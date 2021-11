247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from Pennsylvania over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Pennsylvania since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

reivax // Flickr

#40: Charles Rush (2001)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Cathedral Prep (Erie, PA)

- National ranking: #74 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9747 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

reivax // Flickr

#39: Greg Harrison (2004)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Valley (New Kensington, PA)

- National ranking: #60 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9747 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#38: Dorin Dickerson (2006)

- College: Pittsburgh

- High school: West Allegheny (Imperial, PA)

- National ranking: #55 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9759 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#37: Paris Ford (2017)

- College: Pittsburgh

- High school: Steel Valley (Pittsburgh, PA)

- National ranking: #52 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.976 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Pablo Corredor // Wikimedia Commons

#36: Alex Anzalone (2013)

- College: Florida

- High school: Wyomissing (Reading, PA)

- National ranking: #51 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.975 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#35: Kyle Mitchum (2004)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: McDowell (Erie, PA)

- National ranking: #51 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9781 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#34: Jeremiha Hunter (2006)

- College: Iowa

- High school: Harrisburg (Harrisburg, PA)

- National ranking: #50 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9782 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

larrysphatpage // Flickr

#33: Tim Massaquoi (2001)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Parkland (Allentown, PA)

- National ranking: #49 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9819 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#32: Lucas Nix (2008)

- College: Pittsburgh

- High school: Thomas Jefferson (Jefferson, PA)

- National ranking: #46 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9776 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#31: Dorian Johnson (2013)

- College: Pittsburgh

- High school: Belle Vernon (Belle Vernon, PA)

- National ranking: #44 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9777 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Gunther Hagleitner // Flickr

#30: James Bryant (2004)

- College: Miami

- High school: Reading (Reading, PA)

- National ranking: #44 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9811 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#29: Adam Breneman (2013)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Cedar Cliff (Camp Hill, PA)

- National ranking: #43 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9779 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#28: Lamont Wade (2017)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Clairton (Clairton, PA)

- National ranking: #43 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9797 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#27: Ben Koyack (2011)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Oil City (Oil City, PA)

- National ranking: #42 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9765 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#26: Eric Shrive (2009)

- College: Penn State

- High school: West Scranton (Scranton, PA)

- National ranking: #39 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9787 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#25: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (2021)

- College: Clemson

- High school: St. Joseph's (Philadelphia, PA)

- National ranking: #36 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9819 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (LB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#24: Marques Slocum (2005)

- College: Michigan

- High school: West Philadelphia Catholic (Philadelphia, PA)

- National ranking: #34 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9853 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#23: D'Andre Swift (2017)

- College: Georgia

- High school: St. Joseph's (Philadelphia, PA)

- National ranking: #33 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.9838 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

larrysphatpage // Flickr

#22: Marlin Jackson (2001)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Sharon (Sharon, PA)

- National ranking: #33 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9857 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#21: Rushel Shell (2012)

- College: Pittsburgh

- High school: Hopewell (Aliquippa, PA)

- National ranking: #32 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9849 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#20: LeSean McCoy (2006)

- College: Miami

- High school: Bishop McDevitt (Harrisburg, PA)

- National ranking: #29 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9861 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#19: Michal Menet (2016)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Exeter Township (Reading, PA)

- National ranking: #28 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9818 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#18: Kyle McCord (2021)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: St. Joseph's (Philadelphia, PA)

- National ranking: #27 in 2021 (5 stars, 0.986 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (QB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#17: Robert Foster (2013)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Central Valley (Monaca, PA)

- National ranking: #23 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.9896 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#16: Cecil Howard (2001)

- College: Syracuse

- High school: McKeesport (Mckeesport, PA)

- National ranking: #23 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.992 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (DUAL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#15: Miles Sanders (2016)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Woodland Hills (Pittsburgh, PA)

- National ranking: #21 in 2016 (5 stars, 0.9865 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#14: Dorian Bell (2009)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Gateway (Monroeville, PA)

- National ranking: #20 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.9899 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#13: Callahan Bright (2005)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Harriton (Bryn Mawr, PA)

- National ranking: #19 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9932 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#12: Chad Henne (2004)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Wilson (Reading, PA)

- National ranking: #18 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.9924 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#11: Nolan Rucci (2021)

- College: Wisconsin

- High school: Warwick (Lititz, PA)

- National ranking: #15 in 2021 (5 stars, 0.992 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#10: Anthony Morelli (2004)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Penn Hills (Pittsburgh, PA)

- National ranking: #15 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.9936 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#9: Justin King (2005)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Gateway (Monroeville, PA)

- National ranking: #15 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9942 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#8: Jonathan Baldwin (2008)

- College: Pittsburgh

- High school: Aliquippa (Aliquippa, PA)

- National ranking: #13 in 2008 (5 stars, 0.9914 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#7: Dan Connor (2004)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Strath Haven (Wallingford, PA)

- National ranking: #13 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.9944 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#6: Sharrif Floyd (2010)

- College: Florida

- High school: George Washington (Philadelphia, PA)

- National ranking: #6 in 2010 (5 stars, 0.997 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#5: Noah Spence (2012)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Bishop McDevitt (Harrisburg, PA)

- National ranking: #5 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9975 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#4: Micah Parsons (2018)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Harrisburg (Harrisburg, PA)

- National ranking: #5 in 2018 (5 stars, 0.9982 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#3: Julian Fleming (2020)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Southern Columbia (Catawissa, PA)

- National ranking: #3 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.9979 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#2: Terrelle Pryor (2008)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Jeannette (Jeannette, PA)

- National ranking: #2 in 2008 (5 stars, 0.9997 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (DUAL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#1: Kevin Jones (2001)

- College: Virginia Tech

- High school: Cardinal O'Hara (Springfield, PA)

- National ranking: #1 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9992 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

