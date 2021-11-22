ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Highest-rated football recruits from Delaware over the last 20 years

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00079k_0d3oYcSW00
Gunther Hagleitner // Flickr

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Delaware since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TD7Iw_0d3oYcSW00
247Sports

#10: Troy Reeder (2014)

- College: Penn State
- High school: Salesianum (Wilmington, DE)
- National ranking: #500 in 2014 (3 stars, 0.8687 rating)
- Position ranking: #22 (ILB)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25CPAV_0d3oYcSW00
247Sports

#9: Angelo Blackson (2011)

- College: Auburn
- High school: Red Lion Christian (Bear, DE)
- National ranking: #359 in 2011 (3 stars, 0.8759 rating)
- Position ranking: #28 (DT)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TkpYh_0d3oYcSW00
247Sports

#8: Trip Thurman (2011)

- College: Florida
- High school: Dover (Dover, DE)
- National ranking: #294 in 2011 (3 stars, 0.8876 rating)
- Position ranking: #30 (OT)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g80YY_0d3oYcSW00
247Sports

#7: Saleem Wormley (2019)

- College: Penn State
- High school: Smyrna (Smyrna, DE)
- National ranking: #287 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9027 rating)
- Position ranking: #18 (OG)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=100SGL_0d3oYcSW00
247Sports

#6: Avery Roberts (2017)

- College: Nebraska
- High school: Concord (Wilmington, DE)
- National ranking: #184 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9248 rating)
- Position ranking: #8 (ILB)
reivax // Flickr

#5: Brandon Snow (2002)

- College: Penn State
- High school: Newark (Newark, DE)
- National ranking: #172 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (FB)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tkuuk_0d3oYcSW00
247Sports

#4: Chris Godwin (2014)

- College: Penn State
- High school: Middletown (Middletown, DE)
- National ranking: #168 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9293 rating)
- Position ranking: #26 (WR)
reivax // Flickr

#3: Justin Brown (2009)

- College: Penn State
- High school: Concord (Wilmington, DE)
- National ranking: #164 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.923 rating)
- Position ranking: #21 (WR)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BIz61_0d3oYcSW00
reivax // Flickr

#2: Devon Still (2007)

- College: Penn State
- High school: Douglass School (Wilmington, DE)
- National ranking: #117 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9382 rating)
- Position ranking: #12 (DT)
Gunther Hagleitner // Flickr

#1: Orien Harris (2001)

- College: Miami
- High school: Newark (Newark, DE)
- National ranking: #55 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9801 rating)
- Position ranking: #6 (DT)
