Multivehicle crash shuts down northbound lane on S.R. 417

A major multivehicle crash Monday morning is blocking the northbound right lane of State Road 417 in the Orange County area, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred around 7:07 a.m. at Exit 14, Landstar Boulevard, and has traffic backed up to the Exit 11 ramp at U.S. Highway 441, Orange Blossom Trail.

The crash previously had all lanes shut down.

FDOT images show a tractor-trailer truck overturned on the highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol listed injuries in the crash, but was not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.