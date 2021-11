247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from Alabama over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Alabama since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

247Sports

#50: Quandarrius Robinson (2020)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Jackson-Olin (Birmingham, AL)

- National ranking: #65 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9703 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (OLB)

247Sports

#49: Grant Hill (2013)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Huntsville (Huntsville, AL)

- National ranking: #61 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9733 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OG)

247Sports

#48: Deantwan Whitehead (2006)

- College: Louisville

- High school: West End Sch (Birmingham, AL)

- National ranking: #60 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9738 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (SDE)

247Sports

#47: Lester Cotton (2015)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Central (Tuscaloosa, AL)

- National ranking: #54 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9749 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OG)

247Sports

#46: Nikita Stover (2004)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Hartselle (Hartselle, AL)

- National ranking: #54 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9765 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (WR)

247Sports

#45: Jerrell Harris (2008)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Gadsden City (Gadsden, AL)

- National ranking: #52 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9758 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OLB)

247Sports

#44: Deontae Lawson (2021)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Mobile Christian School (Mobile, AL)

- National ranking: #51 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9746 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (LB)

#43: Jayson Swain (2003)

#43: Jayson Swain (2003)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Grissom (Huntsville, AL)

- National ranking: #49 in 2003 (4 stars, 0.9763 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (WR)

#42: Jason Allen (2002)

#42: Jason Allen (2002)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Muscle Shoals (Muscle Shoals, AL)

- National ranking: #49 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9781 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (ATH)

247Sports

#41: Dee Liner (2013)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Muscle Shoals (Muscle Shoals, AL)

- National ranking: #47 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.976 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (DT)

247Sports

#40: Justyn Ross (2018)

- College: Clemson

- High school: Central (Phenix City, AL)

- National ranking: #45 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9765 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (WR)

247Sports

#39: Kerryon Johnson (2015)

- College: Auburn

- High school: Madison Academy (Madison, AL)

- National ranking: #43 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9811 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (ATH)

#38: Lemarcus Rowell (2001)

#38: Lemarcus Rowell (2001)

- College: Auburn

- High school: Opelika (Fulton, MS)

- National ranking: #41 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9845 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OLB)

247Sports

#37: Pierce Quick (2019)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Hewitt-Trussville (Trussville, AL)

- National ranking: #40 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9789 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (OT)

247Sports

#36: Reggie Ragland (2012)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Bob Jones (Madison, AL)

- National ranking: #40 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9809 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (ILB)

247Sports

#35: Demouy Kennedy (2020)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Theodore (Theodore, AL)

- National ranking: #39 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9819 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (ILB)

#34: JaMarcus Russell (2003)

#34: JaMarcus Russell (2003)

- College: LSU

- High school: Williamson (Mobile, AL)

- National ranking: #38 in 2003 (4 stars, 0.9817 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (PRO)

247Sports

#33: Bo Nix (2019)

- College: Auburn

- High school: Pinson Valley (Pinson, AL)

- National ranking: #33 in 2019 (5 stars, 0.9857 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (DUAL)

247Sports

#32: Marlon Davidson (2016)

- College: Auburn

- High school: Greenville (Montgomery, AL)

- National ranking: #32 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9813 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (SDE)

247Sports

#31: Michael McNeil (2007)

- College: Auburn

- High school: WP Davidson (Mobile, AL)

- National ranking: #32 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9818 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (S)

#30: Ben Obomanu (2002)

#30: Ben Obomanu (2002)

- College: Auburn

- High school: Selma (Selma, AL)

- National ranking: #31 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.9855 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (WR)

247Sports

#29: D.J. Fluker (2009)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Foley (Foley, AL)

- National ranking: #30 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.9849 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OT)

247Sports

#28: Chris Casher (2012)

- College: Florida State

- High school: WP Davidson (Mobile, AL)

- National ranking: #29 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.987 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (WDE)

247Sports

#27: Daron Payne (2015)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Shades Valley (Birmingham, AL)

- National ranking: #29 in 2015 (5 stars, 0.9879 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (DT)

247Sports

#26: LaBryan Ray (2017)

- College: Alabama

- High school: James Clemens (Madison, AL)

- National ranking: #28 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.9867 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (SDE)

