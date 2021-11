247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from North Carolina over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from North Carolina since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

#50: B.J. Emmons (2016)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Freedom (Morganton, NC)

- National ranking: #169 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9805 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (RB)

#49: Aaron Kirkland (2002)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Jack Britt (Fayetteville, NC)

- National ranking: #85 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9665 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (TE)

#48: Everette Brown (2005)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Beddingfield (Wilson, NC)

- National ranking: #79 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9691 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WDE)

#47: Jocques Dumas (2001)

- College: North Carolina

- High school: Asheboro (Asheboro, NC)

- National ranking: #79 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9739 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (SDE)

#46: Marque Hall (2004)

- College: South Carolina

- High school: Forest Hills (Marshville, NC)

- National ranking: #74 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9721 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (DT)

#45: Todd Gurley (2012)

- College: Georgia

- High school: Tarboro (Tarboro, NC)

- National ranking: #73 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9654 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (RB)

#44: Carlos Watkins (2012)

- College: Clemson

- High school: Chase (Forest City, NC)

- National ranking: #71 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9666 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (DT)

#43: Mike Mason (2003)

- College: North Carolina

- High school: Rocky Mount (Rocky Mount, NC)

- National ranking: #66 in 2003 (4 stars, 0.9661 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (WR)

#42: Mohamed Massaquoi (2005)

- College: Georgia

- High school: Independence (Charlotte, NC)

- National ranking: #66 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9747 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (WR)

#41: A.J. Davis (2002)

- College: NC State

- High school: Northern (Durham, NC)

- National ranking: #64 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9729 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (CB)

#40: Raeshon McNeil (2006)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Davie County (Mocksville, NC)

- National ranking: #64 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9734 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (CB)

#39: Curtis Crouch (2005)

- College: NC State

- High school: E E Smith (Fayetteville, NC)

- National ranking: #64 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9751 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (OT)

#38: Quavaris Crouch (2019)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Harding University High (Charlotte, NC)

- National ranking: #61 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9699 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (ATH)

#37: A.J. Nicholson (2002)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Mount Tabor (Winston Salem, NC)

- National ranking: #59 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9753 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (ILB)

#36: Jordyn Adams (2018)

- College: North Carolina

- High school: Green Hope (Cary, NC)

- National ranking: #58 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9707 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (WR)

#35: Jalen Dalton (2015)

- College: North Carolina

- High school: West Forsyth (Clemmons, NC)

- National ranking: #57 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9738 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (WDE)

#34: Drake Maye (2021)

- College: North Carolina

- High school: Myers Park (Charlotte, NC)

- National ranking: #55 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9725 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (QB)

#33: Shy Tuttle (2015)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: North Davidson (Lexington, NC)

- National ranking: #55 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9745 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (DT)

#32: Jonathan Crompton (2005)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Tuscola (Waynesville, NC)

- National ranking: #51 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9785 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (PRO)

#31: Will Grier (2014)

- College: Florida

- High school: Davidson Day (Davidson, NC)

- National ranking: #48 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9765 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (PRO)

#30: Jamaal Edwards (2004)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Dudley (Greensboro, NC)

- National ranking: #48 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9787 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (RB)

#29: Robert Boulware (2001)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Zebulon B. Vance (Charlotte, NC)

- National ranking: #45 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9827 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (CB)

#28: Elijah Hood (2014)

- College: North Carolina

- High school: Charlotte Catholic (Charlotte, NC)

- National ranking: #44 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9773 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (RB)

#27: Desmond Evans (2020)

- College: North Carolina

- High school: Lee County (Sanford, NC)

- National ranking: #44 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9774 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (WDE)

#26: Derek Nicholson (2005)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Mount Tabor (Winston Salem, NC)

- National ranking: #42 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9825 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (ILB)

#25: Jheranie Boyd (2009)

- College: North Carolina

- High school: Ashbrook (Gastonia, NC)

- National ranking: #41 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.978 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (WR)

#24: Chris Culliver (2007)

