: St. Edward (Lakewood, OH)

- National ranking: #17 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9934 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OT)

Ron Reiring // Flickr

#9: Mike D'Andrea (2002)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Avon Lake (Avon Lake, OH)

- National ranking: #16 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.9926 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (ILB)

247Sports

#8: Fred Davis (2004)

- College: USC

- High school: Rogers (Toledo, OH)

- National ranking: #14 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.9944 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WR)

247Sports

#7: Zach Harrison (2019)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Olentangy Orange (Lewis Center, OH)

- National ranking: #12 in 2019 (5 stars, 0.9933 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (SDE)

247Sports

#6: Paris Johnson Jr. (2020)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Princeton (Cincinnati, OH)

- National ranking: #9 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.9953 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OT)

247Sports

#5: Jordan Hicks (2010)

- College: Texas

- High school: Lakota West (West Chester, OH)

- National ranking: #7 in 2010 (5 stars, 0.9962 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OLB)

247Sports

#4: Beanie Wells (2006)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Garfield (Akron, OH)

- National ranking: #7 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9965 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (RB)

larrysphatpage // Flickr

#3: Prescott Burgess (2003)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Warren G Harding (Warren, OH)

- National ranking: #5 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.997 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (S)

247Sports

#2: Jack Sawyer (2021)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Pickerington North (Pickerington, OH)

- National ranking: #4 in 2021 (5 stars, 0.9982 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (DL)

247Sports

#1: Ted Ginn Jr. (2004)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Glenville (Cleveland, OH)

- National ranking: #2 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.9992 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (CB)

