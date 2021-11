247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from California over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from California since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

Neomrbrungle // Wikimedia Commons

#50: Kevin Simon (2001)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: De La Salle (Concord, CA)

- National ranking: #24 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.991 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OLB)

Roman Fuchs // Wikimedia Commons

#49: DeSean Jackson (2005)

- College: California

- High school: Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, CA)

- National ranking: #22 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.991 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (WR)

247Sports

#48: Allen Bradford (2006)

- College: USC

- High school: Colton (Colton, CA)

- National ranking: #17 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9925 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (RB)

247Sports

#47: Reggie Bush (2003)

- College: USC

- High school: Helix (La Mesa, CA)

- National ranking: #17 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.993 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (RB)

Sparrowman980 // Wikimedia Commons

#46: Keisean Lucier-South (2015)

- College: UCLA

- High school: Orange Lutheran (Orange, CA)

- National ranking: #16 in 2015 (5 stars, 0.9909 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WDE)

247Sports

#45: Blake Ayles (2008)

- College: USC

- High school: Orange Lutheran (Orange, CA)

- National ranking: #16 in 2008 (5 stars, 0.9911 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (TE)

247Sports

#44: JT Daniels (2018)

- College: USC

- High school: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

- National ranking: #16 in 2018 (5 stars, 0.9919 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (PRO)

247Sports

#43: Cameron Colvin (2004)

- College: Oregon

- High school: De La Salle (Concord, CA)

- National ranking: #16 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.9932 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (WR)

Melizabethi123 // Wikimedia Commons

#42: Dominic Robinson (2001)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Diamond Bar (Diamond Bar, CA)

- National ranking: #15 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9936 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (WR)

247Sports

#41: Arik Armstead (2012)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Pleasant Grove (Elk Grove, CA)

- National ranking: #14 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9917 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (ATH)

247Sports

#40: Marlon Lucky (2005)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: North Hollywood Senior (North Hollywood, CA)

- National ranking: #14 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.995 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (RB)

247Sports

#39: De'Anthony Thomas (2011)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Crenshaw (Los Angeles, CA)

- National ranking: #13 in 2011 (5 stars, 0.9926 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (APB)

Dllu // Wikipedia

#38: Nathan Rhodes (2002)

- College: Washington

- High school: East Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)

- National ranking: #13 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.9938 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OT)

247Sports

#37: Mique Juarez (2016)

- College: UCLA

- High school: North High School (Torrance, CA)

- National ranking: #11 in 2016 (5 stars, 0.9924 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OLB)

247Sports

#36: Josh Rosen (2015)

- College: UCLA

- High school: St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA)

- National ranking: #11 in 2015 (5 stars, 0.9932 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (PRO)

247Sports

#35: Vontaze Burfict (2009)

- College: Arizona State

- High school: Centennial (Corona, CA)

- National ranking: #11 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.9935 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (ILB)

247Sports

#34: Kyle Murphy (2012)

- College: Stanford

- High school: San Clemente (San Clemente, CA)

- National ranking: #11 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9937 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OT)

247Sports

#33: Amon-Ra St. Brown (2018)

- College: USC

- High school: Mater Dei (Anaheim, CA)

- National ranking: #11 in 2018 (5 stars, 0.9948 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WR)

247Sports

#32: Stafon Johnson (2006)

- College: USC

- High school: Dorsey (Los Angeles, CA)

- National ranking: #10 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9947 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (RB)

247Sports

#31: D.J. Uiagalelei (2020)

- College: Clemson

- High school: St. John Bosco (Bellflower, CA)

- National ranking: #10 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.9949 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (PRO)

247Sports

#30: Michael Craven (2001)

- College: Stanford

- High school: La Quinta (La Quinta, CA)

- National ranking: #10 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9954 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OLB)

247Sports

#29: Rey Maualuga (2005)

- College: USC

- High school: Eureka (Eureka, CA)

- National ranking: #10 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9958 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (ILB)

247Sports

#28: Jeff Schweiger (2004)

- College: USC

- High school: Valley Christian (San Jose, CA)

- National ranking: #10 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.996 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WDE)

247Sports

#27: Bru McCoy (2019)

- College: Texas

- High school: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

- National ranking: #9 in 2019 (5 stars, 0.9944 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (ATH)

247Sports

#26: George Farmer (2011)

- College: USC

- High school: Junipero Serra (Gardena, CA)

- National ranking: #8 in 2011 (5 stars, 0.9953 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WR)