247Sports

#25: B.J. Scott (2008)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Vigor (Mobile, AL)

- National ranking: #27 in 2008 (5 stars, 0.9846 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (CB)

247Sports

#24: Tre' Williams (2014)

- College: Auburn

- High school: St. Paul's Episcopal (Mobile, AL)

- National ranking: #27 in 2014 (5 stars, 0.9868 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (ILB)

247Sports

#23: T.J. Yeldon (2012)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Daphne (Daphne, AL)

- National ranking: #27 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9876 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (RB)

247Sports

#22: Clay Webb (2019)

- College: Georgia

- High school: Oxford (Oxford, AL)

- National ranking: #26 in 2019 (5 stars, 0.9877 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OC)

247Sports

#21: George Pickens (2019)

- College: Georgia

- High school: Hoover (Hoover, AL)

- National ranking: #24 in 2019 (5 stars, 0.988 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (WR)

247Sports

#20: Tyler Love (2008)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Mountain Brook (Birmingham, AL)

- National ranking: #23 in 2008 (5 stars, 0.9884 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OT)

247Sports

#19: Roc Thomas (2014)

- College: Auburn

- High school: Oxford (Oxford, AL)

- National ranking: #23 in 2014 (5 stars, 0.9894 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (RB)

#18: Chad Jackson (2003)

#18: Chad Jackson (2003)

- College: Florida

- High school: Hoover (Hoover, AL)

- National ranking: #23 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.9904 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (WR)

247Sports

#17: O.J. Howard (2013)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Autauga Academy (Prattville, AL)

- National ranking: #19 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.9916 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (TE)

247Sports

#16: Nico Johnson (2009)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Andalusia (Andalusia, AL)

- National ranking: #17 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.9905 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (ILB)

247Sports

#15: Ga'Quincy McKinstry (2021)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Pinson Valley (Pinson, AL)

- National ranking: #17 in 2021 (5 stars, 0.9907 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (CB)

247Sports

#14: Mack Wilson (2016)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Carver (Montgomery, AL)

- National ranking: #16 in 2016 (5 stars, 0.9884 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OLB)

247Sports

#13: Jameis Winston (2012)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Hueytown (Hueytown, AL)

- National ranking: #16 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9915 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (DUAL)

#12: Carnell Williams (2001)

#12: Carnell Williams (2001)

- College: Auburn

- High school: Etowah (Attalla, AL)

- National ranking: #16 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9936 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (RB)

247Sports

#11: Dre Kirkpatrick (2009)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Gadsden City (Gadsden, AL)

- National ranking: #14 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.9918 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (CB)

247Sports

#10: Rashaan Evans (2014)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Auburn (Auburn, AL)

- National ranking: #14 in 2014 (5 stars, 0.9926 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OLB)

247Sports

#9: Dee Milliner (2010)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Stanhope Elmore (Millbrook, AL)

- National ranking: #14 in 2010 (5 stars, 0.9932 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (CB)

247Sports

#8: Marlon Humphrey (2014)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Hoover (Hoover, AL)

- National ranking: #11 in 2014 (5 stars, 0.9942 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (CB)

247Sports

#7: Ben Davis (2016)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Gordo (Gordo, AL)

- National ranking: #10 in 2016 (5 stars, 0.9955 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (ILB)

247Sports

#6: Reuben Foster (2013)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Auburn (Auburn, AL)

- National ranking: #6 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.9961 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (ILB)

#5: Dee Finley (2008)

#5: Dee Finley (2008)

- College: Florida

- High school: Auburn (Auburn, AL)

- National ranking: #3 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9724 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (S)

247Sports

#4: Julio Jones (2008)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Foley (Foley, AL)

- National ranking: #3 in 2008 (5 stars, 0.9992 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WR)

247Sports

#3: Brodie Croyle (2001)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Westbrook Christian School (Rainbow City, AL)

- National ranking: #2 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9986 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (PRO)

247Sports

#2: Kerry Murphy (2007)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Hoover (Hoover, AL)

- National ranking: #1 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9771 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (DT)

247Sports

#1: Andre Smith (2006)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Huffman (Birmingham, AL)

- National ranking: #1 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9994 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OG)

