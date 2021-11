247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from Hawaii over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Hawaii since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

247Sports

#10: Enokk Vimahi (2019)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Kahuku (Kahuku, HI)

- National ranking: #124 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9445 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (OG)

247Sports

#9: Jordan Botelho (2020)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: St. Louis (Honolulu, HI)

- National ranking: #120 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9478 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (ILB)

Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#8: Kaluka Maiava (2005)

- College: USC

- High school: Henry Perrine Baldwin (Wailuku, HI)

- National ranking: #99 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9469 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (OLB)

247Sports

#7: Faatui Tuitele (2019)

- College: Washington

- High school: St. Louis (Honolulu, HI)

- National ranking: #83 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9609 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (DT)

Dllu // Wikipedia

#6: Donny Mateaki (2002)

- College: Washington

- High school: Iolani School (Honolulu, HI)

- National ranking: #69 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9697 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (SDE)

Neomrbrungle // Wikimedia Commons

#5: Jonathan Mapu (2002)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Kahuku (Kahuku, HI)

- National ranking: #60 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9747 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (SDE)

247Sports

#4: Breiden Fehoko (2015)

- College: Texas Tech

- High school: Farrington (Honolulu, HI)

- National ranking: #51 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9753 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (DT)

247Sports

#3: Tua Tagovailoa (2017)

- College: Alabama

- High school: St. Louis (Honolulu, HI)

- National ranking: #32 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.9843 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (DUAL)

247Sports

#2: Canton Kaumatule (2015)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Punahou (Honolulu, HI)

- National ranking: #17 in 2015 (5 stars, 0.9909 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (SDE)

247Sports

#1: Manti Te'o (2009)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Punahou (Honolulu, HI)

- National ranking: #4 in 2009 (5 stars, 0.9977 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (ILB)

