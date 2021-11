247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from Oklahoma over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Oklahoma since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

#30: Jerome Janet (2001)

- College: Kansas State

- High school: Union (Tulsa, OK)

- National ranking: #119 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9635 rating)

- Position ranking: #21 (WR)

#29: Kendal Daniels (2021)

- College: Oklahoma State

- High school: Beggs (Beggs, OK)

- National ranking: #100 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9579 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (S)

#28: Andrew Raym (2020)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, OK)

- National ranking: #92 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9576 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OG)

#27: Curtis Justus (2002)

- College: Miami

- High school: Perry (Perry, OK)

- National ranking: #88 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9641 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (TE)

#26: Barry J. Sanders (2012)

- College: Stanford

- High school: Heritage Hall (Oklahoma City, OK)

- National ranking: #84 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9612 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (APB)

#25: Justin Broiles (2017)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: John Marshall (Oklahoma City, OK)

- National ranking: #83 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9607 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (CB)

#24: Josh Turner (2011)

- College: Texas

- High school: Millwood (Oklahoma City, OK)

- National ranking: #82 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9603 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (CB)

#23: David Cornwell (2014)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Norman North (Norman, OK)

- National ranking: #82 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9634 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (PRO)

#22: David Oku (2009)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Carl Albert (Oklahoma City, OK)

- National ranking: #80 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9628 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (RB)

#21: D.J. Wolfe (2004)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Eisenhower (Lawton, OK)

- National ranking: #78 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9707 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (RB)

#20: Phillip Dillard (2005)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Jenks (Jenks, OK)

- National ranking: #76 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9699 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (ILB)

#19: Alex Ross (2012)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Jenks (Jenks, OK)

- National ranking: #75 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9647 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (RB)

#18: Josh Proctor (2018)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Owasso (Owasso, OK)

- National ranking: #71 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.964 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (S)

#17: Gerald Jones (2007)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Millwood (Oklahoma City, OK)

- National ranking: #68 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9689 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (WR)

#16: Jermaine Gresham (2006)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Ardmore (Ardmore, OK)

- National ranking: #65 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9731 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (TE)

#15: Curtis Lofton (2005)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Kingfisher (Kingfisher, OK)

- National ranking: #62 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9757 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (ILB)

#14: Seymore Shaw (2001)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Shawnee (Shawnee, OK)

- National ranking: #61 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9783 rating)

- Position ranking: #12 (RB)

#13: Matt Romine (2007)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Union (Tulsa, OK)

- National ranking: #58 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9751 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (OT)

#12: Jameel Owens (2008)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Muskogee (Muskogee, OK)

- National ranking: #56 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9744 rating)

- Position ranking: #14 (WR)

#11: Jason Carter (2002)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Jenks (Jenks, OK)

- National ranking: #52 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9771 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (CB)

#10: Demarco Cobbs (2010)

- College: Texas

- High school: Central (Tulsa, OK)

- National ranking: #46 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9753 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (ATH)

#9: Reggie Smith (2005)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Santa Fe (Edmond, OK)

- National ranking: #44 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9821 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (CB)

#8: Ronnell Lewis (2009)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Dewar (Eufaula, OK)

- National ranking: #37 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9797 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OLB)

#7: Austin Box (2007)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Enid (Enid, OK)

- National ranking: #33 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9817 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OLB)

#6: Gabe Lynn (2009)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, OK)

- National ranking: #33 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.983 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (CB)

#5: Brey Walker (2018)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Westmoore (Moore, OK)

- National ranking: #29 in 2018 (5 stars, 0.9836 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OT)

#4: Bryan Pickryl (2002)

- College: Texas

- High school: Jenks (Jenks, OK)

- National ranking: #28 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.988 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WDE)

#3: Robert Meachem (2003)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, OK)

- National ranking: #25 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.989 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (WR)

#2: Daxton Hill (2019)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Booker T. Washington (Tulsa, OK)

- National ranking: #14 in 2019 (5 stars, 0.9927 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (S)

#1: Gerald McCoy (2006)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Southeast (Oklahoma City, OK)

- National ranking: #13 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9937 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (DT)