- College: South Carolina

- High school: Garner (Garner, NC)

- National ranking: #38 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.981 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (CB)

#23: Brandon Spikes (2006)

- College: Florida

- High school: Crest (Shelby, NC)

- National ranking: #33 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9831 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (ILB)

#22: Landon Dickerson (2016)

- College: Florida State

- High school: South Caldwell (Hudson, NC)

- National ranking: #31 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9814 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OT)

#21: Will Shipley (2021)

- College: Clemson

- High school: Weddington (Matthews, NC)

- National ranking: #31 in 2021 (5 stars, 0.984 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (RB)

#20: Keeshawn Silver (2021)

- College: North Carolina

- High school: Rocky Mount (Rocky Mount, NC)

- National ranking: #30 in 2021 (5 stars, 0.9842 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (DL)

#19: Robert Crisp (2010)

- College: NC State

- High school: Cedar Ridge (Hillsborough, NC)

- National ranking: #29 in 2010 (5 stars, 0.9847 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OT)

#18: Trenton Simpson (2020)

- College: Clemson

- High school: Mallard Creek (Charlotte, NC)

- National ranking: #26 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.9871 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OLB)

#17: Donte Moss (2009)

- College: North Carolina

- High school: Northside (Jacksonville, NC)

- National ranking: #26 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.9876 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WDE)

#16: Toney Baker (2005)

- College: NC State

- High school: Lucy Ragsdale (Jamestown, NC)

- National ranking: #26 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9884 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (RB)

#15: Dwight Jones (2007)

- College: North Carolina

- High school: Hugh M Cummings (Chatham, VA)

- National ranking: #24 in 2007 (5 stars, 0.9866 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (WR)

#14: Carl Johnson (2006)

- College: Florida

- High school: Southern (Durham, NC)

- National ranking: #24 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9887 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OG)

#13: Xavier Nixon (2009)

- College: Florida

- High school: Jack Britt (Fayetteville, NC)

- National ranking: #21 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.9892 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OT)

#12: Stephone Anthony (2011)

- College: Clemson

- High school: Anson (Wadesboro, NC)

- National ranking: #21 in 2011 (5 stars, 0.9905 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OLB)

#11: Derek Morris (2002)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: North Mecklenburg (Huntersville, NC)

- National ranking: #21 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.9912 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OT)

#10: KJ Henry (2018)

- College: Clemson

- High school: West Forsyth (Clemmons, NC)

- National ranking: #14 in 2018 (5 stars, 0.9928 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (WDE)

#9: Brandon Jefferies (2002)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Crest (Shelby, NC)

- National ranking: #14 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.9934 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OG)

#8: Keith Marshall (2012)

- College: Georgia

- High school: Millbrook (Raleigh, NC)

- National ranking: #13 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9919 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (APB)

#7: Chris Leak (2003)

- College: Florida

- High school: Independence (Charlotte, NC)

- National ranking: #13 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.994 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (PRO)

#6: Jonathan Bullard (2012)

- College: Florida

- High school: Crest (Shelby, NC)

- National ranking: #12 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9924 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (SDE)

#5: DeMario Pressley (2004)

- College: NC State

- High school: Dudley (Greensboro, NC)

- National ranking: #12 in 2004 (5 stars, 0.9946 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (DT)

#4: Keenan Allen (2010)

- College: California

- High school: Northern Guilford (Greensboro, NC)

- National ranking: #10 in 2010 (5 stars, 0.9949 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (S)

#3: Zamir White (2018)

- College: Georgia

- High school: Scotland County (Laurinburg, NC)

- National ranking: #9 in 2018 (5 stars, 0.9957 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (RB)

#2: D.J. Humphries (2012)

- College: Florida

- High school: Mallard Creek (Charlotte, NC)

- National ranking: #3 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.998 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OT)

#1: Dexter Lawrence (2016)

- College: Clemson

- High school: Wake Forest (Wake Forest, NC)

- National ranking: #2 in 2016 (5 stars, 0.9992 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (DT)

