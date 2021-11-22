ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson’s SNL co-stars joke that ‘Instagram told them’ he was dating Kim Kardashian

By Sinead Butler
 6 days ago
Pete Davidson’s SNL co-stars have given their thoughts on the rumours that the comedian is dating Kim Kardashian.

Some of the cast members gave their opinions to People as they attended an annual gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Thursday.

Kenan Thompson, who calls Davidson his “little brother”, had nothing but positive words to say about the apparent relationship and told the publication: “I mean, you’ve got to be happy for love, I guess. If it’s love! They look like they’re having a good time.

“I’m always happy when he’s happy,” he added.

Bowen Yan also agreed and said: “I don’t know what the nature of the friendship is, but it seems like they’re having a good time hanging out.”

And how about Chris Redd? Well, apparently Instagram is keeping him update on the latest developments.

“Pete and Kim? Damn, Pete. Damn!” he said. ”I hope they’re happy. They’re wearing matching outfits so I think they’re on their way. [At least] that’s what Instagram told me.”

Their comments come after Kardashian and Davidson were spotted hold hands in Palm Springs, California, shortly after they were photographed wearing matching pyjamas from Kardashian’s loungewear line SKIMS alongside her mum Kris Jenner and Flavor Flav.

Kardashian has not commented on the dating rumours, and Davidson left fans wanting more as he hinted at the topic during an interview with Seth Meyers.

Meyers said: “I want to address something, I feel like I want to confess if it’s real or a rumour.”

Davidson replied: “I’ve been wanting to talk about it because there’s a lot of people I walk by, people are like whispering and making eyes at me. But it is true.”

Rather than divulging any dating details, Davidson said: “I do have a show on Tubi coming out. A lot of people are shocked.”

Who knows what’s going on, but it seems as though Kardashian has got the approval of Davidson’s co-workers/friends.