247Sports

#25: Adoree' Jackson (2014)

- College: USC

- High school: Junipero Serra (Gardena, CA)

- National ranking: #7 in 2014 (5 stars, 0.996 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (CB)

247Sports

#24: Eddie Vanderdoes (2013)

- College: UCLA

- High school: Placer (Auburn, CA)

- National ranking: #7 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.996 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (DT)

247Sports

#23: Marc Tyler (2007)

- College: USC

- High school: Oaks Christian (Thousand Oaks, CA)

- National ranking: #7 in 2007 (5 stars, 0.997 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (RB)

247Sports

#22: Justin Flowe (2020)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Upland (Upland, CA)

- National ranking: #6 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.9967 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (ILB)

247Sports

#21: Kahlil McKenzie (2015)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Clayton Valley (Concord, CA)

- National ranking: #6 in 2015 (5 stars, 0.9972 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (DT)

247Sports

#20: Chris Galippo (2007)

- College: USC

- High school: Servite (Anaheim, CA)

- National ranking: #6 in 2007 (5 stars, 0.9975 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (ILB)

247Sports

#19: Su'a Cravens (2013)

- College: USC

- High school: Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, CA)

- National ranking: #5 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.9962 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (S)

Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#18: Shaun Cody (2001)

- College: USC

- High school: Los Altos (Hacienda Heights, CA)

- National ranking: #5 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9974 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (DT)

247Sports

#17: Shaq Thompson (2012)

- College: Washington

- High school: Grant Union (Sacramento, CA)

- National ranking: #4 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9978 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (S)

247Sports

#16: Darrell Scott (2008)

- College: Colorado

- High school: St. Bonaventure (Ventura, CA)

- National ranking: #4 in 2008 (5 stars, 0.998 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (RB)

247Sports

#15: Ben Olson (2002)

- College: BYU

- High school: Hillcrest Christian School (Thousand Oaks, CA)

- National ranking: #4 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.998 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (PRO)

247Sports

#14: Iman Marshall (2015)

- College: USC

- High school: Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, CA)

- National ranking: #4 in 2015 (5 stars, 0.9986 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (CB)

Gunther Hagleitner // Flickr

#13: Kyle Wright (2003)

- College: Miami

- High school: Monte Vista (Danville, CA)

- National ranking: #3 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.9984 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (PRO)

247Sports

#12: Robert Woods (2010)

- College: USC

- High school: Junipero Serra (Gardena, CA)

- National ranking: #3 in 2010 (5 stars, 0.9987 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (ATH)

247Sports

#11: Mark Sanchez (2005)

- College: USC

- High school: Agape Academy (Mission Viejo, CA)

- National ranking: #3 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9988 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (PRO)

247Sports

#10: Najee Harris (2017)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Antioch (Antioch, CA)

- National ranking: #2 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.9984 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (RB)

247Sports

#9: Kayvon Thibodeaux (2019)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Oaks Christian (Thousand Oaks, CA)

- National ranking: #2 in 2019 (5 stars, 0.9987 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WDE)

247Sports

#8: Jimmy Clausen (2007)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Oaks Christian (Thousand Oaks, CA)

- National ranking: #2 in 2007 (5 stars, 0.9988 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (PRO)

Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#7: Whitney Lewis (2003)

- College: USC

- High school: St. Bonaventure (Ventura, CA)

- National ranking: #2 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.999 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WR)

247Sports

#6: Lorenzo Booker (2002)

- College: Florida State

- High school: St. Bonaventure (Ventura, CA)

- National ranking: #2 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.9992 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (APB)

247Sports

#5: Bryce Young (2020)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Mater Dei (Santa Ana, CA)

- National ranking: #2 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.9994 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (DUAL)

247Sports

#4: Jaelan Phillips (2017)

- College: UCLA

- High school: Redlands East Valley (Redlands, CA)

- National ranking: #1 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.9989 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WDE)

247Sports

#3: Matt Barkley (2009)

- College: USC

- High school: Mater Dei (Newport Beach, CA)

- National ranking: #1 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.9993 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (PRO)

247Sports

#2: Korey Foreman (2021)

- College: USC

- High school: Centennial (Corona, CA)

- National ranking: #1 in 2021 (5 stars, 0.9994 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (DL)

247Sports

#1: Ronald Powell (2010)

- College: Florida

- High school: Rancho Verde (Moreno Valley, CA)

- National ranking: #1 in 2010 (5 stars, 0.9999 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WDE)

