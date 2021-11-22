Gunther Hagleitner // Flickr

Highest-rated football recruits from Delaware over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Delaware since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

#10: Troy Reeder (2014)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Salesianum (Wilmington, DE)

- National ranking: #500 in 2014 (3 stars, 0.8687 rating)

- Position ranking: #22 (ILB)

#9: Angelo Blackson (2011)

- College: Auburn

- High school: Red Lion Christian (Bear, DE)

- National ranking: #359 in 2011 (3 stars, 0.8759 rating)

- Position ranking: #28 (DT)

#8: Trip Thurman (2011)

- College: Florida

- High school: Dover (Dover, DE)

- National ranking: #294 in 2011 (3 stars, 0.8876 rating)

- Position ranking: #30 (OT)

#7: Saleem Wormley (2019)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Smyrna (Smyrna, DE)

- National ranking: #287 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9027 rating)

- Position ranking: #18 (OG)

#6: Avery Roberts (2017)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Concord (Wilmington, DE)

- National ranking: #184 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9248 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (ILB)

#5: Brandon Snow (2002)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Newark (Newark, DE)

- National ranking: #172 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (FB)

#4: Chris Godwin (2014)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Middletown (Middletown, DE)

- National ranking: #168 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9293 rating)

- Position ranking: #26 (WR)

#3: Justin Brown (2009)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Concord (Wilmington, DE)

- National ranking: #164 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.923 rating)

- Position ranking: #21 (WR)

#2: Devon Still (2007)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Douglass School (Wilmington, DE)

- National ranking: #117 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9382 rating)

- Position ranking: #12 (DT)

#1: Orien Harris (2001)

- College: Miami

- High school: Newark (Newark, DE)

- National ranking: #55 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9801 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (DT)

